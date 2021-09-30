What’s on TV Thursday: Season premieres of ABC’s ‘Big Sky,’ ‘Station 19’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Coroner The case of a deceased John Doe forces Jenny and Clark (Serinda Swan, Mark Taylor) to work together in the world of narcotics and therapy. 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 Following Sullivan’s (Boris Kodjoe) actions at Maya and Carina’s (Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato) wedding, which strained his own marriage to Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) comes to terms with how he feels about Vic (Barrett Doss), and Travis (Jay Hayden) rekindles an old flame. Reckless behavior at the annual Phoenix Festival leads the crew to transport patients to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in a crossover that continues on “Grey’s Anatomy.” 8 p.m. ABC

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 9 p.m. NBC

The Outpost Talon and Luna (Jessica Green, Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to the outpost with a dubious ally. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy Continuing a storyline introduced on sister series “Station 19,” the long-running medical drama series opens its 18th season. Ellen Pompeo stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Big Sky Private detectives Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Mont., as this mystery series returns for a new season. Jesse James Keitel also stars. 10 p.m. ABC

What We Do in the Shadows The escape of an ancient beast threatens the existence of all vampires everywhere. Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillén star in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

Cake (season premiere) 10 p.m. FXX

Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years Current host Drew Carey is among those taking a look back at the game show’s biggest winners, never-before-seen outtakes and a salute to Bob Barker, who hosted the show on its Sept. 4, 1972, premiere. 9 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 11 a.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 and 7:30 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

College Football Virginia visits Miami, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball The Chicago Sky visit the Connecticut Sun, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Phoenix Mercury visit the Las Vegas Aces, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Cincinnati Bengals, 5:20 p.m. NFL

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Mental health expert Dr. Ken Duckworth. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Demi Lovato; chef Bobby Flay; Amy Grant; opioid addiction. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Robin Roberts, T.J. Holmes and Rob Marciano report from Louisiana. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Demi Lovato (“Unidentified”); Dr. Holly Phillips discusses ways to improve men’s health. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ice-T. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Trisha Yearwood; Thom Filicia (“Queer Eye”) gives design inspiration. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Donnie Wahlberg. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Michael Michele (“Dynasty”); Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19"). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”); John and Callahan Walsh. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Elmo (“Not Too Late Show With Elmo”); Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Happier Than Ever”; Leslie Jones; Sarah Shahi; Elton John and Charlie Puth perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her mini gastric bypass surgery in Tijuana went terribly wrong. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gymnast Suni Lee (“Dancing With the Stars”); Nacho Figueras. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Taryn Manning (“Karen”); author Monique Kelley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeff Daniels; Chloe Fineman; the Flaming Lips perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Lithgow; Theo Croker and Wyclef Jean perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charlize Theron; Elvis Costello and Juanes perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andy Serkis; Beth Behrs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Michael Gandolfini; Nick Baglio. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Long Shot (2019) 8 a.m. E!

Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 10:10 a.m. TMC

The Innocents (1961) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Predator (1987) Noon AMC

Selena (1997) Noon and 3 p.m. E!

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Tea and Sympathy (1956) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 1 p.m. BBC America

G.I. Jane (1997) 1 p.m. Showtime

The Revenant (2015) 1:30 p.m. FX

Winter’s Bone (2010) 1:35 p.m. TMC

Real Women Have Curves (2002) 1:40 p.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon (1987) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Black Narcissus (1947) 3 p.m. TCM

Cloverfield (2008) 3:10 p.m. HBO

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 3:30 p.m. BBC America

Arrival (2016) 4:10 p.m. Epix

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5 p.m. AMC

Mulan (1998) 5 p.m. Freeform

An Affair to Remember (1957) 5 p.m. TCM

Gangs of New York (2002) 5:12 p.m. Cinemax

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 5:21 p.m. Encore

Star Trek (2009) 6 and 9 p.m. BBC America

Beetlejuice (1988) 6 p.m. Syfy

Blazing Saddles (1974) 6:25 p.m. TMC

Platoon (1986) 6:30 p.m. Showtime

Beauty and the Beast (1991) 7 p.m. Freeform

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 7:30 p.m. AMC

City of God (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Hoosiers (1986) 8 p.m. Epix

The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. VH1

Spider-Man (2002) 9 p.m. Encore

The Lion King (1994) 9 p.m. Freeform

From Here to Eternity (1953) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Bull Durham (1988) 10 p.m. Epix

Unstoppable (2010) 10:01 p.m. AMC

Pariah (2011) 10:11 p.m. Cinemax

Promising Young Woman (2020) 11:45 p.m. HBO

