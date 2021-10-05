What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘American Masters: Rita Moreno’ on PBS; ‘La Brea’; ‘Hip Hop Awards’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI After the team finds a connection between bombings and a private veterans’ club in New York City, Isobel (Alana De La Garza) tells Special Agent Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) to recruit a former Army buddy for intel. Missy Peregrym also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Blind auditions continue with Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Bachelor in Paradise (season finale) 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident An accident brings one former patient back to the hospital, and another returns with long-term effects of COVID-19. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Manish Dayal star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Level Playing Field The conclusion of this four-part documentary series explores how sports and politics intersect by examining the role that the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream played in the election of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and plays in the ongoing fight against aggressive voter suppression in Georgia. 8 p.m. HBO

FBI: International The team investigates when the hijacking of cryptocurrency en route to a safety vault in Switzerland leaves one American transporter dead and another on the run in this new episode. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed and Carter Redwood star. 9 p.m. CBS

La Brea With Josh’s (Jack Martin) life in danger, Eve (Natalie Zea) navigates the wilderness back to the clearing to save him. Also, Gavin and Izzy (Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki) try to prove survivors are alive inside the sinkhole. 9 p.m. NBC

Supergirl (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Our Kind of People Angela (Yaya DaCosta) wants Nikki (Alana Bright) to be the face of the beauty shop. Also, Piggy (recurring guest star Debbi Morgan) confronts her past, while Raymond (Morris Chestnut) faces off with Teddy (Joe Morton) to get his company back. Rhyon Nicole Brown also stars with guest star Susan Spain. 9 p.m. Fox

American Masters Airing in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the new episode “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” profiles the Oscar-, Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony Award-winning actress whose career has spanned 70 years. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Keeping their mother’s memory alive is the top priority for two sisters who just inherited their childhood home in the premiere of this renovation series. 9 p.m. HGTV

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Dinner: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine is at the Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, to make dinner for 150 people celebrating the park’s 150th anniversary in the season premiere. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Hip Hop Awards Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have nine nominations each as this year’s edition of the annual event showcasing hip-hop performers, producers and music video directors airs from Atlanta. 9 and 11 p.m. BET; 9 p.m. VH1

SPORTS

Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Boston Red Sox, 5 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Stanley McChrystal; Katharine Hayhoe; Imagine Dragons. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Dave Grohl; update on “Cake Boss”; producer David Chase (“The Many Saints of Newark”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Stanley Tucci; Daniel Craig; “Dancing With the Stars” eliminated couple. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Maura Tierney (“American Rust”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Alyssa Farah; John Lithgow. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Drew Carey (“The Price Is Right”); design duo Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jorja Fox and Paula Newsome. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Amy Grant; Deji LaRay and Thomas Q. Jones; Julia Sweeney and Abby McEnany; Molly Ringwald. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Erika Jayne’s (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) estranged husband is accused of embezzlement. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show 50 Cent (“Power”); tortellini in broth; Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein (“Cheap Old Houses”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Stanley Tucci; JoJo Siwa; Cristo Fernández; Chris Young performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Gabby Petito’s parents; the manhunt for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Leah Remini (“People Puzzler”); Dr. Michael Beckwith. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real DC Young Fly (“Hip Hop Awards”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah; Kaitlyn Dever; Chris Stapleton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Keaton; Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rami Malek; Melissa Benoist; Old Dominion performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Taraji P. Henson; Gabrielle Union; Jake Wesley Rogers. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista; Alessandro Nivola; Anthony Doerr; Barrett Martin. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Deerskin Jean Dujardin stars in writer-director Quentin Dupieux’s darkly comic 2019 horror film as a middle-aged drifter who becomes obsessed with owning an expensive deerskin jacket. Adèle Haenel, Albert Delpy and Pierre Gommé also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8:30 a.m. IFC

The Good Dinosaur (2015) 8:38 a.m. and 8 p.m. Encore

The Way, Way Back (2013) 8:47 a.m. HBO

Tea and Sympathy (1956) 9 a.m. TCM

Death Becomes Her (1992) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

The Hole in the Ground (2019) 9:45 a.m. TMC

Little Women (2019) 10:15 a.m. and 5:42 p.m. Encore

Matilda (1996) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Jurassic Park (1993) 10:31 a.m. HBO

Drumline (2002) 10:51 a.m. Cinemax

Split (2016) 11 a.m. FXX

Pleasantville (1998) 11 a.m. Showtime

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 11:15 a.m. TCM

We Were Soldiers (2002) 11:40 a.m. Epix

Casper (1995) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Rush Hour (1998) 1 p.m. TNT

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 1:30 p.m. FX

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 2 p.m. BBC America

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2 p.m. Epix

Independence Day (1996) 2:30 p.m. HBO

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 2:46 p.m. Cinemax

Poltergeist (1982) 3 p.m. AMC

Shrek (2001) 3 p.m. Freeform

Krisha (2015) 3 p.m. TMC

In a Lonely Place (1950) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Richard Jewell (2019) 4:19 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek 2 (2004) 5 p.m. Freeform

Rome, Open City (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

Fright Night (1985) 5:30 p.m. AMC

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) 5:30 p.m. Epix

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 6:25 p.m. HBO

Men in Black (1997) 7 p.m. Syfy

La Strada (1954) 7 p.m. TCM

Big Fish (2003) 7:07 p.m. Starz

Deerskin (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Il Posto (1961) 9 p.m. TCM

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Double Jeopardy (1999) 10 p.m. Ovation

L’Eclisse (1962) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Gremlins (1984) 11 p.m. Syfy

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 3 - 9 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 3 - 9 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Movies on TV the week of Oct. 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

