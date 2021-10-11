What’s on TV Monday: Season finale of ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ on the CW
SERIES
The Neighborhood When Dave and Gemma (Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs) suffer a devastating loss, Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) offer emotional support in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The battle rounds begin with Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello helping prepare the contestants. 8 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico This science fiction drama concludes its third season with two new episodes. In the first Isobel (Lily Cowles) helps Kyle (Michael Trevino) save a life. Then, in the finale Liz (Jeanine Mason) tries to save the man she loves. Nathan Dean and Michael Vlamis also star with guest star Steven Krueger 8 in 9 p.m. The CW
Dancing With the Stars The couples transform into iconic Disney characters on “Disney Heroes Night” and compete in a dance challenge where they incorporate steps from Mickey Mouse into their routines. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox
The Family Chantel (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. TLC
Mysteries of the Unknown (N) 8 p.m. Travel
Bob Hearts Abishola With Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) settling into married life, Dottie (Christine Ebersole) feels left out and decides to run away from home in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS Gibbs and McGee (Mark Harmon, Sean Murray) head to Alaska while Ducky (David McCallum) and the team investigate the conspiracy behind the serial killer in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. CBS
The Big Leap (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Halloween Baking Championship It’s prom night at Camp Devil’s Food Lake. 9 p.m. Food Network
We’re Here This unscripted series returns for its second season on National Coming Out Day. Drag queens Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara continue spreading their message of love and connection across small-town America. 9 p.m. HBO
NCIS: Hawai’i When a paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) is shot while out riding his horse, Jane (Vanessa Lachey) and her team must find a way to gain the trust of the victim’s tightly knit community to protect his life during his recovery in this new episode. Noah Mills and Jason Antoon also star with guest stars Alex Tarrant, Danielle Nuela Zalopany, Lauren Cook and Kila Packett. 10 p.m. CBS
The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens This documentary series returns for a new season with “Cured,” which chronicles the historic battle by LGBTQ activists to remove homosexuality from the American Psychiatric Assn.'s manual of mental illnesses. 10 p.m. KOCE
Creepshow Two tales by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill get animated. In the first, “Survivor Type,” a surgeon (voiced by Kiefer Sutherland) who has ties to the New York crime scene is stranded on a tiny desert island. Then in “Twittering From the Circus of the Dead” a social media-obsessed teenager (voice of Joey King) encounters a grotesque traveling show while on a road trip with her family. 10 and 11 p.m. AMC
Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark Three pastry chefs create chocolate and candy concoctions inspired by a mad scientist’s lab. 10 p.m. Food Network
Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
Baseball Playoffs The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Atlanta Braves, 10 a.m. TBS; the Houston Astros visit the Chicago White Sox, 12:30 p.m. FS1; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. FS1; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. TBS
NFL Football The Indianapolis Colts visit the Baltimore Ravens, 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA Preseason Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
College Football Penn State visits Iowa, 7:15 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Beanie Feldstein (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Actor Scott Foley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Natalie Morales (“Language Lessons”); Valarie Kaur (“See No Stranger”); surfing for connection. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A preparation kit for an extended pandemic. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Beth Behrs; Deidre Hall and Robert Scott Wilson; Tamyra Mensah-Stock; Maisie Peters performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil The parents of a man convicted of killing his wife and three young children. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”); Jay Shetty (“Sama Tea”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Actor and entrepreneur Miss Lawrence; a profile of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chelsea Handler, Finn Wolfhard; James Blake performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ron and Clint Howard; Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax
Wedding Crashers (2005) 8:30 a.m. E!
Misery (1990) 10 a.m. Cinemax
Us (2019) 10 a.m. FX
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
Shadow on the Wall (1950) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Roxanne (1987) 10:51 a.m. Encore
Jaws (1975) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Argo (2012) 11:48 a.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me (2010) Noon and 4 p.m. Nickelodeon
D.O.A. (1949) Noon TCM
The Kid Detective (2020) 12:09 p.m. Starz
Mean Girls (2004) 12:30 and 8 p.m. MTV
The Fly (1986) 1 p.m. AMC
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 1 p.m. Showtime
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) 1:20 p.m. TMC
The Way, Way Back (2013) 1:45 p.m. HBO
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 2 and 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Wonder Woman (2017) 2 and 9:57 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 2:03 p.m. Syfy
Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) 3 p.m. TCM
Independence Day (1996) 3:30 p.m. HBO
In the Line of Fire (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 4:16 p.m. Encore
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 5 p.m. FX
Pure Country (1992) 5 p.m. TCM
Alien (1979) 5:05 p.m. Freeform
Scream (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Set It Off (1996) 6 p.m. BET
The Mask (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Field of Dreams (1989) 7 p.m. Ovation
Contagion (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount
Nine to Five (1980) 7 p.m. TCM
Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. TMC
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Aliens (1986) 7:45 p.m. Freeform
Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Casino Royale (2006) 8 p.m. POP
10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
The Blind Side (2009) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax
First Cow (2019) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. TRU
