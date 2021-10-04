What’s on TV Monday, October 4: ‘POV : Fruits of Labor’ on PBS; ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood When Gemma (Beth Behrs) hires Alexis (guest star Nicole Sullivan) at the school, Tina (Tichina Arnold) suspects the new teacher may not be quite who she claims to be. Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Blind auditions continue, with Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico (N) 8 p.m. The CW

9-1-1 Athena (Angela Bassett) races to save her family from a tragedy as the citywide blackout spreads mayhem throughout Los Angeles. Also, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) makes a life-changing decision and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) has a tough choice to make about the future. Sasha Roiz guest stars in this new episode of the action series. 8 p.m. Fox

Bob Hearts Abishola After returning home from their wedding in Nigeria, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) moves into Bob’s (Billy Gardell) house and redecorates in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS Gibbs and Parker (Mark Harmon, Gary Cole) go on a road trip to locate one of a serial killer’s victims in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dancing With the Stars On “Britney Night” the couples dance to the music of Britney Spears. 9 p.m. ABC

The Big Leap (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Halloween Baking Championship John Henson asks the remaining bakers to reimagine a classic dessert in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Laetitia In the finale of this true-crime miniseries, Béatrice (Alix Poisson) meets with Touchais (Yannick Choirat) to fill in the blanks of her complicated relationship with the twins as disturbing new allegations surface. Sophie Breyer, Sam Karmann and Noam Morgensztern also star. 9 p.m. HBO

The L Word: Generation Q (N) 9 p.m. Showtime

NCIS: Hawai’i After a petty officer who devotes himself to helping wayward young people find a new path in the Marines is killed, Kai (Alex Tarrant) goes undercover with one of Hawaii’s oldest surf gangs in this new episode of the spinoff. Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon also star with guest stars Mahina Anne Marie, Ben Venturina and Martin Martinez. 10 p.m. CBS

Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC

POV The new documentary “Fruits of Labor” from filmmaker Emily Cohen Ibañez follows a Mexican American teenager named Ashley who lives in a small agricultural town on the coast of Central California and dreams of going away to college until local ICE raids threaten to separate her family and she becomes the principal breadwinner. 10 p.m. KOCE

Creepshow (N) 10 p.m. AMC

Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

Ultra City Smiths Dire circumstances bring Detectives Mills and Gail (voices of Jimmi Simpson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph) to the hospital as Little Grace (voice of Alia Shawkat) learns of the damage she’s caused in the two-episode season finale of the stop-motion animation series. With the voices of Kristen Bell and Damon Herriman and Jason Mantzoukas. 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. AMC

SPORTS

NFL Football The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Chargers, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Dave Grohl; Rita Moreno. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rami Malek (“No Time to Die”); Andy Grammer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Malcolm-Jamal Warner (“The Resident”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Dr. Laura Berman. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Women who have lost nearly half their size; the cauliflower food explosion; treating insomnia. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show New Kids on the Block. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anderson Cooper (“Vanderbilt”); aerialist Aidan Bryant. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Chlöe Bailey. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.); Sam Bennett; Rina Shah; Carrie Lukas. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers; Cobie Smulders; Farruko performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Blake Griffin; David Chase; Barrett Martin performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Isle of the Dead (1945) 8 a.m. TCM

The Abyss (1989) 8:05 a.m. Starz

Life of Pi (2012) 8:35 a.m. HBO

The Curse of the Cat People (1944) 9:30 a.m. TCM

The Other Guys (2010) 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. MTV

Ghost Ship (1943) 11 a.m. TCM; 8 p.m. AMC

Premium Rush (2012) 11:03 a.m. Encore

The Lobster (2015) Noon TMC

I Walked With a Zombie (1943) 12:15 p.m. TCM

The Goonies (1985) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 1:30 p.m. MTV

Munich (2005) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

The Seventh Victim (1943) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985) 1:50 p.m. Epix

Phantom Thread (2017) 1:53 p.m. Cinemax

Junior (1994) 2 p.m. TMC

Ray (2004) 2:26 p.m. Encore

War Horse (2011) 2:55 p.m. HBO

Cat People (1942) 3 p.m. TCM

300 (2006) 3 p.m. TNT

Matilda (1996) 4 p.m. Freeform

Twins (1988) 4 p.m. TMC

Final Analysis (1992) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 4:25 p.m. MTV

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 5 p.m. FX

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 5 p.m. TCM

Ready Player One (2018) 5 p.m. TNT

Poltergeist (1982) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 6 p.m. BBC America

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

Milk (2008) 6:50 p.m. Showtime

Your Cheatin’ Heart (1964) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. POP

Doctor Strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT

Fright Night (2011) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

