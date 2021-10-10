Kim Kardashian looked classy while roasting her family in ‘SNL’ debut, here’s the five best moments

Ladies and gentlemen ... Kim Kardashian West.

Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kardashian West made her highly anticipated “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend — and she brought along plenty of celebrity friends, including musical guest Halsey.

In addition to obligatory cameos from other members of the Kardashian-Jenner empire, the episode also featured some surprise appearances from major TV stars, comedians and professional athletes.

The “SNL” writing team clearly held nothing back while mining Kardashian West’s drama-ridden life and career for material, which spanned everything from the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum’s recent divorce from rapper Kanye West to the sex tape that catapulted her into the public eye.

“I know, I’m surprised to see me here too,” the billionaire influencer quipped at the top of her opening monologue.

“When they asked, I was like, ‘You want me to host? Why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time.’ I mean, actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was even premiering,”“It must have slipped my mom’s mind.”

Here’s a sampling of standout moments from the episode, which scored higher ratings than all but one of the final six telecasts from last season, according to NBC.

Monologue mocks other Kardashians, Kanye West ... and O.J. Simpson

With the help of the series’ Emmy-nominated writing staff, Kardashian West pulled no punches during her opening monologue, which took several shots at the rest of her mega-famous family — including West, whom she divorced earlier this year.

“I married the best rapper of all time,” Kardashian West proudly declared to whoops and cheers from the audience.

“Not only that: He’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

In true “SNL” fashion, the sketch comedy program did not miss an opportunity to mock former NFL star O.J. Simpson, whom Kardashian West’s defense attorney father famously represented in his 1995 murder trial.

“My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me, and I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice,” Kardashian West said.

“It’s because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark — or several, or not at all. I still don’t know.”

Kardashian West also managed to squeeze in a few swipes at her lookalike siblings (“I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons”) and her mother’s ex, Caitlyn Jenner, who lost to sitting California Gov. Gavin Newsom in last month’s recall election.

“I know we’re divided as a country, but I’d love America to come together, which is why I’m here to announce that I’m running for... I’m just kidding,” she joked.

“I’m not running for president. We can’t have three failed politicians in one family.”

Kardashian West leads ridiculously star-studded ‘Bachelorette’ spoof

“SNL’s” latest parody of “The Bachelorette” might be as close as we’ll ever get to a celebrity spinoff of the hit ABC franchise.

Starring Kardashian West as a single woman in search of love, the sketch’s stacked lineup of suitors included real “Bachelorette” heartthrob Tyler Cameron, “SNL” legend Chris Rock, NBA heavyweight Blake Griffin, “Gossip Girl” alum Chace Crawford, “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Jesse Williams, pro wrestler-turned-movie star John Cena, comedian Amy Schumer ... and average-Joe Zeke (played by current “SNL” cast member Kyle Mooney).

“Wow, in front of me are some of the best guys I’ve ever met in my whole life,” Kardashian West said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that my husband is in this room. In fact, I wish I could marry each and every one of you, but that would be way too many husbands.”

Kardashian West takes her sisters — and Kanye — to the ‘People’s Kourt’

Order in the “People’s Kourt.” For her next trick, Kardashian West transformed into Kourtney Kardashian for a “Judge Judy"-esque sketch helmed by the eldest Kardashian sister.

Among the many familiar personalities called to the stand were Kris Jenner (played by Kris Jenner), Khloe Kardashian (as herself), Kim Kardashian West (Heidi Gardner), Kanye West (Chris Redd), Kylie Jenner (Melissa Villaseñor) and Kendall Jenner (Halsey).

“Order, order. Order in the Kourtney,” Kardashian West said, mimicking her sister’s signature nasal tone. “Ew, this is so cringe. Guilty.”

Kardashian West and Aidy Bryant trade places ‘Freaky Friday'-style

One of the episode’s digital shorts saw Kardashian West and “SNL” cast member Aidy Bryant trade lives for 24 hours — “Freaky Friday"-style.

“I’m just so busy all the time,” an emotional Kardashian West tells Bryant in the clip. “I just want one normal, boring day. Kind of like the day you have every day.”

“Ouch,” Bryant says. “But it’s true. I kind of wish we could just switch places.”

Naturally, conflict ensues when Kardashian quickly realizes she isn’t cut out for the “normal, boring” lifestyle in a classic careful-what-you-wish-for twist.

Cold open tackles Facebook meltdown

Per “SNL” tradition, Kardashian West was absent for the show’s cold open, which tackled this week’s Facebook meltdown.

The leadoff sketch saw various United States senators (played by various “SNL” cast members) lob a number of wildly misinformed questions at Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen (Heidi Gardner) about the social media site, algorithms and memes during a fake Congressional hearing.

“My question is, I have 2,000 friends on Facebook,” California Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Cecily Strong) began the questioning. “Is that good? Like, is that a lot?”