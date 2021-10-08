What’s on TV Friday: ‘S.W.A.T.’ on CBS; ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC; Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off “Zombies” (N) 7 p.m. Disney
S.W.A.T. In Mexico, Hondo (Shemar Moore) teams up with a local cop (Jose Maria Aguila) for a dangerous rescue mission in this new episode of the action series. 8 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Scott Wolf is a guest in this new episode. Featured magicians include The Shocker, Magic Maxl, Jeki Yoo and Ben Seidman. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank This season’s episodes will feature guest sharks, including Kevin Hart; Peter Jones from “Dragons’ Den,” the BBC counterpart of “Shark Tank”; Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia; and, in the season premiere, Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American. Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary return. 8 p.m. ABC
The “world’s first avocado bar” is now backed by Shark Tank bigwigs Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban.
Magnum P.I. Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) are together again, working the case of a construction worker’s tragic death. Also, TC and Shammy (Stephen Hill, Christopher Thornton) get skyjacked by a pair of drug runners posing as tourists. Tim Kang also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Nancy Drew When Horseshoe Bay’s annual Harvest Carnival is interrupted by the discovery of a body on the carnival grounds, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are drawn into the case. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon and Tunji Kasim also star in the season premiere with guest star Bo Martynowska. 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 (season premiere) 9 p.m. ABC
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (N) 9 p.m. CMT
Growing Fangs A Mexican American teen (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) who is half human/half vampire keeps her identity a secret from both worlds in this new comedy. 9 p.m. Disney
Blue Bloods Tension escalates between Frank and Mayor Chase (Tom Selleck, Dylan Walsh) after a video of an arrest goes viral. Also, Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) investigate a gang attack that takes an unexpected turn in this new episode of the family police drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Great Performances at the Met In the new episode “Three Divas at Versailles,” sopranos Ailyn Pérez and Nadine Sierra and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard perform, accompanied by pianist Vlad Iftinca and guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas. From the Royal Opera of Versailles in France. 10 p.m. KOCE
Eli Roth’s History of Horror The title of this new episode is “Infections,” a common theme of the films “Outbreak,” “Contagion,” “12 Monkeys,” “The Andromeda Strain” and others. 10 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
The 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards John Leguizamo hosts this year’s edition of the awards ceremony by Latinos for Latinos. Salma Hayek receives this year’s Hispanic Heritage Award. Other honorees include singer Ivy Queen; NFL coach Ron Rivera; singer-songwriter Kali Uchis and NASA engineers Clara O’Farrell, Christina Hernandez and Diana Trujillo. 9 p.m. KOCE
Big media might give us a variety show of Latino celebrities waxing poetic about Hispanic Heritage Month. The emoji generation has other ideas.
SPORTS
MLB Playoff Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Houston Astros, 11 a.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 1:30 p.m. TBS; the Boston Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. TBS
Are you a fan of the Giants married to a fan of the Dodgers? Are you a Dodger fan for life but your daughter roots for the Giants? Tell us about it.
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qualifying Czech Republic versus Wales, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
College Football Temple visits Cincinnati, 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Preseason Basketball The Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; football food with chef Matt Abdoo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ana de Armas; a performance by the cast of Broadway’s “The Phantom of the Opera.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianna Margulies (“The Morning Show”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Will.i.am. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Joe Morton (“Our Kind of People”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jennifer Tilly; Tawny Newsome. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Julia Haart (“My Unorthodox Life”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Tia Mowry. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Gloria, Lili and Emily Estefan (“Red Table Talk”); Lisa Ling (“This Is Life”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Tightrope; LL Cool J; Melissa Etheridge performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman’s drug abuse became worse when her fiancé died, leaving her alone with two kids. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Lambert (“Clash of the Cover Bands”); guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Soleil Moon Frye. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week President Biden’s legislative agenda; the debt ceiling; Jan. 6 select committee’s subpoenas; Senate report details former President Trump’s efforts to use the Justice Department to overturn the election; Facebook whistleblower’s revelations: Katie Benner, New York Times; Nancy Cordes, CBS; author Cecilia Kang (“An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination”); Marianna Sotomayor, Washington Post; Eamon Javers, CNBC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Steven Pinker (“Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters”). Panel: Author Robert Costa (“Peril”); Michael Render (Killer Mike), Run the Jewels. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jason Momoa; Ana de Armas; Big Red Machine. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Brian Cox; Sarah Snook; Kieran Culkin; Alan Ruck; Nicholas Braun; Matthew Macfadyen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lizzo; Billie Piper. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ike Barinholtz; Jenny Slate; And? performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Separation Director William Brent Bell puts a supernatural spin on divorce in this 2021 horror movie starring Rupert Friend (“Homeland”) as a washed-up comic book artist targeted by his ex (Mamie Gummer). Violet McGraw, Brian Cox and Simon Quarterman also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 8:18 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Encore
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:57 a.m. Starz
True Grit (2010) 10:28 a.m. Cinemax
Ghostbusters (1984) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
The Way, Way Back (2013) Noon HBO
Scott Pilgrim Versus the World (2010) Noon Showtime
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 1 p.m. TMC
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 2:30 p.m. BBC America
Road to Perdition (2002) 4:10 p.m. Epix
Déjà Vu (2006) 4:20 p.m. Showtime
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
News of the World (2020) 5:25 p.m. HBO
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 5:30 p.m. IFC
The Blind Side (2009) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax
A Quiet Place (2018) 6 p.m. FX
Ray (2004) 6:24 p.m. Encore
The Sixth Sense (1999) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Casino Royale (2006) 7 p.m. Paramount
Coach Carter (2005) 7 p.m. VH1
Shazam! (2019) 7:15 p.m. TNT
John Wick (2014) 7:30 p.m. USA
Good Night, and Good Luck. (2005) 8 p.m. KCET
Drumline (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Secretary (2002) 8 p.m. TMC
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9:30 p.m. USA
Skyfall (2012) 10 p.m. Epix
The Overnight (2015) 10 p.m. TMC
42 (2013) 10 p.m. VH1
Pacific Rim (2013) 10:30 p.m. IFC
What’s on TV This Week: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Walking Dead: World Beyond,’ Madonna and more
TV highlights for Oct. 3-9 include the return of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” a Madonna concert doc and the franchise reboot “CSI: Vegas”
Movies on TV this week: October 3: ‘The Shining’ on AMC; ‘Patton,’ on Encore; ‘Raging Bull,’ on Showtime; ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ on Freeform
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 3 - 9 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.