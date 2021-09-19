Emmys 2021 live updates: Our full coverage of TV’s biggest night

Welcome to your one-stop shop for complete Emmy coverage from the Los Angeles Times, from our final predictions to the biggest winners of the evening. Check back here throughout the night for stories about the moments everyone’s talking about.
Find out the winners of this year’s Emmys right here. We’ll be updating the list live throughout the show.
‘Hacks’ scores for HBO Max with three big comedy wins
Apple TV+'s “Ted Lasso” entered the night as the presumptive favorite across comedy categories, but another freshman series — HBO Max’s breakout “Hacks” — scored upset wins for directing and writing, and also landed an expected victory for star Jean Smart in lead actress.
Biz Markie inspires musical love letter to TV
With help from Lil Dicky, LL Cool J and the casts of “This Is Us,” “Black-ish,” “Ted Lasso,” “Pose,” “Hamilton” and more, Cedric launched into a crowd-pleasing cover of Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend” — which served as both an ode to the small screen and a tribute to rapper Markie, who died in July at age 57.
Emma Corrin serves ‘crucible realness’ in standout look
Emmy nominee Emma Corrin drew accolades as Princess Diana on the fourth season of Netflix’s “The Crown”; the latest display of her iconoclastic fashion sense also made a splash on the red carpet — all the way from London.
The best of the red carpet
Catch the must-see celebrity looks from the Emmys as fashion critic Adam Tschorn and Times photographers bring you snapshots from this year’s red carpet.
Who’s expected to win?
A particularly good time will likely be had by the entourages of “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso” and “Mare of Easttown” — the favorites to haul away multiple Emmys in the drama, comedy and limited series categories, respectively — according to final predictions from awards columnist Glenn Whipp. With luck, there will be a surprise or two, as well as long overdue recognition for Michael K. Williams, whose recent, tragic death will weigh heavy on the evening.
What will this year’s ceremony look like?
Host Cedric the Entertainer and producers gave the press a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at what to expect during an event this week at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences campus in Los Angeles. See the details of the preparations in our photo gallery from the preview.
How to watch this year’s Emmys
The Television Academy’s marquee ceremony honoring the best in television will air live from coast to coast on CBS on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
The scaled-down soiree takes place at its usual haunt — the Microsoft Theater in downtown L.A. — but it’ll still be dramatically different due to pandemic concerns. It will host a limited in-person audience consisting only of nominees and guests.
That’s a far cry from last year’s fête, which was hampered by city regulations on indoor gatherings and included a bevy of virtual appearances and at-home watch parties.