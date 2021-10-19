What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Queens’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ on ABC; ‘The Voice’ and ‘La Brea’ on NBC
SERIES
The Voice The battle rounds conclude. Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello help the contestants prepare. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl After a frightening encounter leaves Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life in jeopardy, the team bands together. Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Amy Smart and Luke Wilson also star in this new episode of the superhero series. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette Michelle Young, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher from Woodbury, Minn., and a runner-up in the 25th season of “The Bachelor,” says she’s looking for a guy who can play Superman to her Superwoman in the season premiere. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) treats a group of witches who send the ER into chaos in a new Halloween-themed episode of the medical drama. Also, Devon (Manish Dayal) treats a patient who is convinced he is being haunted by spirits, and Bell (Bruce Greenwood), returning from vacation, picks up a hitchhiker who is not what he seems to be. Michael Hogan, Duke Davis Roberts, Heather Mazur and Erin Ownbey guest-star. 8 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Ella (Cassi Davis) is hesitant to tell Lisa (Ahmarie Holmes) what she thinks about her jewelry line in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Sandra and Phillip (Tayler Buck, Alex Henderson) try to come up with a way to make workaholic Jeremy (Na’im Lynn) take time off for family. 8:30 p.m. BET
La Brea The sight of a crashing plane sparks hope as Eve (Natalie Zea) and the others search for its pilot. Also, Gavin and Izzy (Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki) seek help from an unlikely source after the government pulls the plug on their sinkhole mission. Chiké Okonkwo also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Supergirl Kara (Melissa Benoist) lands her dream story for CatCo, but when the city is suddenly attacked by a nightmare monster at the same time her interview is scheduled, she takes a serious look at her life to decide if she can continue to live as both Kara and Supergirl. 9 p.m. The CW
Our Kind of People Angela (Yaya DaCosta) seeks a favor from Tyrique (Lance Gross) in this new episode. Alana Bright, Morris Chestnut and Rhyon Nicole Brown also star with guest stars L. Scott Caldwell and Nicole Chanel Williams. 9 p.m. Fox
American Masters The new episode “Becoming Helen Keller” examines the complex life and legacy of the author and activist who became deaf and blind as a child and used her celebrity and wit to advocate for social justice, particularly for female workers, people living in poverty and those with disabilities. Cherry Jones performs excerpts from Keller’s writings. 9 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits R&B, jazz and gospel musician
performs. 9 p.m. KVCR
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Queens The four stars of a once-popular girl group reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ’90s in the premiere of this new series. Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Pepi Sonuga and Brandy star. 10 p.m. ABC
Games People Play (season premiere) 10 p.m. BET
Dinner: Impossible Robert Irvine is in the forests near Mackinaw City, Mich., to create a Paul Bunyan-sized dinner for 50 lumberjacks and a dish for timber show guests. 10 p.m. Food Network
Impeachment: American Crime Story As the world learns about the affair, Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) becomes the most famous woman in America. Edie Falco, Clive Owen, Colin Hanks and Cobie Smulders also star in this new episode of the historical drama. 10 p.m. FX
Chucky Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif) targets one of Jake’s (Zackary Arthur) frenemies, forcing him to either stop the killer doll or help him. 10 p.m. Syfy and USA
SPORTS
Baseball National League Championship Series Game 3: The Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 1:30 p.m. TBS
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. BSW; the New York Islanders visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings First lady Jill Biden; author John Grisham. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Katie Couric; Frank Yiannas; Amor Towles; Amanda Hesser; Kristina Rodulfo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Michelle Young; Jason Momoa (“Dune”); Andrew Morton; Charles Spencer; Michael Wolff. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Eve; Michelle Young. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Eboni K. Williams; Nick Offerman; Ree Drummond. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Leah Remini. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Nicholas L. Ashe; Omar J. Dorsey; Kofi Siriboe; Kimberlin Brown; Sean Kanan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Accusations against Josh Duggar (“19 Kids and Counting”) and the estranged husband of Erika Jayne (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Alicia Silverstone (“The Baby-Sitters Club”); Danny Pellegrino. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clint and Ron Howard; Melissa Benoist; Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”); Scotty McCreery performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Momoa; Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Author Tameka Foster Raymond (“Here I Stand ... in a Beautiful State”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pete Davidson; Jon Stewart; Meredith Hagner; Baby Keem. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nick Offerman; Charlamagne tha God. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Salma Hayek; Kumail Nanjiani; Bleachers perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hailee Steinfeld; Lee Pace; Coldplay performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Nathan Lane; B.J. Novak; Nessa Barrett; José Medeles. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Birds (1963) 8 a.m. Showtime
Phantom Thread (2017) 8:05 a.m. Cinemax
The Sea Hawk (1940) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Best in Show (2000) 8:45 a.m. HBO
Boiler Room (2000) 9 a.m. TMC
High Plains Drifter (1973) 10 a.m. Showtime
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) 10:16 a.m. Cinemax
Captain Blood (1935) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 11 a.m. BBC America
Gone Girl (2014) 11 a.m. FXX
Dazed and Confused (1993) 11:45 a.m. Showtime
The Crimson Pirate (1952) 12:45 p.m. TCM
City Island (2009) 12:59 p.m. Encore
Jurassic Park (1993) 1:45 p.m. HBO
Munich (2005) 2:05 p.m. TMC
John Wick (2014) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Trading Places (1983) 2:46 p.m. Encore
The Father (2020) 3:12 p.m. Starz
X-Men: First Class (2011) 3:40 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 4 p.m. FX
In the Line of Fire (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
Rush (2013) 4:22 p.m. Cinemax
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:25 p.m. Epix
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
Room at the Top (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Men in Black (1997) 6:50 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 p.m. FX
The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:05 p.m. Syfy
Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 8 p.m. Encore
The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. Epix
Billy Liar (1963) 9 p.m. TCM
The Ides of March (2011) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Scream (1996) 10 p.m. AMC
Road to Perdition (2002) 10 p.m. Epix
The Knack ... and How to Get It (1965) 10:45 p.m. TCM
