What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Goldbergs’ on ABC; ‘CSI: Vegas’; ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Leno takes Tiffany Haddish for a ride in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Doctors Scott and Charles (Oliver Platt, Guy Lockard) treat patients suffering from glass child syndrome and misdiagnosed ADHD in this new episode of the medical drama. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow While the Legends try to figure out how to get to New York City, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) discovers Hoover (Giacomo Baessato) has train tickets to Washington, D.C., which gives Sara and Ava (Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan) an idea for a scheme that involves Nate (Nick Zano) impersonating Hoover, but even with Gary’s (Adam Tsekhman) help, that proves harder than expected. Tala Ashe also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs With Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) encouragement, Mr. Glascott (Tim Meadows) moves in next door to and soon goes from friendly neighbor to intrusive nuisance. Also, Barry (Troy Gentile) lands in urgent care with a case of poison ivy in a sensitive area in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer Leslie Jordan joins the panelists as a guest in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature During the COVID-19 lockdown, British wildlife cameraman Martin Dohrn filmed many diverse species of bees in his urban garden for the new episode “My Garden of a Thousand Bees.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “Reunion Part 2" 8 p.m. Bravo
The Wonder Years Dean (Elisha Williams) doesn’t want to go to an annual church lock-in until Kim (Laura Kariuki) tells him that’s where she had her first kiss. Dulé Hill also stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Batwoman When a new incarnation of Killer Croc surfaces and starts racking up a body count, the team of Batwoman and Alice (Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten) is put to the test in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
Alter Ego (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Nova The new episode “Edible Insects” explores the insect food industry. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Sabrina and Maurice (Novi Brown, Brian Jordan Jr.) have a scary encounter at the bank in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
Winter House This new spinoff series follows cast members from “Summer House” and “Southern Charm” as they and their friends venture to Stowe, Vt., for winter vacation. 9 p.m. Bravo
Home Economics 9:30 p.m. ABC
Clash of the Cover Bands The music of Cher and Tina Turner is featured in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. E!
CSI: Vegas Grissom and Sidle’s (William Petersen, Jorja Fox) investigation into charges against David Hodges (Wallace Langham) heats up in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Superstar Robin Williams’ life, from his early days in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene to his big break on “Mork & Mindy,” his personal struggles and his battle with Lewy body dementia before his death in 2014. 10 p.m. ABC
Secrets of the Dead Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set sail to gain control of the global spice trade and become the first to circumnavigate the earth. 10 p.m. KOCE
Twenties (N) 10 p.m. BET
American Horror Story: Double Feature (season finale) 10 p.m. FX
The Sinner (N) 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
Four Hours at the Capitol Filmmaker Dan Reed documents the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection through the eyes of those who were there during the conflict in this new special featuring never-before-seen footage and firsthand accounts from lawmakers, their staff members, police officers and rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building as electoral college votes from the 2020 presidential election were being counted. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) are interviewed. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
Baseball American League Championship Series Game 5: The Houston Astros visit the Boston Red Sox, 2 p.m. FS1; National League Championship Series Game 4: The Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 5 p.m. TBS
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
College Football Coastal Carolina visits Appalachian State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the St. Louis Blues visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. TNT
MLS Soccer LAFC visits FC Dallas, 5 p.m. BSSC; the LA Galaxy visit the Houston Dynamo, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olivia Newton-John; chef Lidia Bastianich. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Paris Hilton; Oscar Isaac. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mariska Hargitay; Sisqó performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Condoleezza Rice guest cohosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jeremy Sisto (“FBI”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Chef Judy Joo (“Judy Joo’s Korean Soul Food”); guest host Leah Remini. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Taylor Kinney. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Musician H.E.R.; Debra Messing; Tone Stith and Maeta perform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Eligibility for COVID-19 boosters. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Ron and Clint Howard (“The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family”); Amy and David Sedaris. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Erin Andrews; Freida Pinto; Parmalee performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A 14-year-old was expelled after he was caught on camera destroying school property. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gwyneth Paltrow. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Siddiq Saunderson (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; J Balvin performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Issa Rae; H.E.R. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rami Malek; Melissa Benoist; Old Dominion performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Foxx; Coldplay, We Are King and Jacob Collier perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Bob Thornton; Miriam Margolyes; Nick Baglio. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Black Mass (2015) 8 a.m. History
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 8:15 a.m. TMC
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 8:23 a.m. Encore
Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
Us (2019) 9:30 a.m. FX
The Divorce of Lady X (1938) 9:30 a.m. TCM
The Father (2020) 9:47 a.m. Starz
The Blues Brothers (1980) 10:05 a.m. TMC
X-Men: First Class (2011) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Far and Away (1992) 10:31 a.m. Encore
Goodfellas (1990) 10:33 a.m. History
Bloody Sunday (2002) 10:35 a.m. Epix
The Way Back (2020) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11:35 a.m. HBO
Nightcrawler (2014) Noon Showtime
Revolutionary Road (2008) 12:30 p.m. Epix
Queen & Slim (2019) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
Patton (1970) 12:54 p.m. Encore
Scream 2 (1997) 1 p.m. AMC
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX
Hustlers (2019) 2 p.m. Showtime
Judy (2019) 2:30 p.m. Epix
Super 8 (2011) 2:40 p.m. HBO
Blithe Spirit (1945) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Scream (1996) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 3:47 p.m. Encore
Men in Black (1997) 4 p.m. Freeform
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 4:05 p.m. Syfy
Fierce People (2005) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax
The Kid Detective (2020) 4:51 p.m. Starz
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX
The King and I (1956) 5 p.m. TCM
Children of Men (2006) 6 p.m. TMC
True Grit (2010) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax
Coach Carter (2005) 7 p.m. VH1
Carousel (1956) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Argo (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 8 p.m. TMC
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 9:05 p.m. Showtime
State Fair (1945) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Love Affair (1939) 10 p.m. KVCR
Star Trek (2009) 10 p.m. Paramount
The Italian Job (2003) 10:02 p.m. Cinemax
Ali (2001) 10:05 p.m. Epix
Quartet (2012) 10:15 p.m. TMC
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Bachelorette,’ NBA Basketball and more
TV highlights for Oct. 17-23 include the sci-fi epic ‘Dune,’ a new cycle of ‘The Bachelorette’ and the return of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama ‘Succession.
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 17 - 23 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Untouchables’ on Epix; ‘Patton’ on Encore; ‘Halloween’ on AMC
Movies on TV this week: October 17: ‘The Untouchables’ on Epix; ‘Patton’ on Encore; ‘Halloween’ on AMC; ‘Milk’ on Showtime; ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.