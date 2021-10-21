What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS; Nickelodeon Halloween episodes

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Halloween episodes Nickelodeon’s “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” and “That Girl Lay Lay.” 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) won’t take no for an answer when he tries to persuade Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) to return to the university in this new episode. Also, Georgie (Montana Jordan) wants to make a life-changing decision. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and Annie Potts also star, with guest stars Ed Begley Jr. and Craig T. Nelson. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist In the season premiere of this crime drama, it’s been two years since the death of Elizabeth Keen, the FBI task force has been disbanded and no one knows where Reddington (James Spader) is. Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Coroner After a grisly murder interrupts the holidays, Jenny and Donovan (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) follow the killer to a remote location, which could be a dangerous move, in the season finale. Gordon Campbell, Ehren Kassam, Eric Bruneau, Andy McQueen and Kiley May also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

United States of Al In this new episode of the comedy, Al (Adhir Kalyan) tries to find an eligible Afghan American bachelor for his sister (Sitara Attaie) to marry so she can move to the United States. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Ghosts When their nosy neighbors (guest stars Mark-Linn Baker and Kathryn Greenwood) push back on plans to open a bed-and-breakfast, Sam and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) invite them to a dinner party, hoping to win their approval. Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Richie Moriarty and Danielle Pinnock also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Amaro (Danny Pino) asks the squad for help in clearing a convicted man’s name and brings someone from Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) past back into her life in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy Dr. Webber (James Pickens Jr.) recruits Dr. Grey and Dr. Bailey (Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson) to help him launch a new program in this new episode of the medical drama. 9 p.m. ABC

The First 48 (season premiere) 9 p.m. A&E

Project Runway In the first individual challenge, the designers take on streetwear. Social media fashion icon Wisdom Kaye is a guest judge in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo



America’s Big Deal Entrepreneurs focus on products designed to make life easier in this new episode. 9 p.m. USA

B Positive Gina and Eli (Annaleigh Ashford, Terrence Terrell) find their relationship strained by her newfound wealth in this new episode. Thomas Middleditch also stars, with guest star Michelle Ortiz. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Queens (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX

Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. TRU

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

College Football Tulane visits SMU, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT

NFL Football The Denver Broncos visit the Cleveland Browns, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Winnipeg Jets, 5 p.m. BSSC

Women’s Soccer International friendly: U.S. versus South Korea, from Kansas City, Kan., 5 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball National League Championship Series Game 5: The Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 5 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Julia Dennison, Parents Magazine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Gwyneth Paltrow; Andrew Lloyd Webber. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Josh Brolin; Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Bill Pullman (“The Sinner”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Brandy Norwood; Eve; Naturi Naughton; Nadine Velazquez (“Queens”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Anthony Michael Hall (“Halloween Kills”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Leah Remini. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Quvenzhané Wallis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A woman whose kidnapping story was outrageous; Ronald Reagan’s Alzheimer’s struggle. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story: Double Feature”); Barrymore makes progress in getting her GED. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “I Got You Babe”; Jimmy Fallon; Sutton Foster; Static and Ben El perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Nikki Sixx (“The First 21"). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Khloé Kardashian (“Good American”); Arlo Parks performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Blac Chyna. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maluma; Michael Gandolfini; Giveon performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Timothée Chalamet; Zendaya. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Larry David; David Chang; Phoebe Bridgers performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Larry David; Coldplay performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Michael Gandolfini; Nick Baglio. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Hoosiers (1986) 8:40 a.m. Epix

Milk (2008) 8:45 a.m. and 6:50 p.m. Showtime

War Horse (2011) 8:50 a.m. HBO

Ghost World (2001) 9:10 a.m. TMC

Back to the Future (1985) 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Syfy

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 10:35 a.m. Epix

Unstoppable (2010) 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. BBC America

Moonlight (2016) 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Showtime

Junior (1994) 11:05 a.m. TMC

Dunkirk (2017) 11:25 a.m. HBO

The Perfect Storm (2000) noon Freeform

Back to the Future Part II (1989) noon and 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Executive Decision (1996) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

Ali (2001) 12:40 p.m. Epix

The Aviator (2004) 1:15 p.m. HBO

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 2:30 and 10 p.m. Syfy

Krisha (2015) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 2:35 p.m. Showtime

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 3:48 p.m. Encore

Coach Carter (2005) 4 p.m. VH1

Finding Forrester (2000) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Du Barry Was a Lady (1943) 5 p.m. TCM

American Gangster (2007) 5:30 p.m. BET

Wonder Woman (2017) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

The Thing (1982) 6:08 p.m. Encore

Doubt (2008) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

The Omen (2006) 7 and 9:30 p.m. AMC

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. Paramount

Love & Basketball (2000) 7 p.m. VH1

The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 7:10 p.m. Starz

Munich (2005) 8 p.m. TMC

Ice Age (2002) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

