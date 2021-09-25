What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Taking the Reins’ on Hallmark; ‘The Zoo: San Diego’ on Animal Planet
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes In this new episode Holmes learns how to make the spaghetti with mini-meatballs from celebrity chef Scott Conant’s cookbook. 7:30 p.m. The CW
The Zoo: San Diego The staff at the Rhino Rescue Center welcomes a Southern white rhino calf. Also, some koala joeys make a big move, while a young nyala must be hand-raised before returning to its herd. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty After seven months of drought rain has returned. 8 p.m. BBC America
Outgrown In this new episode, hosts Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson try to help a family that includes two boys, whose sports equipment and apparently bottomless collection of toys is eating up space, while Dad is away on a military tour of duty. 8 p.m. HGTV
Say Yes to the Dress (season finale) 8 p.m. TLC
SPORTS
Golf: Ryder Cup Day 2: Foursomes, 6 a.m. NBC; Day 2: Four ball matches, 11 a.m. NBC; Day 2: 6 p.m. Golf
College Football Oregon State visits USC, 7:30 p.m. FS1. Also, Boise State visits Utah State, 9 a.m. CBS; Texas Tech visits Texas, 9 a.m. ABC; Notre Dame visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. Fox; LSU visits Mississippi State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Missouri visits Boston College, 9 a.m. ESPN2; SMU visits TCU, 9 a.m. FS1; Central Connecticut State visits Miami, 9:30 a.m. BSSC; Texas A&M visits Arkansas, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Rutgers visits Michigan, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Iowa State visits Baylor, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Clemson visits NC State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Louisville visits Florida State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Colorado State visits Iowa, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Tennessee visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kentucky visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Nebraska visits Michigan State, 4 p.m. FS1; West Virginia visits Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. ABC; South Florida visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona visits Oregon, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball Regional coverage, 1 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the San Diego Padres, 4 p.m. Fox; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW
MLS Soccer The LAFC visit the San Jose Earthquakes, 7 p.m. KCOP
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Tommy Davidson. 12:35 a.m. KTLA
MOVIES
The Notebook After a young couple (Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams) is separated by her parents, who disapprove of his family’s lower financial status, she marries someone else (James Marsden). Years later, she sees in the newspaper that he has fully restored the old house he’d promised to fix up for her. James Garner and Gena Rowlands (the mother of the movie’s director, Nick Cassavetes) also star. 8 p.m. Bravo
Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell directs this 2020 thriller starring Carey Mulligan as a 30-year-old medical school dropout who embarks on a vigilante crusade against men who victimize women. Bo Burnham, Jennifer Coolidge and Alison Brie also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Deadly Debutante Anna (Angelina Boris) is favored to be named Belle of the Ball at her community’s annual event until the arrival of a newcomer (Natalia De Mendoza) in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Taking the Reins Urged by her magazine editor to put more of herself into her writing, a woman (Nikki DeLoach) returns to her family’s ranch to do a story on horses. Scott Porter, Corbin Bernsen and Janine Turner also star in this 2021 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 8:55 a.m. Epix
A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 9 a.m. TCM
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 9 a.m. TMC
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 9:18 a.m. TNT
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 9:20 a.m. Cinemax
The Hunger Games (2012) 10 a.m. POP
Creed (2015) 10 a.m. TBS
Die Hard (1988) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Munich (2005) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
La Bamba (1987) 11 a.m. Ovation
The Green Mile (1999) 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundance
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 11 a.m. TMC
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 11:10 a.m. Freeform
For a Few Dollars More (1965) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Nicholas Nickleby (2002) Noon KCET
The Breakfast Club (1985) Noon and 6:30 p.m. CMT
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) Noon Nickelodeon
Tombstone (1993) Noon and 10 p.m. Paramount
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Creed II (2018) 12:30 p.m. TBS
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:30 p.m. VH1
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 12:31 p.m. TNT
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 1 p.m. TMC
The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 1:15 p.m. Freeform
Die Hard 2 (1990) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Real Women Have Curves (2002) 1:30 p.m. HBO
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 1:30 p.m. POP
The Rock (1996) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Restored Version (1967) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 2 and 8:30 p.m. CMT
The Croods (2013) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
’71 (2014) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Cloverfield (2008) 3 p.m. HBO
Django Unchained (2012) 3 and 9 p.m. Showtime
Scarface (1983) 3 p.m. Starz
A Few Good Men (1992) 3 and 10 p.m. Sundance
Brave (2012) 3:15 p.m. Freeform
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 3:28 p.m. TNT
Top Gun (1986) 3:43 p.m. Encore
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 4 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon
Enemy of the State (1998) 4 p.m. Syfy
Wonder Boys (2000) 4:19 p.m. Cinemax
Easy A (2010) 4:30 and 11 p.m. CMT
Octopussy (1983) 5 p.m. Ovation
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 5 p.m. POP
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 5:15 p.m. TMC
The Little Mermaid (1989) 5:20 p.m. Freeform
The Wedding Singer (1998) 5:30 and 10:35 p.m. Comedy Central
Ferdinand (2017) 5:40 p.m. Disney
Mean Girls (2004) 5:45 p.m. MTV
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 5:45 p.m. TBS
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 5:50 p.m. Epix
Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 6:13 p.m. TNT
The Goonies (1985) 7 p.m. AMC
Men in Black (1997) 7 p.m. Syfy
Harriet Craig (1950) 7 p.m. TCM
Kick-Ass (2010) 7 p.m. TMC
Frozen (2013) 7:20 p.m. Freeform
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 7:50 p.m. POP
The Invisible Man (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Patriot Games (1992) 8 p.m. Ovation
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8:15 p.m. TBS
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9 p.m. KVCR
This Is the End (2013) 9 p.m. Encore
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 9 p.m. TNT
Grease (1978) 9:30 p.m. AMC
Tangled (2010) 9:50 p.m. Freeform
The Help (2011) 10 p.m. E!
Coming to America (1988) 10 p.m. VH1
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 10:15 p.m. Epix
Cliffhanger (1993) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Major Dundee (1965) 10:45 p.m. TCM
