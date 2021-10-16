What’s on TV Saturday: TV movie ‘Advice to Love By’ on Hallmark; Rami Malek hosts ‘SNL’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Keegan-Michael Key is a guest on this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW

The Zoo: Bronx Tales A herd of Bactrian deer fawns are introduced to a new habitat. Also, a confiscated keel-billed toucan begins a new life at the zoo and the gorillas get a new form of entertainment. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (N) 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) hosts this new episode with musical guest Young Thug. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Zoo A rescued harbor seal pup finds a new family at the New York Aquarium and a skittish Amur tiger struggles to adjust to its new home. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Born Mucky: Life on the Farm At Tom’s Cambridgeshire farm, a potent enemy emerges and threatening his wheat harvest in the premiere of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

SPECIALS

Immersive Van Gogh: Behind the Scenes A behind-the-scenes look at the original Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. 7 p.m. The CW

The Danger Documentary This new special previews the final season of “Henry Danger,” featuring interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

SPORTS

College Football UCLA visits Washington, 5:30 p.m. Fox. Also, Auburn visits Arkansas, 9 a.m. CBS; UCF visits Cincinnati, 9 a.m. ABC; Oklahoma State visits Texas, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida visits LSU, 9 a.m. ESPN; Nebraska visits Minnesota, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Indiana, 9 a.m. FS1; Kentucky visits Georgia, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Purdue visits Iowa, 12:30 p.m. ABC; BYU visits Baylor, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Pittsburgh visits Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Alabama visits Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ESPN; TCU visits Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Iowa State visits Kansas State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Air Force visits Boise State, 6 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Utah, 7 p.m. ESPN

Baseball ALCS: Game 2: The Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros, 1:30 p.m. Fox; NLCS, Game 1: The Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves, 5 p.m. TBS

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

MLS Soccer The Portland Timbers visit the Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

The Cross Connection With Tiffany Cross The Latino landscape: Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas); Vanessa Rubio. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews 11 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Those Who Wish Me Dead Taylor Sheridan directed and co-wrote this 2021 neo-western thriller starring Angelina Jolie as a Montana smokejumper who helps a boy (Finn Little) flee for his life after witnessing his mother’s murder. They’re pursued by the killers (Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen), who are determined to leave no witnesses. Jon Bernthal and Jake Weber also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story Adapted from Kristine Carlson’s book series, this new biographical TV movie chronicles the journey Carlson (Heather Locklear) made after her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson (Jason MacDonald), died unexpectedly. Natasha Bure and Emily Rose also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advice to Love By When an author of love advice books (Erinn Westbrook) meets a dating advice columnist (Brooks Darnell) they start spending time together, each using strategies from their own romantic playbooks to win over the other in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Slumber Party Massacre A slumber party turns into a bloodbath when a psychotic serial killer disrupts the fun in this 2021 reimagining of Roger Corman’s 1982 slasher movie of the same title. Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas and Alex McGregor star. 9 p.m. Syfy

The House With a Clock in Its Walls After his parents are killed in a car accident, a 10-year-old (Owen Vaccaro) is sent to live with his uncle (Jack Black) in Eli Roth’s 2018 horror comedy adapted from a 1973 novel by John Bellairs. The uncle’s house is old and creaky and was once home to a dark wizard. Cate Blanchett, Kyle MacLachlan and Renée Elise Goldsberry also star. 11:30 p.m. Freeform

Working Girl (1988) 8:23 a.m. and 6:03 p.m. Encore

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 8:45 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. E!

Arachnophobia (1990) 9 a.m. IFC

42 (2013) 9 a.m. POP

Matchstick Men (2003) 10 a.m. HBO

I Am Legend (2007) 10 a.m. TBS

The Lobster (2015) 11 a.m. TMC

Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 11:17 a.m. Cinemax

Die Hard (1988) 11:45 a.m. E!

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) Noon Freeform

Dunkirk (2017) Noon HBO

Love & Basketball (2000) Noon POP

The Patriot (2000) 12:30 and 10 p.m. Sundance

Royal Wedding (1951) 1 p.m. TCM

Rabbit Hole (2010) 1:10 p.m. Cinemax

Little Women (2019) 1:38 p.m. Encore

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 2:42 p.m. Cinemax

Die Hard 2 (1990) 2:45 p.m. E!

Out of Sight (1998) 2:55 p.m. TMC

Scream (1996) 3 p.m. AMC

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 3 p.m. TCM

Men in Black (1997) 3:05 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 3:30 p.m. FX

The Manchurian Candidate (1962) 3:45 p.m. KCET

We Were Soldiers (2002) 3:50 p.m. Epix

Elizabeth (1998) 3:56 p.m. Encore

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4 p.m. Sundance

Beetlejuice (1988) 4:30 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Where Eagles Dare (1969) 5 p.m. TCM

Point Break (1991) 5 p.m. TMC

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5 p.m. VH1

Scream 2 (1997) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 5:30 p.m. BET

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 5:30 p.m. E!

News of the World (2020) 5:56 p.m. HBO

A Few Good Men (1992) 7 p.m. Sundance

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo

Fierce People (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advice to Love By (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark

Slumber Party Massacre (2021) 9 p.m. Syfy

Green Room (2015) 9 p.m. TMC

The Other Guys (2010) 9:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Way Back (2020) 9:54 p.m. Cinemax

Halloween (1978) 10 p.m. AMC

The Dark Past (1949) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Air Force One (1997) 10:45 p.m. Epix

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) 11:30 p.m. Freeform

