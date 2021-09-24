What’s on TV Friday: ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ on CBS; ‘Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light’
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Dynasty Fallon, Sam and Kirby’s (Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Maddison Brown) road trip to Los Angeles inspires a series of terrible ideas in the first of two new back-to-back episodes of the prime-time soap. Robert C. Riley, Grant Show, Elaine Hendrix, Michael Michele and Sam Underwood also star. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off “Frozen” (N) 8 p.m. Disney
Gold Rush (season premiere) 8 p.m. Discovery
Secret Celebrity Renovation Robert “Boston Rob” Mariano (“Survivor”) returns to his hometown to renovate his parents’ house in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. NBC
20/20 Nanette Packard, who is at the center of a deadly love triangle with wealthy businessman Bill McLaughlin and former NFL player Eric Naposki, is interviewed in prison. 9 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light The Olympic gold medal gymnast advocates for survivors of abuse in this new special. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Skyville Live Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle showcase the best in American folk and country music, featuring the Brothers Osborne, Margo Price and Buddy Miller. 10 p.m. CMT
SPORTS
Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. ESPN; the New York Yankees visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
College Football Wake Forest visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2
High School Football Helix at Servite, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mickey Guyton performs; Carson Daly at the Ryder Cup. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Liza Koshy (“My Little Pony”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Vice President Kamala Harris. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Phil Dunster. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall A conversation about critical race theory with parents and educators. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Tyra Banks (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”); Nate Burleson (“CBS Mornings”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Big Boy; Whitney Cummings; Jonathan and Drew Scott; Andrea Pitter; Chris Martin performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Airline passengers film viral videos of physical altercations, verbal abuse and entitled behavior. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Arsenio Hall. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Charlamagne tha God. (N) 4 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Co-authors Bob Costa and Bob Woodward (“Peril”); Jacqueline Charles, Miami Herald; Weijia Jiang, CBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Podcaster Tristan Harris (“Your Undivided Attention”). Panel: Author Jennifer Rubin (“Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy from Donald Trump”); Richard Ojeda, No Dem Left Behind. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alessia Cara performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:03 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Shannon; Hannah Einbinder; Jerome Flood II. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Fugitive Kind Director Sidney Lumet’s 1960 film adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ drama “Orpheus Descending” stars Marlon Brando as a guitar-playing drifter who flees a looming jail sentence in New Orleans for a small town, where he catches the eye of local women (Joanne Woodward, Maureen Stapleton). Anna Magnani also stars. 5 p.m. TCM
The War With Grandpa Director Tim Hill’s 2020 adaptation of a novel by Robert Kimmel Smith stars Robert De Niro as a recent widower whose daughter (Uma Thurman) persuades him to move in with her family, which means his grandson, Peter (Oakes Fegley), must give up his room and move into the attic. Peter then embarks on a prank war he hopes will prompt his grandpa to leave. Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour and Christopher Walken also star. 7:25 p.m. Showtime
The Full Monty (1997) 8:30 a.m. TMC
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 9 a.m. FXX
Easy A (2010) 9 a.m. MTV
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 11:02 a.m. Cinemax
G.I. Jane (1997) 11:40 a.m. Showtime
Gremlins (1984) Noon and 4:30 p.m. BBC America
The Omen (1976) 12:50 p.m. Epix
Forrest Gump (1994) 1 p.m. AMC
Platoon (1986) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
300 (2006) 2 p.m. TNT
Big (1988) 2:07 p.m. Starz
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 2:30 p.m. BBC America
Baby Driver (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
I Love You, Man (2009) 3 p.m. TMC; 9:30 p.m. TMC
A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Braveheart (1995) 3:55 p.m. Starz
Cast Away (2000) 4 p.m. AMC
Transformers (2007) 4:05 p.m. HBO
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 4:30 p.m. TNT
Back to School (1986) 4:45 and 7 p.m. BBC America
Deadpool 2 (2018) 5 p.m. FX
The Hunger Games (2012) 5 p.m. POP
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:20 p.m. VH1
Wedding Crashers (2005) 6 p.m. Bravo
Ferdinand (2017) 6:10 p.m. Disney
Die Hard (1988) 7 p.m. AMC
Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount
Enemy of the State (1998) 7 p.m. Syfy
Creed II (2018) 7:03 p.m. TBS
On the Waterfront (1954) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 7:15 p.m. TNT
Coming to America (1988) 7:30 p.m. VH1
Nicholas Nickleby (2002) 8 p.m. KCET
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 8:30 p.m. POP
Top Gun (1986) 9 p.m. Encore
East of Eden (1955) 9:15 p.m. TCM
La Bamba (1987) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Die Hard 2 (1990) 10 p.m. AMC
I, Robot (2004) 10 p.m. Syfy
Shine (1996) 10:17 p.m. KCET
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 11:25 p.m. Epix
