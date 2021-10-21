What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS; Nickelodeon Halloween episodes
SERIES
Halloween episodes Nickelodeon’s “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” and “That Girl Lay Lay.” 7 and 7:30 p.m.
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) won’t take no for an answer when he tries to persuade Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) to return to the university in this new episode. Also, Georgie (Montana Jordan) wants to make a life-changing decision. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and Annie Potts also star, with guest stars Ed Begley Jr. and Craig T. Nelson. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist In the season premiere of this crime drama, it’s been two years since the death of Elizabeth Keen, the FBI task force has been disbanded and no one knows where Reddington (James Spader) is. Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Coroner After a grisly murder interrupts the holidays, Jenny and Donovan (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) follow the killer to a remote location, which could be a dangerous move, in the season finale. Gordon Campbell, Ehren Kassam, Eric Bruneau, Andy McQueen and Kiley May also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
United States of Al In this new episode of the comedy, Al (Adhir Kalyan) tries to find an eligible Afghan American bachelor for his sister (Sitara Attaie) to marry so she can move to the United States. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Ghosts When their nosy neighbors (guest stars Mark-Linn Baker and Kathryn Greenwood) push back on plans to open a bed-and-breakfast, Sam and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) invite them to a dinner party, hoping to win their approval. Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Richie Moriarty and Danielle Pinnock also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Amaro (Danny Pino) asks the squad for help in clearing a convicted man’s name and brings someone from Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) past back into her life in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy Dr. Webber (James Pickens Jr.) recruits Dr. Grey and Dr. Bailey (Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson) to help him launch a new program in this new episode of the medical drama. 9 p.m. ABC
The First 48 (season premiere) 9 p.m. A&E
Project Runway In the first individual challenge, the designers take on streetwear. Social media fashion icon Wisdom Kaye is a guest judge in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo
America’s Big Deal Entrepreneurs focus on products designed to make life easier in this new episode. 9 p.m. USA
B Positive Gina and Eli (Annaleigh Ashford, Terrence Terrell) find their relationship strained by her newfound wealth in this new episode. Thomas Middleditch also stars, with guest star Michelle Ortiz. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Queens (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX
Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. TRU
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Football Tulane visits SMU, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT
NFL Football The Denver Broncos visit the Cleveland Browns, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Winnipeg Jets, 5 p.m. BSSC
Women’s Soccer International friendly: U.S. versus South Korea, from Kansas City, Kan., 5 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball National League Championship Series Game 5: The Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 5 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Julia Dennison, Parents Magazine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Gwyneth Paltrow; Andrew Lloyd Webber. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Josh Brolin; Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bill Pullman (“The Sinner”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Brandy Norwood; Eve; Naturi Naughton; Nadine Velazquez (“Queens”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Anthony Michael Hall (“Halloween Kills”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Leah Remini. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Quvenzhané Wallis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A woman whose kidnapping story was outrageous; Ronald Reagan’s Alzheimer’s struggle. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story: Double Feature”); Barrymore makes progress in getting her GED. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “I Got You Babe”; Jimmy Fallon; Sutton Foster; Static and Ben El perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Nikki Sixx (“The First 21"). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Khloé Kardashian (“Good American”); Arlo Parks performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Blac Chyna. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maluma; Michael Gandolfini; Giveon performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Timothée Chalamet; Zendaya. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Larry David; David Chang; Phoebe Bridgers performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Larry David; Coldplay performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Michael Gandolfini; Nick Baglio. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Hoosiers (1986) 8:40 a.m. Epix
Milk (2008) 8:45 a.m. and 6:50 p.m. Showtime
War Horse (2011) 8:50 a.m. HBO
Ghost World (2001) 9:10 a.m. TMC
Back to the Future (1985) 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Syfy
Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 10:35 a.m. Epix
Unstoppable (2010) 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. BBC America
Moonlight (2016) 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Showtime
Junior (1994) 11:05 a.m. TMC
Dunkirk (2017) 11:25 a.m. HBO
The Perfect Storm (2000) noon Freeform
Back to the Future Part II (1989) noon and 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Executive Decision (1996) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
Ali (2001) 12:40 p.m. Epix
The Aviator (2004) 1:15 p.m. HBO
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 2:30 and 10 p.m. Syfy
Krisha (2015) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 2:35 p.m. Showtime
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 3:48 p.m. Encore
Coach Carter (2005) 4 p.m. VH1
Finding Forrester (2000) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Du Barry Was a Lady (1943) 5 p.m. TCM
American Gangster (2007) 5:30 p.m. BET
Wonder Woman (2017) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
The Thing (1982) 6:08 p.m. Encore
Doubt (2008) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
The Omen (2006) 7 and 9:30 p.m. AMC
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. Paramount
Love & Basketball (2000) 7 p.m. VH1
The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 7:10 p.m. Starz
Munich (2005) 8 p.m. TMC
Ice Age (2002) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
