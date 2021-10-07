What’s on TV Thursday: Season premiere of ‘United States of Al’ and the premiere of ‘Ghosts’
SERIES
Young Sheldon After George Sr. (Lance Barber) admitted to Mary (Zoe Perry) that he’s unhappy with how his life has gone, he winds up in a bar where he is approached by a newly single neighbor (guest star Melissa Peterman). Also, Sheldon and Missy (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord) have run away. Montana Jordan and Annie Potts also star in the season premiere. 8 p.m. CBS
Coroner (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
United States of Al In the season premiere of the fish-out-of-water comedy about Al (Adhir Kalyan), an Afghan military interpreter trying to adjust to life in America, Al’s American friends try to help him get his sister to safety after Kabul falls to the Taliban. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Farrah Mackenzie and Kelli Goss also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Ghosts Adapted from a British series, this new comedy stars Rose McIver (“iZombie”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“The Mindy Project”) as a couple who decide to convert a run-down country estate they inherited into a bed-and-breakfast. Too late, they discover the property is occupied by the spirits of deceased former residents, including an 11th-century Viking explorer and a Prohibition-era lounge singer. Rebecca Wisocky (“Devious Maids”), Brandon Scott Jones and Danielle Pinnock lead the haunting ensemble cast. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
The Outpost This fantasy-adventure series ends its run after four seasons as Talon (Jessica Green) leads her friends in a battle against the gods. Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle and Adam Johnson also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (season premiere) 9 p.m. WE
Bull (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX
Cake Live-action/animated. (N) 10 p.m. FXX
Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. TRU
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (season finale) (N) 10 p.m. A&E
SPORTS
MLB Baseball Playoffs The Chicago White Sox visit the Houston Astros, 1 p.m. FS1; the Boston Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 5 p.m. FS1
College Football Houston visits Tulane, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qualifying United States versus Jamaica, from Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks, 5 p.m. Fox and 5:30 p.m. NFL
High School Football Edison at Los Alamitos, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Singer Natalie Hemby; Chris Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jamie Lee Curtis; “Today” anchors get flu shots; saving the Swiss Alps from melting. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Calum Scott performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mark Cuban; Barbara Corcoran; Daymond John; Robert Herjavec. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Ali Wentworth. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jason Isaacs; Yara Martinez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Brooke Burke; food addictions. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Britney Spears’ accusations against her father; a survivor of NXIVM discusses Allison Mack. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Dakota Johnson; Danny Seo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Wild West”; Shannen Doherty; Brendan Hunt. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil In a text exchange a girl says she has attempted to kill her mother. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”); Kane Brown performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Taraji P. Henson (“Peace of Mind With Taraji”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Madonna; young performers Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Olivia Perez; Reba McEntire performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sanjay Gupta; director Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ellen Pompeo; Henry Winkler; Billy Idol performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Daniel Craig; Rami Malek. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark While fleeing a bully, three teenagers hide in a “haunted house” where they stumble across a secret room that contains a book of horror stories. Zoe Colletti, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint and Matt Smith star in director André Ovredal’s 2019 adaptation of a juvenile book series by Alvin Schwartz. 9 p.m. Syfy
The Opposite Sex (1956) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Spectre (2015) 9 a.m. FX
The Cider House Rules (1999) 10:17 a.m. Cinemax
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 11:09 a.m. Starz
Before Sunrise (1995) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Jerry Maguire (1996) 12:38 and 10:43 p.m. Starz
Before Sunset (2004) 1 p.m. Showtime
Rushmore (1998) 1:45 p.m. Epix
American Gangster (2007) 2:30 p.m. BET
Before Midnight (2013) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Stratton Story (1949) 3 p.m. TCM
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Ant-Man (2015) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
Captain Phillips (2013) 4:49 p.m. Starz
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America
The Cowboys (1972) 5 p.m. REELZ
Ghostbusters (1984) 6 p.m. Freeform
Boiler Room (2000) 6 p.m. TMC
Stage Door (1937) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Scream (1996) 7 p.m. AMC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 7:06 p.m. Encore
Pulp Fiction (1994) 8 p.m. BBC America
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Flatliners (1990) 8 p.m. Epix
How the West Was Won (1962) 8 p.m. REELZ
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. Showtime
Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. TNT
Room Service (1938) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Super 8 (2011) 9:10 p.m. HBO
Scream 2 (1997) 9:30 p.m. AMC
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 9:52 p.m. Cinemax
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 11 p.m. BBC America
X-Men (2000) 11 p.m. Bravo
