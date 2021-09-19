Emmys 2021 live updates: Our full coverage of TV’s biggest night

The Television Academy’s marquee ceremony honoring the best in television will air live from coast to coast on CBS on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The scaled-down soiree takes place at its usual haunt — the Microsoft Theater in downtown L.A. — but it’ll still be dramatically different due to pandemic concerns. It will host a limited in-person audience consisting only of nominees and guests.

That’s a far cry from last year’s fête, which was hampered by city regulations on indoor gatherings and included a bevy of virtual appearances and at-home watch parties.