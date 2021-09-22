What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Alter Ego’ premieres on Fox; ‘The Masked Singer’ on Fox
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Drew Carey and Leno play a round of “car soccer” in the season premiere. Later, James Corden tries to steal Jay’s Jaguar. Also, Jay and Gary Sinise salute a decorated veteran and Tammy Pescatelli may become the first guest to crash a car on the show. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Survivor The unscripted series returns for its 41st round with 18 new contestants. Jeff Probst continues as host. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med (season premiere) 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale (N) 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs The family pays tribute to Pops (the late George Segal) by visiting his favorite stamping grounds. Adam (Sean Giambrone) films the outing, giving it a “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” theme. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and Jeff Garlin also star in the season premiere. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (season premiere) 8 p.m. Fox
Muhammad Ali In “Round Four: The Spell Remains (1974-2016)” Muhammad Ali defeats George Foreman, winning back the heavyweight title. After retiring in 1981, he travels the world as a symbol of peace and hope as the documentary miniseries concludes. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Wonder Years Inspired by the coming-of-age comedy of the same title that ran from 1988 to 1993, this new series follows 12-year-old Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams) and his middle-class Black family in late 1960s-era Montgomery, Ala. Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh play his parents. Don Cheadle narrates. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago Fire (season premiere) 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners The family and loved ones continue to deal with the pandemic while navigating breakups, newfound sobriety and planning a wedding in a season premiere taped before a fully vaccinated studio audience. 9 p.m. ABC
Alter Ego In this new singing competition the contestants don’t perform as themselves but use motion-capture technology to create virtual avatars for judges Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey and Will.i.am to evaluate. Rocsi Diaz hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
Dr. Mercy Chicago dermatologist Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo joins TLC’s roster of medical transformation experts with this new one-hour series, in which she tries to help patients with unusual skin disorders. 9 p.m. TLC
Home Economics Connor (Jimmy Tatro) invites his extended family to a San Francisco 49ers game, where he plans to close his latest business deal. Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee and Sasheer Zamata also star in the comedy’s second-season premiere. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Big Brother (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things Emerging from her shattered marriage, Katherine (Grace Park) continues her journey of self-discovery in the season premiere of the drama. Allison Miller, David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and James Roday Rodriguez also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (N) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
American Horror Story: Double Feature (N) 10 p.m. FX
Archer (N) 10 p.m. FXX
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 9:30 a.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the San Francisco Giants visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN
Leagues Cup Soccer Final: Seattle Sounders FC versus Club Leon, 7 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Drew Barrymore. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Michael Gandolfini; Jon Bernthal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Luke Evans; EJ Williams; Dulé Hill (“The Wonder Years”); a performance by the cast of Broadway’s “Six.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper; Dulé Hill. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dulé Hill. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Robin Roberts (“Last Chance Transplant”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk James McAvoy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Jaleel White; Elisha Williams, Laura Kariuki, Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh (“The Wonder Years”); Debbie Gibson performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A new Alzheimer’s disease drug gets accelerated FDA approval; the science behind masks. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show John Stamos. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Alyson Hannigan; Shaquille O’Neal; Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Gabby Petito’s final videos; police release body-cam footage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scott Foley (“The Big Leap”); “America’s Got Talent” winner Dustin Tavella. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 4 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Steve Martin and Martin Short; Margaret Qualley; Dr. Jane Goodall; Cynthia Erivo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Shawn Mendes. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Julianne Moore; My Morning Jacket performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicole Kidman; Melissa McCarthy; Bill Gates. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Kerry; Jim Gaffigan; And? performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Avengers (2012) 8:25 a.m. Epix
Vertigo (1958) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Wonder Boys (2000) 8:53 a.m. Cinemax
Alien (1979) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Gremlins (1984) 9:30 a.m. IFC
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10:26 a.m. and 7:07 p.m. Encore
Rio Bravo (1959) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Winter’s Bone (2010) 11:30 a.m. TMC
Aliens (1986) Noon AMC
Just Mercy (2019) 12:29 p.m. Cinemax
Bloody Sunday (2002) 12:35 p.m. Epix
Darkest Hour (2017) 12:40 p.m. HBO
Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 1 p.m. Showtime
Paranormal Activity (2007) 1:52 p.m. Encore
Captain Phillips (2013) 2 p.m. BBC America
Revolutionary Road (2008) 2:30 p.m. Epix
Despicable Me (2010) 2:35 p.m. Freeform
The Invisible Man (2020) 2:48 p.m. Cinemax
Pitch Perfect (2012) 2:50 p.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC
The Lusty Men (1952) 3 p.m. TCM
Room (2015) 3 p.m. TMC
Rudy (1993) 4 p.m. FS1
Beetlejuice (1988) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 4:30 p.m. USA
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4:40 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 4:56 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX
The Croods (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 5 p.m. TMC
Elysium (2013) 5:26 p.m. Starz
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC
La Bamba (1987) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Shrek (2001) 6:50 p.m. Freeform
Cheyenne Autumn (1964) 7 p.m. TCM
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:15 and 10:05 p.m. USA
Royal Wedding (1951) 8 p.m. KVCR
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC
Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 8 p.m. Showtime
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 8:15 p.m. Starz
Shrek 2 (2004) 8:55 p.m. Freeform
Good Will Hunting (1997) 9 p.m. Encore
Tombstone (1993) 9 p.m. Syfy
Love Affair (1939) 9:33 p.m. KVCR
Autumn Sonata (1978) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Wanted (2008) 10 p.m. TNT
