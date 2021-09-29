What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Wonder Years’ and ‘The Goldbergs’ on ABC; Elon Musk on PBS
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Tim Allen, Brad Garrett, Brad Paisley and drag racer Ron Capps are guests on this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Doctors Taylor and Archer (Asjha Cooper, Steven Weber) disagree on how to handle the victim of a motorcycle accident in this new episode of the medical drama. Nick Gehlfuss also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Alice (Mädchen Amick) refuses to accept what’s going on around her and creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big, happy family. Lili Reinhart also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) learns that he has been wait-listed at NYU, where his girlfriend already has been accepted for admission and where Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is set to begin studies, after secretly applying. Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, Troy Gentile and Jeff Garlin also star with guest star Ken Lerner. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
In Their Own Words The new episode “Elon Musk” profiles the entrepreneurial maverick who grew from a bullied child told he would never amount to anything to a multimillionaire by the time he turned 31. Interviews include former astronaut Garrett Reisman, former NASA Deputy Administrator Lori Garner and Musk biographer Anna Crowley Redding. 8 p.m. KOCE
Ghost Adventures This new episode visits an old California mine and an iconic Los Angeles recording studio. 8 p.m. Travel
The Wonder Years While Dean (Elisha Williams) reckons with heartbreak and betrayal, the adults in his life assume his grief is his mourning major current events. Laura Kariuki, Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Big Brother (season finale) 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) reflects on why she hasa negative perspective on life after Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) declines her marriage proposal. Her journey of self-discovery leads her to Pastor Phil (guest star Jason Alexander) for advice. Also, a newly appointed city councilman (guest star Patton Oswalt) puts Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) in a tough position over the reopening of the Lunch Box. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA The new episode “The Cannabis Question” explores America’s relationship with cannabis, uncovering what scientists have discovered about the plant’s effects on the body and brain. 9 p.m. KOCE
Alter Ego (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Houses With History (premiere) 9 p.m. HGTV
Home Economics Tom (Topher Grace) considers ghostwriting a memoir for a celebrity chef. Also, Connor (Jimmy Tatro) starts dating a politically “woke” friend of Sarah and Denise (Caitlin McGee, Sasheer Zamata), who has a surprising effect on him. Karla Souza also stars with guest star Roselyn Sánchez. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) makes progress with Darcy (Floriana Lima) but continues to distance himself from anything involving Peter (guest star Andrew Leeds). Also, Rome (Romany Malco) tries to distract Regina (Christina Moses) from her job search, while Maggie (Allison Miller) tries to adjust to a new work environment. David Giuntoli also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (N) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
American Horror Story: Double Feature (N) 10 p.m. FX
Archer (N) 10 p.m. FXX
SPORTS
Baseball The Washington Nationals visit the Colorado Rockies, noon MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
Soccer Campeones Cup: Columbus Crew SC versus Cruz Azul, from Columbus, Ohio. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
MLS Soccer The LA Galaxy visit Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. Sportsnet; the Portland Timbers visit the LAFC, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Mireya Villarreal. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jon Stewart; author Kate Bowler; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chandra Wilson; Tabitha Brown; Katheryn Winnick. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chandra Wilson; keeping children healthy; MAX performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Drew Carey. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Amy Ryan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Over-the-counter COVID-19 tests; Norah O’Donnell reveals her cancer scare; fall foods. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Padma Lakshmi (“Taste the Nation”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly sings “River”; Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Hannah Waddingham; Tia Mowry; Maeta performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman lived a double life as a suburban housewife and a drug-addicted madam who oversaw brothels. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Meghan Trainor (“Clash of the Cover Bands”); Josh Blue (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Rocsi Diaz (“Alter Ego”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Singer Maluma; Michael Gandolfini; Giveon performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anita Hill; Alessandro Nivola. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! LL Cool J; Nick Robinson; Tems performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tyra Banks; Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Demi Lovato; Neal Brennan; Audrey Nuna and Saba perform; Nick Baglio performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Back to School (1986) 8 a.m. IFC
City Lights (1931) 8 a.m. TCM
The Firm (1993) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Within Our Gates (1920) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Fright Night (2011) 9:50 a.m. Epix
The Father (2020) 10:31 a.m. Starz
The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) 11 a.m. TCM
Star Trek (2009) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Moon (2009) 11:30 a.m. TMC
Déjà Vu (2006) 11:59 a.m. BBC America
News of the World (2020) 12:50 p.m. HBO
Munich (2005) 1 p.m. Showtime
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1921) 1 p.m. TCM
Love and Monsters (2020) 1:10 p.m. Epix
Tarzan (1999) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Rush Hour (1998) 2 p.m. TNT
The Goonies (1985) 2:30 p.m. BBC America
Groundhog Day (1993) 3:10 p.m. Encore
Zootopia (2016) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
The Freshman (1925) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Cliffhanger (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005) 4:08 p.m. Starz
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 4:40 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Scary Movie (2000) 5 p.m. VH1
Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Friday (1995) 5:30 p.m. BET
The Rock (1996) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
The Incredibles (2004) 6 p.m. Freeform
Rudy (1993) 6 p.m. FS1
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 6:32 p.m. Encore
John Wick (2014) 7 p.m. Syfy
Angel and the Badman (1947) 8 p.m. KVCR
Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC
The East (2013) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 8 p.m. Epix
Seven (1995) 8 p.m. TMC
Incredibles 2 (2018) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Licence to Kill (1989) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018) 8:30 p.m. TCM
And Then There Were None (1945) 9:45 p.m. KVCR
Kick-Ass (2010) 10 p.m. Showtime
Arrival (2016) 10:05 p.m. Epix
American Psycho (2000) 10:10 p.m. TMC
Sherlock Jr. (1924) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Sparrows (1926) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Never Say Never Again (1983) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
