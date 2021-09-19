Advertisement
Television

Emmys 2021 live updates: Our full coverage of TV’s biggest night

A man in formal dress stands at a microphone with an Emmy statuette behind him and in the foreground
In this video grab issued Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Television Academy, Evan Peters accepts the award for his role in “Mare of Easttown” at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
1

Welcome to your one-stop shop for complete Emmy coverage from the Los Angeles Times, from our final predictions to the biggest winners of the evening. Check back here throughout the night for stories about the moments everyone’s talking about.

In this video grab issued Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Television Academy, Hannah Waddingham accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (Television Academy via AP)

2

‘Hacks’ scores for HBO Max with three big comedy wins

Jean Smart won lead actress in a comedy for HBO Max's breakout "Hacks."
(HBO Max)

Apple TV+'s “Ted Lasso” entered the night as the presumptive favorite across comedy categories, but another freshman series — HBO Max’s breakout “Hacks” — scored upset wins for directing and writing, and also landed an expected victory for star Jean Smart in lead actress.

3

Biz Markie inspires musical love letter to TV

A man on the red carpet in a light-blue suit
Cedric the Entertainer arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

With help from Lil Dicky, LL Cool J and the casts of “This Is Us,” “Black-ish,” “Ted Lasso,” “Pose,” “Hamilton” and more, Cedric launched into a crowd-pleasing cover of Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend” — which served as both an ode to the small screen and a tribute to rapper Markie, who died in July at age 57.

4

Join us for our Emmys live chat

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are upon us. And what would an awards show be without some shouts from the balcony? Follow our live chat throughout the night as awards columnist Glenn Whipp and staff writer Meredith Blake break down the best speeches, biggest upsets and other top stories of Sunday’s Emmys live.

5

Emma Corrin serves ‘crucible realness’ in standout look

Emma Corrin attends the Emmys celebration in London.
(Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

Emmy nominee Emma Corrin drew accolades as Princess Diana on the fourth season of Netflix’s “The Crown”; the latest display of her iconoclastic fashion sense also made a splash on the red carpet — all the way from London.

6

The best of the red carpet

Nicole Byer in a flowing diaphanous purple dress
Nicole Byer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. Live.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Catch the must-see celebrity looks from the Emmys as fashion critic Adam Tschorn and Times photographers bring you snapshots from this year’s red carpet.

7

Who’s expected to win?

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso wearing a sweater and pointing
All signs point to yes: Jason Sudeikis is the favorite for the comedy lead actor Emmy as the titular “Ted Lasso.”
(Apple TV+)

A particularly good time will likely be had by the entourages of “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso” and “Mare of Easttown — the favorites to haul away multiple Emmys in the drama, comedy and limited series categories, respectively — according to final predictions from awards columnist Glenn Whipp. With luck, there will be a surprise or two, as well as long overdue recognition for Michael K. Williams, whose recent, tragic death will weigh heavy on the evening.

8

What will this year’s ceremony look like?

Cedric the Entertainer, wearing a purple suit and hat, speaks into a microphone
Cedric the Entertainer, host of this year’s Emmys, speaks at a press preview for the ceremony.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Host Cedric the Entertainer and producers gave the press a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at what to expect during an event this week at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences campus in Los Angeles. See the details of the preparations in our photo gallery from the preview.

9

How to watch this year’s Emmys

The Television Academy’s marquee ceremony honoring the best in television will air live from coast to coast on CBS on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The scaled-down soiree takes place at its usual haunt — the Microsoft Theater in downtown L.A. — but it’ll still be dramatically different due to pandemic concerns. It will host a limited in-person audience consisting only of nominees and guests.

That’s a far cry from last year’s fête, which was hampered by city regulations on indoor gatherings and included a bevy of virtual appearances and at-home watch parties.

