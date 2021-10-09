What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Dying to Belong,’ Lifetime; ‘Saturday Night Live,’ NBC; Dodgers

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Kevin McHale and Heather Anne Campbell are guests in the opener of the two-episode season premiere of the improv comedy series. Boxer Laila Ali and Jeff Davis are guests in the second. 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW

The Zoo The zoo’s medical team performs surgery on a bison calf born with a bowed leg. Also, three lynx kittens are ready to explore their exhibit and the first known case of COVID-19 in animals in the U.S. is confirmed when a Malayan tiger tests positive. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (N) 8 p.m. BBC America

Outgrown (N) 8 p.m. HGTV

Saturday Night Live Kim Kardashian West hosts this new episode with musical guest Halsey. 8:29 p.m. NBC

World’s Funniest Animals Host Elizabeth Stanton opens a new season of the comedy documentary series with two back-to-back episodes. The first features spoiled and/or jealous pets. The second has pigs, goats and kittens. Colin Mochrie, Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson, Noah Matthews and Molly McCook are guests. 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

College Football Utah visits USC, 5 p.m. Fox; UCLA visits Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Also, Oklahoma visits Texas, 9 a.m. ABC; Maryland visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; Arkansas visits Ole Miss, 9 a.m. ESPN; South Carolina visits Tennessee, 9 a.m. ESPN2; West Virginia visits Baylor, 9 a.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Duke, 9:30 a.m. BSSC; Georgia visits Auburn, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Boise State visits BYU, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Florida State visits North Carolina, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Wake Forest visits Syracuse, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; San Jose State visits Colorado State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Penn State visits Iowa, 1 p.m. Fox; TCU visits Texas Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN; Michigan visits Nebraska, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Alabama visits Texas A&M, 5 p.m. CBS; Memphis visits Tulsa, 6 p.m. ESPN2; New Mexico visits San Diego State, 6 p.m. FS

MLB Baseball Playoffs The Atlanta Braves visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 2 p.m. TBS; the Dodgers

visit the San Francisco Giants, 6 p.m. TBS



NHL Preseason Hockey The Ducks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning NFL coach Ron Rivera. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

MOVIES

Voyagers Neil Burger wrote and directed this 2021 science fiction film set in the near future, on an Earth devastated by runaway climate change. The movie follows a group of teenage astronauts who are dispatched to colonize a habitable exoplanet. Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp (Johnny Depp’s daughter), Fionn Whitehead and Colin Farrell star. 8 p.m. HBO

Dying to Belong An updated remake of a 1997 TV movie, this new version stars Shannen Doherty as the mother of Riley (Jenika Rose), a shy, anxiety-prone college freshman who decides to rush the campus sorority where her mom once excelled. Riley’s new best friend Olivia (Favour Onwuka), a journalism student, joins too, but to gather information for an exposé on hazing. 8 p.m. Lifetime

South Beach Love This 2021 TV movie adaptation of a novel by Caridad Pineiro stars Taylor Cole as a woman who is busily planning the traditional 15th birthday for her niece when her old flame (William Levy) returns to Miami to plan a party for his own niece’s birthday. Roberto Escobar also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Come Play Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) and John Gallagher Jr. (“The Newsroom”) star as the stressed parents of a young nonverbal autistic boy (Azhy Robertson) who unlocks a mysterious smart phone app named “Misunderstood Monsters.” 9 p.m. Showtime

The Dead Zone (1983) 8 a.m. AMC

War Horse (2011) 8:30 a.m. HBO

Air Force (1943) 9 a.m. TCM

Shrek (2001) 9:10 a.m. Freeform

Amistad (1997) 9:54 a.m. Cinemax

Trading Places (1983) 10:19 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Raging Bull (1980) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Shrek 2 (2004) 11:15 a.m. Freeform

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) Noon CMT

Goodfellas (1990) Noon History

Casino Royale (2006) Noon Paramount

Spectre (2015) 1 p.m. FX

The Fighter (2010) 1 p.m. Showtime

The Firm (1993) 1 p.m. TMC

Exodus (1960) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:30 and 8 p.m. MTV

Field of Dreams (1989) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Wonder Woman (2017) 2:30 and 11 p.m. TNT

Hustlers (2019) 3 p.m. Showtime

John Wick (2014) 3:30 p.m. USA

Dr. No (1962) 3:40 p.m. Epix

Good Night, and Good Luck (2005) 4 p.m. KCET

The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FX

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

Coach Carter (2005) 4 p.m. VH1

Private Parts (1997) 4:22 p.m. Cinemax

The Shining (1980) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Fantastic Voyage (1966) 5 p.m. TCM

The Rock (1996) 5 p.m. TMC

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5:25 p.m. USA

From Russia With Love (1963) 5:30 p.m. Epix

Shazam! (2019) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Captain Phillips (2013) 5:41 p.m. Starz

Jurassic Park (1993) 5:48 p.m. HBO

The Wedding Singer (1998) 6 p.m. E!

The Croods (2013) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 6:13 p.m. Cinemax

Hereditary (2018) 6:50 p.m. Showtime

Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. CMT

Monsters University (2013) 7 p.m. Disney

42 (2013) 7 p.m. VH1

Skyfall (2012) 7:30 p.m. Epix

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:45 and 10:15 p.m. USA

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 and 11 p.m. Bravo

Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. E!

Voyagers (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

Dying to Belong (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

South Beach Love (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Come Play (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime

Brighton Rock (1947) 9 p.m. TCM

My Man Godfrey (1936) 9:30 p.m. KVCR

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Carrie (1976) 10:15 p.m. AMC

Goldfinger (1964) 10:45 p.m. Epix

Walk on the Wild Side (1962) 11 p.m. TCM

Promising Young Woman (2020) 11:55 p.m. HBO

