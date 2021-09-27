Advertisement
Television

John Oliver condemns Biden administration’s ‘despicable’ treatment of Haitian migrants

A man gesturing in a suit
John Oliver speaks during a 2018 event for HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” in Beverly Hills.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision/Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver has joined the chorus of advocates condemning the Biden administration’s treatment of Haitian migrants at the southern border after photos surfaced of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback appearing to swing their reins like whips.

During Sunday’s episode of the Emmy-winning HBO program, Oliver denounced the harrowing scene at the border, as well as the White House’s reaction to the resulting images — which President Biden and Press Secretary Jen Psaki deemed unrepresentative of “who we are” as a nation.

“Saying, ‘This is not who we are’ about white people chasing Black people on horses is a bit of a stretch,” Oliver said.

“Historically, [the United States has] been ‘yes and-ing’ that idea since 1619. If you listed the top three things that make America America, it’d be regional sandwich differences, flyovers at halftime and white people chasing Black people while on horseback. I’m not saying that’s what made America great — just what made America, America.”

Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The options remaining for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border are narrowing as the United States government ramps up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti and Mexico began busing some away from the border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Politics

Civil and human rights leaders decry treatment of Haitian migrants at southern border

A letter sent to President Biden on Wednesday criticized the White House’s immigration policies for inflicting “cruelty on Black, Brown and Indigenous immigrant communities.”

The British American comedian also criticized the Biden administration’s larger response to an increase in Haitian migrants following a deadly earthquake and ongoing political unrest in the Caribbean country fueled by the recent assassination of its president.

Over the last week, more than 2,000 migrants have been forced to return to Haiti, and more than 12,000 others were released into the United States only to be placed in expulsion proceedings. As of Friday, an additional 5,000 Haitians were being processed by the Department of Homeland Security.

“As for ‘This is not who the Biden-Harris administration is’ — are you absolutely sure about that?” Oliver said. “Because, from an immigration standpoint, there’s not a ton of evidence that you are anything else.

“This administration’s record on immigration, particularly on the southern border, has been deeply underwhelming. ... It’s not great when our process when deciding who gets released and who gets expelled is as haphazard as the process of finding the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’”

DEL RIO, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Migrants exit a Border Patrol bus and prepare to be received by the Val Verde Humanitarian Coalition after crossing the Rio Grande on September 22, 2021 in Del Rio, Texas. Thousands of immigrants, mostly from Haiti, seeking asylum have crossed the Rio Grande into the United States. Families are living in makeshift tents under the international bridge while waiting to be processed into the system. U.S. immigration authorities have been deporting planeloads of migrants directly to Haiti while others have crossed the Rio Grande back into Mexico. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Politics

Biden calls Haitian migrant crisis ‘an embarrassment.’ Advocates say racism at root

Few groups have endured a less enthusiastic reception than Haitians, despite the pivotal role that the U.S. has often played in spurring them to leave home.

To underscore his point, Oliver presented footage of one Haitian migrant who recalled being chained by his “hands, feet and waist” on the plane back to Haiti, where he and others were allegedly unshackled “so the journalists wouldn’t see what they did.”

“That is despicable,” Oliver continued. “I would love to know who made the PR judgment that showing Haitians in chains was unacceptable but charging them on horseback was A-OK, because that person clearly knows they’re going to hell, but I’m not sure they grasp just how deep.

“It feels that the Biden administration is far more focused on seeming better when it comes to immigration than actually being better.”

Jean Charles Celestin, right, carries luggage belonging to his cousin Jhon Celestin, left, Jhon's wife Delta De Leon, and their daughter Chloe, in Port au Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Jhon Celestin arrived in Haiti aboard the last flight Wednesday to the Haitian capital, a city the 38-year-old left three years ago in search of a better-paying job to help support his family. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

World & Nation

Back in Haiti, expelled migrant family plans to flee again

The U.S. has expelled some 2,000 migrants to Haiti this week via more than 17 flights, with several more scheduled in upcoming days.

In the aftermath of U.S. authorities’ hostile behavior toward Haitians seeking refuge at the southern border, Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned, and the use of horse patrols near the camp in Del Rio, Texas, was suspended.

“Are you implying it was all the horses’ fault?” Oliver quipped. “The Biden administration promised a big shift when it comes to how we treat migrants at the border. But eight months in, where is it?

“We’re currently sending vulnerable people back into harm’s way, and it is past time for this administration to stop simply telling people who we are and start f— showing them.”

Television
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

