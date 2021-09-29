What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Wonder Years’ and ‘The Goldbergs’ on ABC; Elon Musk on PBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Tim Allen, Brad Garrett, Brad Paisley and drag racer Ron Capps are guests on this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Doctors Taylor and Archer (Asjha Cooper, Steven Weber) disagree on how to handle the victim of a motorcycle accident in this new episode of the medical drama. Nick Gehlfuss also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Alice (Mädchen Amick) refuses to accept what’s going on around her and creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big, happy family. Lili Reinhart also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) learns that he has been wait-listed at NYU, where his girlfriend already has been accepted for admission and where Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is set to begin studies, after secretly applying. Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, Troy Gentile and Jeff Garlin also star with guest star Ken Lerner. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

In Their Own Words The new episode “Elon Musk” profiles the entrepreneurial maverick who grew from a bullied child told he would never amount to anything to a multimillionaire by the time he turned 31. Interviews include former astronaut Garrett Reisman, former NASA Deputy Administrator Lori Garner and Musk biographer Anna Crowley Redding. 8 p.m. KOCE

Ghost Adventures This new episode visits an old California mine and an iconic Los Angeles recording studio. 8 p.m. Travel

The Wonder Years While Dean (Elisha Williams) reckons with heartbreak and betrayal, the adults in his life assume his grief is his mourning major current events. Laura Kariuki, Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Big Brother (season finale) 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) reflects on why she hasa negative perspective on life after Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) declines her marriage proposal. Her journey of self-discovery leads her to Pastor Phil (guest star Jason Alexander) for advice. Also, a newly appointed city councilman (guest star Patton Oswalt) puts Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) in a tough position over the reopening of the Lunch Box. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA The new episode “The Cannabis Question” explores America’s relationship with cannabis, uncovering what scientists have discovered about the plant’s effects on the body and brain. 9 p.m. KOCE

Alter Ego (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Houses With History (premiere) 9 p.m. HGTV

Home Economics Tom (Topher Grace) considers ghostwriting a memoir for a celebrity chef. Also, Connor (Jimmy Tatro) starts dating a politically “woke” friend of Sarah and Denise (Caitlin McGee, Sasheer Zamata), who has a surprising effect on him. Karla Souza also stars with guest star Roselyn Sánchez. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) makes progress with Darcy (Floriana Lima) but continues to distance himself from anything involving Peter (guest star Andrew Leeds). Also, Rome (Romany Malco) tries to distract Regina (Christina Moses) from her job search, while Maggie (Allison Miller) tries to adjust to a new work environment. David Giuntoli also stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (N) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

American Horror Story: Double Feature (N) 10 p.m. FX

Archer (N) 10 p.m. FXX

SPORTS

Baseball The Washington Nationals visit the Colorado Rockies, noon MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

Soccer Campeones Cup: Columbus Crew SC versus Cruz Azul, from Columbus, Ohio. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

MLS Soccer The LA Galaxy visit Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. Sportsnet; the Portland Timbers visit the LAFC, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Mireya Villarreal. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jon Stewart; author Kate Bowler; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chandra Wilson; Tabitha Brown; Katheryn Winnick. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chandra Wilson; keeping children healthy; MAX performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Drew Carey. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Amy Ryan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Over-the-counter COVID-19 tests; Norah O’Donnell reveals her cancer scare; fall foods. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Padma Lakshmi (“Taste the Nation”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly sings “River”; Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Hannah Waddingham; Tia Mowry; Maeta performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman lived a double life as a suburban housewife and a drug-addicted madam who oversaw brothels. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Meghan Trainor (“Clash of the Cover Bands”); Josh Blue (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Rocsi Diaz (“Alter Ego”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Singer Maluma; Michael Gandolfini; Giveon performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anita Hill; Alessandro Nivola. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! LL Cool J; Nick Robinson; Tems performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tyra Banks; Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Demi Lovato; Neal Brennan; Audrey Nuna and Saba perform; Nick Baglio performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Back to School (1986) 8 a.m. IFC

City Lights (1931) 8 a.m. TCM

The Firm (1993) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Within Our Gates (1920) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Fright Night (2011) 9:50 a.m. Epix

The Father (2020) 10:31 a.m. Starz

The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) 11 a.m. TCM

Star Trek (2009) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Moon (2009) 11:30 a.m. TMC

Déjà Vu (2006) 11:59 a.m. BBC America

News of the World (2020) 12:50 p.m. HBO

Munich (2005) 1 p.m. Showtime

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1921) 1 p.m. TCM

Love and Monsters (2020) 1:10 p.m. Epix

Tarzan (1999) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Rush Hour (1998) 2 p.m. TNT

The Goonies (1985) 2:30 p.m. BBC America

Groundhog Day (1993) 3:10 p.m. Encore

Zootopia (2016) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

The Freshman (1925) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Cliffhanger (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005) 4:08 p.m. Starz

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 4:40 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Scary Movie (2000) 5 p.m. VH1

Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Friday (1995) 5:30 p.m. BET

The Rock (1996) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

The Incredibles (2004) 6 p.m. Freeform

Rudy (1993) 6 p.m. FS1

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 6:32 p.m. Encore

John Wick (2014) 7 p.m. Syfy

Angel and the Badman (1947) 8 p.m. KVCR

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8 p.m. AMC

The East (2013) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 8 p.m. Epix

Seven (1995) 8 p.m. TMC

Incredibles 2 (2018) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Licence to Kill (1989) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018) 8:30 p.m. TCM

And Then There Were None (1945) 9:45 p.m. KVCR

Kick-Ass (2010) 10 p.m. Showtime

Arrival (2016) 10:05 p.m. Epix

American Psycho (2000) 10:10 p.m. TMC

Sherlock Jr. (1924) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Sparrows (1926) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Never Say Never Again (1983) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

