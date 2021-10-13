What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Home Economics’ and ‘The Conners,’ ABC; ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Leno goes off-road racing with Kelly Clarkson in the mother of all minivans. He also gets a first look at a new electric Hummer. 7 p.m. CNBC
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) helps Dr. Scott (Guy Lockard) with a patient recently diagnosed with schizophrenia. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Picking up the action from last season’s finale the season premiere opens in 1925 Odessa, Texas, where the Waverider crew is stranded. Olivia Swann, Tala Ashe, Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) is recruited to film his high school’s final football game but misses the team’s winning touchdown. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Impossible Builds The new episode “Ice World” documents transforming 37 acres of a subtropical quarry into a subzero ski resort. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Wonder Years Dean (Elisha Williams) tags along with Bill (Dulé Hill) to band practice, but the grown folks’ business at the studio prompts Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) to take Dean with her in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Batwoman In the season premiere Batwing (Camrus Johnson) joins Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) in keeping the streets of Gotham safe, but he hasn’t mastered his suit. Meagan Tandy, Rachel Skarsten and Nicole Kang also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners A weather report forecasting that a tornado is headed for Lanford creates chaos and surprises on Dan and Louise’s (John Goodman, Katey Sagal) wedding day. Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Alter Ego (N) 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA In the new episode “Arctic Drift” scientists embark on a research expedition in the Arctic that brings clarity to predictions of global change. 9 p.m. KOCE
Home Economics Marina (Karla Souza) worries that Camila (Chloe Jo Rountree) has lost touch with her Mexican heritage, so she enlists Tom (Topher Grace) and the rest of the family to help reconnect with her roots in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Clash of the Cover Bands Two tribute bands of international rock stars compete for a chance to perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” 9:30 p.m. E!
CSI: Vegas Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle (William Petersen, Jorja Fox) help a former colleague who is implicated in a witness-tampering incident. Meanwhile, Maxine (Paula Newsome) and the rest of her team work the murder of a couple slain on their wedding day. Wally Langham, Paul Guilfoyle and Chelsey Crisp guest star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Killer Cases (season premiere) 10 p.m. A&E
Twenties Jojo T. Gibbs, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown and Jevon McFerrin star in the season premiere. 10 p.m. BET
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Nora (Awkwafina) embraces her new life in New Mexico, but a letter she receives from back home makes her reevaluate her plans for the future in the season finale of the comedy. Lori Chinn and B.D. Wong also star. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
American Horror Story: Double Feature (N) 10 p.m. FX
The Sinner Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), now retired, is reeling from the trauma of his last case so he and his partner (Jessica Hecht) travel to Hanover Island in northern Maine where he’s drawn into the investigation of a tragedy involving the daughter of a prominent local family. Joe Cobden, Frances Fisher, Michael Mosley and Neal Huff also star in the season premiere of the mystery series. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
CMT Artists of the Year Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs are recognized. From Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. 9 p.m. CMT
SPORTS
Baseball AL Division Series, Game 5: The Chicago White Sox visit the Houston Astros (if necessary), 6 p.m. FS1
FIFA World Cup Qualifying United States versus Costa Rica, from New Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Washington Capitals, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. TNT
WNBA Finals Game 2: The Chicago Sky visits the Phoenix Mercury, 6 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Author Dylan Thuras. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Jimmy Fallon and Dylan Gilmer (“Clash of the Cover Bands”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Victoria Beckham; Caroline Rhea. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sherri Shepherd; S.E. Cupp; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef José Andrés. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Phil Keoghan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Mark Cuban, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Chelsea Handler; William Jackson Harper (“Love Life”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jamie Lee Curtis; Hasan Minhaj; Malia Baker; Natalie Hemby performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her 9-year-old son has screamed, cursed and punched others since the age of 3. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ludacris; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Sheila E. (“The Family Business”); a profile of Rita Moreno. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matt Damon; Ben Affleck; Nicole Holofcener; Victoria Beckham; Holly Humberstone. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Giamatti; Jon Stewart. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billie Eilish performs; Zach Galifianakis. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden David Duchovny; the Killers perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; author Sarah Snook. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Fighter (2010) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Twins (1988) 9:05 a.m. TMC
Buried (2010) 10 a.m. FXX
Dazed and Confused (1993) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Public Enemies (2009) 10:18 a.m. Encore
The Aviator (2004) 10:20 a.m. HBO
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:35 a.m. Epix
Ghost World (2001) 11 a.m. TMC
Wanted (2008) 11 a.m. TNT
Doubt (2008) 11:30 a.m. Cinemax
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 11:30 a.m. USA
The Big Lebowski (1998) Noon Showtime
Casper (1995) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
The First Wives Club (1996) 12:41 p.m. Encore
Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 1:15 p.m. Cinemax
Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 1:15 p.m. HBO
The Conversation (1974) 1:55 p.m. Epix
The Best Man (1999) 2 p.m. Showtime
Five Miles to Midnight (1963) 3 p.m. TCM
Dressed to Kill (1980) 3:10 p.m. Cinemax
Double Jeopardy (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation
Déjà Vu (2006) 4 p.m. Showtime
Collateral (2004) 4:50 p.m. HBO
Krisha (2015) 4:55 p.m. TMC
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 5 p.m. Freeform
The Cowboys (1972) 5 p.m. REELZ
Border Incident (1950) 5 p.m. TCM
Scarface (1983) 6:10 p.m. Showtime
Halloween (1978) 7 p.m. AMC
The Badlanders (1958) 7 p.m. TCM
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 7:30 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Hoosiers (1986) 8 p.m. Epix
How the West Was Won (1962) 8 p.m. REELZ
I Accuse! (1958) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Jurassic Park (1993) 9 p.m. HBO
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 9 p.m. Showtime
His Girl Friday (1940) 9:58 p.m. KVCR
Flight (2012) 10 p.m. Epix
Mystery Street (1950) 10:45 p.m. TCM
