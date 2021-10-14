What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Big Sky’ on ABC; ‘B Positive,’ ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS
SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) encourages Missy (Raegan Revord) to question things in the Bible. Also, Meemaw (Annie Potts) wants to catch George Sr. (Lance Barber) in a lie, and Mary (Zoe Perry) helps Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) search for a youth pastor. Melissa Peterman, Wyatt McClure and Nancy Linehan Charles guest star in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Coroner In their search for the suspect in the Browning murders, Jenny and Donovan (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) are lured to a remote and dangerous location in this new episode of the medical crime drama. 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
United States of Al Riley and Al (Parker Young, Adhir Kalyan) take second jobs as repo men to make extra money to send to Al’s sister, but Riley’s behavior on the new job becomes alarming. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris and Farrah Mackenzie also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Ghosts After Thorfinn’s (Devan Chandler Long) bones are unearthed on the property, he asks Sam (Rose McIver) to hold a traditional funeral ceremony, but she and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) have second thoughts when a museum offers to buy the remains. Brandon Scott Jones and Rebecca Wisocky also star in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The squad arrests two brothers who are popular influencers in this new episode of the procedural drama. 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and friends hatch a high-risk plan to rescue Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) in the season premiere. Omono Okojie, Kaylee Bryant and Jenny Boyd also star with guest star Courtney Bandeko. 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery (Kate Walsh) returns to help Richard (James Pickens Jr.) teach the newest crop of residents in this new episode of the medical drama. Ellen Pompeo also stars. 9 p.m. ABC
Project Runway Previous winner Christian Siriano returns in this new season to mentor 16 designers competing to prove they have what it takes to show a collection at New York Fashion Week. Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth are the judges. 9 p.m. Bravo
America’s Big Deal A panel of retailers offers a life-changing deal to the entrepreneur who generates the most live sales in this unscripted series premiering with two episodes. 9 and 10:30 p.m. USA
B Positive As Gina and Drew (Annaleigh Ashford, Thomas Middleditch) adjust to life after the kidney transplant, Drew develops romantic feelings for someone new and Gina vows to make life better for the residents of the assisted living facility where she and Gideon (Darryl Stephens) now head the nursing staff. Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Jim Beaver, Ben Vereen and Anna Maria Horsford join the cast in recurring roles in the season premiere of the medical comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX
Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. Tru
Big Sky Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) meet with with Sheriff Tubb, who reveals a case that goes far beyond their legal jurisdiction. Brian Geraghty, Jesse James Keitel and John Carroll Lynch also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
College Football Navy visits Memphis, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 5 p.m. Fox and 5:30 p.m. NFL
Baseball NL Division Series, Game 5: The Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6 p.m. TBS
NBA Preseason Basketball The Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SportsNet
NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Reba McEntire; Corie Barry, Best Buy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rosario Dawson; Heather Locklear; Kristine Carlson; Liam Payne performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Michael Hall (“Halloween Kills”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest cohost Sherri Shepherd; Tamera Mowry-Housley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Stacey Dash (“Clueless”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Meredith Hagner (“Vacation Friends”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Dreams”; Heather Locklear; J.B. Smoove; Elaine Welteroth; Becca Stevens. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her brother is egotistical, untruthful and abusive, and her nephew deserves better. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Mike the Miz Mizanin (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Christine Chiu (“Dancing With the Stars”); a profile of Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Foxx; Phoebe Robinson; Tom Thakkar. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bob Woodward; Robert Costa; Leon Bridges performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Salma Hayek; Kumail Nanjiani; Bleachers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cobie Smulders; Regina Hall. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers James Spader; Beanie Feldstein; Tate McRae performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
High Life Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche star as part of a crew made up of criminals serving death sentences who have been sent on what could be a suicide mission in space to extract alternative energy from a black hole. André Benjamin, Mia Goth and Lars Eidinger co-star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Night Catches Us Writer-director Tanya Hamilton spent 10 years working on this 2010 drama, which casts Anthony Mackie as a former Black Panther who returns to his Philadelphia neighborhood in 1976 after an extended absence to attend his father’s funeral. Many of his former friends suspect Marcus of snitching on a fellow Panther. Kerry Washington, Wendell Pierce and Jamie Hector also star. 10:50 p.m. HBO
M (1931) 8 a.m. TCM
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Syfy
Obsession (1949) 10 a.m. TCM
Shampoo (1975) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Richard Jewell (2019) 10:58 a.m. Cinemax
Us (2019) 11 a.m. FXX
Flight (2012) 11:25 a.m. Epix
Seance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 1 p.m. Freeform
Eyes Without a Face (1959) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Saint Maud (2019) 1:50 p.m. Epix
Independence Day (1996) 1:55 p.m. HBO
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 2:30 p.m. BBC America
Point Break (1991) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Haywire (2011) 2:56 p.m. Cinemax
Hook (1991) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Trading Places (1983) 4:09 p.m. Encore
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 4:20 p.m. HBO
Children of Men (2006) 4:30 p.m. TMC
The Italian Job (2003) 4:31 p.m. Cinemax
Scott Pilgrim Versus the World (2010) 4:35 p.m. Showtime
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Unstoppable (2010) 6 p.m. BBC America
Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. FS1
Apollo 13 (1995) 6:30 p.m. Showtime
Detroit (2017) 6:34 p.m. Starz
Matilda (1996) 6:45 p.m. Freeform
The Long, Long Trailer (1954) 7 p.m. TCM
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 p.m. BBC America
The French Connection (1971) 8 p.m. TMC
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 8:15 p.m. HBO
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9 p.m. BET
The Croods (2013) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Mean Girls (2004) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Easy to Wed (1946) 11 p.m. TCM
