Live from New York, it’s ... Kim Kardashian? ‘SNL’ unveils October lineups

Ladies and gentlemen ... Kim Kardashian.

On Wednesday, “Saturday Night Live” unveiled its October lineup of hosts, including reality TV star and beauty mogul Kardashian, who will take the 30 Rock stage for the first time next month.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum will make her “SNL” hosting debut Oct. 9 alongside musical guest Halsey, who will perform on the long-running sketch-comedy program for the fourth time.

Rounding out the October programming schedule are Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves (Oct. 2); Rami Malek and musical guest Young Thug (Oct. 16); and Jason Sudeikis and musical guest Brandi Carlile (Oct. 23).

Like Kardashian, “Loki” star Wilson, “No Time to Die” star Malek and “Ted Lasso” star Sudeikis have never hosted an episode of the NBC series. Newly minted Emmy winner Sudeikis, however, was a repertory cast member on “SNL” from 2006 to 2013.

Unlike Halsey, “The Joke” hitmaker Carlile and “Go Crazy” artist Young Thug will bring their music to the historic New York venue for the first time. Country singer Musgraves, who recently released her fourth studio album, “Star-Crossed,” has performed on the show once before.

The casting announcement comes days after “SNL” won Emmy Awards for variety sketch series, guest actress in a comedy (Maya Rudolph) and guest actor in a comedy (Dave Chappelle) at unday’s ceremony.

While accepting the award for variety sketch series, “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels saluted former “Weekend Update” anchor Norm Macdonald, who died last week at age 61 after a private battle with cancer.

“We began last season with six live election shows in a COVID bubble, with everyone in masks, and a small audience of exhausted first responders. No better way to do comedy,” Michaels said in his speech.

“The Saturday the election result was announced, fatigue soon turned to exhilaration and we went to work. ... Lastly, ‘Weekend Update’ has been part of ‘SNL’ for 46 seasons. And here I’d like to pay tribute to one of the best we ever had, Norm Macdonald.”

The 47th season premiere of “SNL” — featuring Wilson and Musgraves — airs Oct. 2 on NBC.