Guests on Sunday talk shows: Nancy Pelosi on ‘This Week With George Stephanopoulos’ on ABC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a podium.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) will be a guest on ABC’s “This Week.”
(Nick Otto / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America Celebrating co-anchor Dan Harris’ last show. (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.); Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.); Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas). Preserving Civil War battlefields: Damon Radcliffe. Panel: Guy Benson; Catherine Lucey, Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS Tension between the U.S. and France: French Ambassador to the U.S. Phillippe Etienne. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan seen from Iraq: Iraq’s President Barham Salih. Sweden’s management of the pandemic: Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven. U.N. Climate Change Conference: Katharine Hayhoe, Texas Tech University. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas); author Peter Schweizer (“Secret Empires”); Jack Keane. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles); former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett; Bryan Stevenson, Equal Justice Initiative; Connie Schultz, USA Today. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.); Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Co-authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (“Peril”). Panel: Leigh Ann Caldwell; Eddie Glaude Jr.; James S. McDonnell, Princeton; Meghan McCain; Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Albert Bourla, Pfizer; former DHS acting Undersecretary for Intelligence Brian Murphy. Panel: Donna Brazile; Jane Coaston; Patrick Gaspard, Center for American Progress; former Rep. Justin Amash (L-Mich.). (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The media, the Big Lie and American democracy: Author Timothy Snyder (“On Tyranny”). Covering the budget battles: Catherine Rampell, Washington Post; Josh Marshall, Talking Points Memo; Oliver Darcy. Critical race theory versus freedom of the press: Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times Magazine. An inside look at Substack: Chris Best, Substack. Coverage of Britney Spears’ battle for freedom: Chloe Melas. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Mara Liasson, NPR; Mike Emanuel; Alexandra Wilkes; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

60 Minutes California firefighters have a fleet of new high-tech helicopters; Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.); Alexey Molchanov holds 24 world records in the sport of free diving. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

