What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Queens’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ on ABC; ‘The Voice’ and ‘La Brea’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice The battle rounds conclude. Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello help the contestants prepare. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl After a frightening encounter leaves Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life in jeopardy, the team bands together. Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Amy Smart and Luke Wilson also star in this new episode of the superhero series. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette Michelle Young, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher from Woodbury, Minn., and a runner-up in the 25th season of “The Bachelor,” says she’s looking for a guy who can play Superman to her Superwoman in the season premiere. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement



The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) treats a group of witches who send the ER into chaos in a new Halloween-themed episode of the medical drama. Also, Devon (Manish Dayal) treats a patient who is convinced he is being haunted by spirits, and Bell (Bruce Greenwood), returning from vacation, picks up a hitchhiker who is not what he seems to be. Michael Hogan, Duke Davis Roberts, Heather Mazur and Erin Ownbey guest-star. 8 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Ella (Cassi Davis) is hesitant to tell Lisa (Ahmarie Holmes) what she thinks about her jewelry line in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Sandra and Phillip (Tayler Buck, Alex Henderson) try to come up with a way to make workaholic Jeremy (Na’im Lynn) take time off for family. 8:30 p.m. BET

La Brea The sight of a crashing plane sparks hope as Eve (Natalie Zea) and the others search for its pilot. Also, Gavin and Izzy (Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki) seek help from an unlikely source after the government pulls the plug on their sinkhole mission. Chiké Okonkwo also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Supergirl Kara (Melissa Benoist) lands her dream story for CatCo, but when the city is suddenly attacked by a nightmare monster at the same time her interview is scheduled, she takes a serious look at her life to decide if she can continue to live as both Kara and Supergirl. 9 p.m. The CW

Our Kind of People Angela (Yaya DaCosta) seeks a favor from Tyrique (Lance Gross) in this new episode. Alana Bright, Morris Chestnut and Rhyon Nicole Brown also star with guest stars L. Scott Caldwell and Nicole Chanel Williams. 9 p.m. Fox

American Masters The new episode “Becoming Helen Keller” examines the complex life and legacy of the author and activist who became deaf and blind as a child and used her celebrity and wit to advocate for social justice, particularly for female workers, people living in poverty and those with disabilities. Cherry Jones performs excerpts from Keller’s writings. 9 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits R&B, jazz and gospel musician

Music Jon Batiste gives jazz a loose interpretation Though his music is steeped in the sound of New Orleans, keyboardist Jon Batiste may be better described as a community organizer than a jazz musician.

performs. 9 p.m. KVCR

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Queens The four stars of a once-popular girl group reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ’90s in the premiere of this new series. Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Pepi Sonuga and Brandy star. 10 p.m. ABC

Games People Play (season premiere) 10 p.m. BET

Dinner: Impossible Robert Irvine is in the forests near Mackinaw City, Mich., to create a Paul Bunyan-sized dinner for 50 lumberjacks and a dish for timber show guests. 10 p.m. Food Network

Impeachment: American Crime Story As the world learns about the affair, Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) becomes the most famous woman in America. Edie Falco, Clive Owen, Colin Hanks and Cobie Smulders also star in this new episode of the historical drama. 10 p.m. FX

Chucky Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif) targets one of Jake’s (Zackary Arthur) frenemies, forcing him to either stop the killer doll or help him. 10 p.m. Syfy and USA

SPORTS

Baseball National League Championship Series Game 3: The Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 1:30 p.m. TBS



NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. BSW; the New York Islanders visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings First lady Jill Biden; author John Grisham. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Katie Couric; Frank Yiannas; Amor Towles; Amanda Hesser; Kristina Rodulfo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Michelle Young; Jason Momoa (“Dune”); Andrew Morton; Charles Spencer; Michael Wolff. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Eve; Michelle Young. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Eboni K. Williams; Nick Offerman; Ree Drummond. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Leah Remini. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Nicholas L. Ashe; Omar J. Dorsey; Kofi Siriboe; Kimberlin Brown; Sean Kanan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Accusations against Josh Duggar (“19 Kids and Counting”) and the estranged husband of Erika Jayne (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Alicia Silverstone (“The Baby-Sitters Club”); Danny Pellegrino. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clint and Ron Howard; Melissa Benoist; Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”); Scotty McCreery performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Momoa; Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Author Tameka Foster Raymond (“Here I Stand ... in a Beautiful State”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pete Davidson; Jon Stewart; Meredith Hagner; Baby Keem. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nick Offerman; Charlamagne tha God. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Salma Hayek; Kumail Nanjiani; Bleachers perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Hailee Steinfeld; Lee Pace; Coldplay performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nathan Lane; B.J. Novak; Nessa Barrett; José Medeles. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Birds (1963) 8 a.m. Showtime

Phantom Thread (2017) 8:05 a.m. Cinemax

The Sea Hawk (1940) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Best in Show (2000) 8:45 a.m. HBO

Boiler Room (2000) 9 a.m. TMC

High Plains Drifter (1973) 10 a.m. Showtime

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) 10:16 a.m. Cinemax

Captain Blood (1935) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 11 a.m. BBC America

Gone Girl (2014) 11 a.m. FXX

Dazed and Confused (1993) 11:45 a.m. Showtime

The Crimson Pirate (1952) 12:45 p.m. TCM

City Island (2009) 12:59 p.m. Encore

Jurassic Park (1993) 1:45 p.m. HBO

Munich (2005) 2:05 p.m. TMC

John Wick (2014) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Trading Places (1983) 2:46 p.m. Encore

The Father (2020) 3:12 p.m. Starz

X-Men: First Class (2011) 3:40 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 4 p.m. FX

In the Line of Fire (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Rush (2013) 4:22 p.m. Cinemax

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:25 p.m. Epix

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Room at the Top (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Men in Black (1997) 6:50 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 p.m. FX

The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:05 p.m. Syfy

Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 8 p.m. Encore

The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. Epix

Billy Liar (1963) 9 p.m. TCM

The Ides of March (2011) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Scream (1996) 10 p.m. AMC

Road to Perdition (2002) 10 p.m. Epix

The Knack ... and How to Get It (1965) 10:45 p.m. TCM

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 17 - 23 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 17 - 23 as PDF files you can download and print



Movies on TV the week of Oct. 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing