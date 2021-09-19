Advertisement
Share
Television

RuPaul is now the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys herstory

A man in glasses posing in a doorway
RuPaul is the host and executive producer of the long-running “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
(Beatrice de Gea / For the Times)
By Tracy BrownDigital Editor 
Share

“Condragulations” are in order for RuPaul, whose legacy now includes making Emmys herstory.

VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was named the top competition program at the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, which means executive producer and host RuPaul Charles is now the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history with 11 career wins.

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 19: Julianne Nicholson and Kate Winslet from 'Mare of Easttown' appears at the 73RD EMMY AWARDS, broadcast Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

Television

Here’s the full list of 2021 Emmy winners

Find out the winners of this year’s Emmys right here. We’ll be updating the list live throughout the show.

“It does mean something to me,” RuPaul has said previously about the possibility of hitting this milestone. “I have all the scars to show you from a career in show business ... It’s been a long, hard road, but I have enjoyed every minute of it. I dig being creative and music and colors and shapes and the laughter from people and discovering something really beautiful in these contestants, every season. So, the history sort of means other people are keeping track of things.”

Advertisement

The world’s most famous drag queen, RuPaul has hosted “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — where he appears both in and out of drag — since its 2009 premiere. This is the fourth consecutive competition program Emmy win for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which sees a field of drag queen contestants draw on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in weekly challenges as they compete for a cash prize and a crown.

In this video grab issued Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Television Academy, Josh O'Connor accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "The Crown" during the Primetime Emmy Awards. (Television Academy via AP)

Television

The Emmys make it a night of royalty with ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘The Crown’ wins

Our TV experts are breaking down the best speeches, biggest upsets and other top stories of Sunday’s Emmy Awards live.

RuPaul tied the previous record of 10 career Emmys, held by cinematographer Donald A. Morgan, during last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, when he won as host for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and executive producer of the aftershow “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked.” This marked RuPaul’s sixth consecutive win in the host for a reality or competition series category, as well as the first win ever for the “Drag Race” companion series “Untucked” for unstructured reality program.

With his six wins for hosting the long-running drag queen competition series, RuPaul remains the winningest host since the category was established in 2008. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” also won 2021 Emmys for its editing, casting and directing.

TelevisionAwardsEmmys
Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement