What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Alter Ego’ premieres on Fox; ‘The Masked Singer’ on Fox

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Drew Carey and Leno play a round of “car soccer” in the season premiere. Later, James Corden tries to steal Jay’s Jaguar. Also, Jay and Gary Sinise salute a decorated veteran and Tammy Pescatelli may become the first guest to crash a car on the show. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Survivor The unscripted series returns for its 41st round with 18 new contestants. Jeff Probst continues as host. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med (season premiere) 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale (N) 8 p.m. The CW



The Goldbergs The family pays tribute to Pops (the late George Segal) by visiting his favorite stamping grounds. Adam (Sean Giambrone) films the outing, giving it a “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” theme. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and Jeff Garlin also star in the season premiere. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (season premiere) 8 p.m. Fox

Muhammad Ali In “Round Four: The Spell Remains (1974-2016)” Muhammad Ali defeats George Foreman, winning back the heavyweight title. After retiring in 1981, he travels the world as a symbol of peace and hope as the documentary miniseries concludes. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Wonder Years Inspired by the coming-of-age comedy of the same title that ran from 1988 to 1993, this new series follows 12-year-old Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams) and his middle-class Black family in late 1960s-era Montgomery, Ala. Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh play his parents. Don Cheadle narrates. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago Fire (season premiere) 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Television Here’s how ‘The Conners’ wrote Roseanne off the show If you bet money that “Roseanne” spinoff “The Conners” would take a page from its franchise’s playbook and reveal that the entire revival season that aired on ABC earlier this year had been a work of fiction, a figment of Darlene’s imagination or some such, and that Roseanne Conner had been dead all this time — well, sorry, you weren’t correct.

The Conners The family and loved ones continue to deal with the pandemic while navigating breakups, newfound sobriety and planning a wedding in a season premiere taped before a fully vaccinated studio audience. 9 p.m. ABC

Alter Ego In this new singing competition the contestants don’t perform as themselves but use motion-capture technology to create virtual avatars for judges Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey and Will.i.am to evaluate. Rocsi Diaz hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

Dr. Mercy Chicago dermatologist Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo joins TLC’s roster of medical transformation experts with this new one-hour series, in which she tries to help patients with unusual skin disorders. 9 p.m. TLC

Home Economics Connor (Jimmy Tatro) invites his extended family to a San Francisco 49ers game, where he plans to close his latest business deal. Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee and Sasheer Zamata also star in the comedy’s second-season premiere. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Big Brother (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things Emerging from her shattered marriage, Katherine (Grace Park) continues her journey of self-discovery in the season premiere of the drama. Allison Miller, David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and James Roday Rodriguez also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (N) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

American Horror Story: Double Feature (N) 10 p.m. FX

Archer (N) 10 p.m. FXX

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 9:30 a.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the San Francisco Giants visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN

Leagues Cup Soccer Final: Seattle Sounders FC versus Club Leon, 7 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Drew Barrymore. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Michael Gandolfini; Jon Bernthal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Luke Evans; EJ Williams; Dulé Hill (“The Wonder Years”); a performance by the cast of Broadway’s “Six.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper; Dulé Hill. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dulé Hill. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Robin Roberts (“Last Chance Transplant”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk James McAvoy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Jaleel White; Elisha Williams, Laura Kariuki, Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh (“The Wonder Years”); Debbie Gibson performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A new Alzheimer’s disease drug gets accelerated FDA approval; the science behind masks. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show John Stamos. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Alyson Hannigan; Shaquille O’Neal; Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Gabby Petito’s final videos; police release body-cam footage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scott Foley (“The Big Leap”); “America’s Got Talent” winner Dustin Tavella. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 4 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Steve Martin and Martin Short; Margaret Qualley; Dr. Jane Goodall; Cynthia Erivo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Shawn Mendes. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Julianne Moore; My Morning Jacket performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicole Kidman; Melissa McCarthy; Bill Gates. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Kerry; Jim Gaffigan; And? performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Avengers (2012) 8:25 a.m. Epix

Vertigo (1958) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Wonder Boys (2000) 8:53 a.m. Cinemax

Alien (1979) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Gremlins (1984) 9:30 a.m. IFC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:26 a.m. and 7:07 p.m. Encore

Rio Bravo (1959) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Winter’s Bone (2010) 11:30 a.m. TMC

Aliens (1986) Noon AMC

Just Mercy (2019) 12:29 p.m. Cinemax

Bloody Sunday (2002) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Darkest Hour (2017) 12:40 p.m. HBO

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 1 p.m. Showtime

Paranormal Activity (2007) 1:52 p.m. Encore

Captain Phillips (2013) 2 p.m. BBC America

Revolutionary Road (2008) 2:30 p.m. Epix

Despicable Me (2010) 2:35 p.m. Freeform

The Invisible Man (2020) 2:48 p.m. Cinemax

Pitch Perfect (2012) 2:50 p.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC

The Lusty Men (1952) 3 p.m. TCM

Room (2015) 3 p.m. TMC

Rudy (1993) 4 p.m. FS1

Beetlejuice (1988) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 4:30 p.m. USA

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4:40 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 4:56 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX

The Croods (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 5 p.m. TMC

Elysium (2013) 5:26 p.m. Starz

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

La Bamba (1987) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Shrek (2001) 6:50 p.m. Freeform

Cheyenne Autumn (1964) 7 p.m. TCM

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:15 and 10:05 p.m. USA

Royal Wedding (1951) 8 p.m. KVCR

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC

Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 8 p.m. Showtime

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 8:15 p.m. Starz

Shrek 2 (2004) 8:55 p.m. Freeform

Good Will Hunting (1997) 9 p.m. Encore

Tombstone (1993) 9 p.m. Syfy

Love Affair (1939) 9:33 p.m. KVCR

Autumn Sonata (1978) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Wanted (2008) 10 p.m. TNT

