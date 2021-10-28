Jada Pinkett Smith insists her sex life with Will Smith is just fine, thank you

Jada Pinkett Smith is setting the record straight about her relationship with Will Smith after her recent remarks on their sex life made headlines.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk,” co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris spoke with celebrity guest Gwyneth Paltrow about their sexual experiences and preferences.

At one point in the candid conversation, Jada admitted that maintaining a healthy sex life with husband Will has required “hard” work and open communication.

After several news outlets subsequently published reports such as “Jada Pinkett Smith Tells Gwyneth Paltrow Why It’s Hard to Maintain a Sex Life With Will Smith,” Jada took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify her comments.

“Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines,” Jada wrote. “Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you.”

Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you❣️https://t.co/wBpqSTTaGi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 28, 2021

While promoting her new Netflix series “Sex, Love & Goop” on “Red Table Talk,” actor and Goop founder Paltrow bonded with Gammy over their fulfilling sex lives as relative newlyweds.

"[I]t’s like I’m cheating maybe a little bit, you know?” said Paltrow, who married TV producer Brad Falchuk in 2018 — two years after divorcing Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. (Gammy married Rodney Norris in 2016.)

After Paltrow expressed her admiration for Jada and Will’s decades-long romance, the “Girls Trip” actor got real about her long sexual “journey” with the “Bad Boys for Life” star and the “pitfall” they strive to avoid.

“It’s hard,” she said. “We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. So that’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you want], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know.’ ... ‘If you love me, you should read my mind.’”

“Isn’t it weird though?” Paltrow added. “It’s like, someone doesn’t read your mind, and we feel crushed. Like, we feel so disappointed. ... Where do we get that from?”

Overall, the women agreed the key to a healthy sex life is communicating openly and honestly about their needs, no matter how “uncomfortable” those discussions might be.

“I’ve grown out of it,” Jada said. “You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want. And on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same.”