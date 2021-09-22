Advertisement
Television

‘Sex and the City’ stars honor Willie Garson: ‘The outpouring of love is earned’

A bald man with glasses smiling in a navy suit and red tie
Actor Willie Garson attends a 2020 event for the Alliance for Children’s Rights in Beverly Hills.
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision/Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Stars of “Sex and the City” paid loving tribute Tuesday to their castmate Willie Garson, who died Tuesday at age 57.

Original cast members of the seminal series Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall all mourned the late TV actor on social media after his son announced his death. According to People magazine, Garson was battling pancreatic cancer at the end of his life.

On “Sex and the City,” which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, Garson played Stanford Blatch, a loyal friend to fashionable protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

“So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson,” wrote Nixon, who portrayed Miranda Hobbes in the hit HBO program.

“We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad.”

Davis, who played Charlotte York, fondly remembered working with Garson on multiple productions, including “Sex and the City” and its forthcoming reboot, “And Just Like That...,” set to premiere later this year on HBO Max.

According to IMDb, Garson’s fan-favorite character will appear in the pilot episode of the revival, which will also see Nixon, Davis and Parker reprise their iconic roles.
“I first met Willie in 1995 on the spooky nighttime set of the X-files. He immediately made me laugh,” Davis wrote on Instagram. “Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing Sex and the City + And Just Like That together. Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him.

“But I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood. We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen’s strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad. The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie.”

Cattrall, who declined to return as Samantha Jones for the HBO Max spinoff, also penned a heartfelt message to her late costar on Twitter.

“Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family,” she wrote. “Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.”

Among the first to react to Garson’s death was Mario Cantone, whose character, Anthony, married Stanford in the second “Sex and the City” movie and will also appear in “And Just Like That...”

“I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner,” Cantone wrote on Twitter. “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

Another of Garson’s onscreen love interests, Sean Palmer, also responded on social media to the “incredibly sad news” of his death. Palmer’s Marcus began dating Garson’s Stanford in the fifth season of “Sex and the City.”

“This man was an absolute gent,” Palmer wrote on Instagram. “He really took me under his wing and helped me navigate my very first and a most intimidating TV gig. I was so lucky to have him in my corner. You will be missed Mr. Garson. No one could wear Ozwald Boateng like you.”

Other “Sex and the City” alumni who saluted Garson were Evan Handler, who played Harry and hailed Garson as “a prince,” a consummate “funny man” and “the Mayor of every group he ever existed within”; and David Eigenberg, who played Steve Brady and bid farewell to his “old friend” on Twitter.

Outside the “Sex and the City” realm, Matt Bomer — who starred opposite Garson in the USA crime drama “White Collar” — shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with his friend.

“I love you forever,” Bomer tweeted. “Rest in peace.”

In a statement, HBO praised Garson as “a light for everyone in his universe” and credited him with creating “one of HBO’s most beloved characters” as Stanford Blatch.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend condolences to his family and loved ones,” HBO tweeted.

See below for more tributes to the performer, who was also known for his work in the long-running CBS drama “Hawaii Five-O.”

