What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS; ‘The Voice’ on NBC; ‘Dancing With the Stars’
SERIES
The Neighborhood When a member of the community’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic, Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) try to intervene. Marcel Spears also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The Blind auditions continue with coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Liz and Max (Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons) try to find Heath (Steven Krueger), hoping he can help free Max in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Dancing With the Stars Celebrity contestants Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, Christine Chiu, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Suni Lee, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, JoJo Siwa and Brandon Armstrong face the first elimination of the season in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 A citywide blackout in the middle of a record-breaking heat wave hits Los Angeles in this new episode. Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause star. 8 p.m. Fox
Darcey & Stacey (season finale) 8 p.m. TLC
Bob Hearts Abishola With the date for their traditional Nigerian wedding approaching, Bob’s (Billy Gardell) family meets Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS While trying to find the serial killer Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was hunting, the team discovers someone else has been tracking the case. 9 p.m. CBS
The Big Leap As auditions open for the roles of the White Swan, the Black Swan and the Prince, tensions rise. Gabby (Simone Recasner) confronts Nick (Scott Foley) and accuses him of intentionally manipulating the process, while Julia’s (Teri Polo) husband speaks disparagingly of their marriage and Mike (Jon Rudnitsky) accidentally blurts out a huge secret.9 p.m. Fox
Citizen Hearst: An American Experience Special Adapted from a critically acclaimed biography by historian David Nasaw, this new two-part, four-hour documentary — which concludes Tuesday — profiles media mogul William Randolph Hearst, who transformed the media’s role in 20th-century American life and politics and inspired Orson Welles’ cinematic masterpiece “Citizen Kane.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Laetitia Touchais (Yannick Choirat) scrambles to fill in any remaining gaps after Jessica (Sophie Breyer) reveals a memory she has of her sister (Marie Colomb). Meilhon (Noam Morgensztern) breaks his silence in this new episode. (in French with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO
NCIS: Hawai’i Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the team must take down a group of international thieves before it completes one last job and disappears. Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Enver Gjokaj. 10 p.m. CBS
Ordinary Joe With the anniversary of 9/11 approaching, all three Joes (James Wolk) grapple with the emotions that come with the day in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Shaun and Lea’s (Freddie Highmore, Paige Spara) engagement party has all their friends and colleagues in a festive mood after they return from Guatemala. Hill Harper, Richard Schiff and Osvaldo Benavides also star in the season premiere of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark Three pastry chefs are locked in an abandoned Hersheypark overnight to create the most-inspired take on a creepy-crawly carnival in the premiere of this new culinary series. 10 p.m. Food Network
Back to Life Miri (Daisy Haggard) is absolutely convinced that John Boback (Adrian Edmondson) was the one who drove into her. Also, Oscar (Richard Durden) lets it slip that the Bobacks are organizing a vigil for Lara. Geraldine James and Christine Bottomley also star. 10 p.m. Showtime
Ultra City Smiths Detectives David Mills and Nico Onasis (voices of Jimmi Simpson, Chris Conrad) start to connect the dots in their investigation while Gail Johnson (voice of Da’Vine Joy Randolph) tries to reach her son, who is quickly slipping away. Dax Shepard and Damon Herriman also provide voices in this new episode of the animated series. 11 p.m. AMC
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Washington Nationals visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Seattle Mariners, 8:30 p.m. MLB
Athletes Unlimited Softball Teams picked by catchers Sahvanna Jaquish (Orange) and Amanda Chidester (Gold) compete, 4 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Ta-Nehisi Coates; Natalie Wilson, Black and Missing Foundation; Vanessa Lachey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Odom Jr. (“The Many Saints of Newark”); Vanessa Lachey (“NCIS: Hawai’i”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray David Burtka. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Kofi Siriboe (“Queen Sugar”) and his mom, Koshie Mills. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A doctor on the FDA advisory panel answers viewers’ questions about COVID-19 vaccines and immunity. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Glenn Howerton; Trisha Yearwood; ITZY performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“The Starling”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real The RZA (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (season premiere) (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Snoop Dogg; Chris Colfer; Mickey Guyton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson; Jon Stewart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Bob Thornton; Miriam Margolyes; Nick Baglio. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Moonlight (2016) 8:40 a.m. TMC
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
Nixon (1995) 9:45 a.m. Epix
Alien (1979) 10:15 a.m. AMC
X-Men (2000) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
13 Going on 30 (2004) 11:55 a.m. HBO
Aliens (1986) 12:45 p.m. AMC
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 1 p.m. Epix
Trainwreck (2015) 1 p.m. FX
Babbitt (1934) 1 p.m. TCM
Love & Basketball (2000) 1 p.m. VH1
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 2 p.m. TMC
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 2:40 p.m. Encore
A Few Good Men (1992) 5 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Citizen Kane (1941) 5 p.m. TCM
The Natural (1984) 6 p.m. FS1
The Hangover (2009) 6 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Patriot Games (1992) 6 p.m. Ovation
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 6:20 p.m. Epix
Erin Brockovich (2000) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
Batman Begins (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount
Malcolm X (1992) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Goodfellas (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America
Winter’s Bone (2010) 8 p.m. TMC
Hereditary (2018) 9:40 p.m. TMC
The Dark Knight (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount
Spy (2015) 10 p.m. TNT
The Untouchables (1987) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1990) 11 p.m. TCM
