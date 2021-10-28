What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Project Runway’ on Bravo; ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan An online rap battle causes Dylan’s (Young Dylan) popularity to skyrocket in this new episode. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Young Sheldon Sheldon, Missy and Georgie (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan) struggle to adjust to new living arrangements. Also, Meemaw (Annie Potts) opens a gambling room in this new episode. Craig T. Nelson, Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star with guest star Bill Fagerbakke, who was Nelson’s “Coach” co-star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Walker With his life in danger, Walker (Jared Padalecki) confronts Captain James (Coby Bell), who tells him the real reason Micki (Lindsey Morgan) went undercover. Molly Hagan and Jeff Pierre also star in the season premiere of the rebooted action series. 8 p.m. The CW

United States of Al When Al (Adhir Kalyan) starts having panic attacks, Riley, Art and Lizzie (Parker Young, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer) encourage him to seek therapy in this new episode of the topical comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS





Ghosts The ghosts try to help Sam and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) protect their home from neighborhood kids who vandalize the house every year on Halloween. Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty and Devan Long also star in this supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS

Legacies Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has a difficult decision to make in this new episode of the supernatural series. Quincy Fouse, Matthew Davis and Chris Lee also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Project Runway In this new Halloween-themed episode, designers stay overnight in a haunted mansion to find inspiration, then they have two days to create a hauntingly chic masquerade gown for Taraji P. Henson. 9 p.m. Bravo



America’s Big Deal This new episode showcases products from around the nation designed to help enjoy the outdoors. 9 p.m. USA

B Positive On Gina’s (Annaleigh Ashford) first day as the retirement home’s new owner, she asks Drew (Thomas Middleditch) to help her handle a short-tempered resident with a sick wife in this new episode of the comedy. Linda Lavin also stars with recurring guest stars Héctor Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Priscilla Lopez, Jim Beaver and Anna Maria Horsford. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

City Confidential An 11-year-old girl goes missing on her way home from a Halloween party in the season premiere of the true-crime series. 10 p.m. A&E

What We Do in the Shadows Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch star in the season finale of the supernatural comedy. 10 p.m. FX

Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. Tru

SPORTS

College Football South Florida visits East Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Troy visits Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Green Bay Packers visit the Arizona Cardinals, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL

NHL Hockey The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Final: CF Monterrey versus Club América, from Monterrey, Mexico, 7 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Marion Hedges shares her story of recovery; Mikaela Shiffrin; Jamie Anderson; Aja Evans. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Pharrell Williams; Bryant Terry; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan John Leguizamo; Jorja Fox (“CSI: Vegas”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Edie Falco. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Rob Lowe. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Whitney Cummings and Michelle Buteau. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Deon Cole; Kool & the Gang perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Roy Wood Jr. and Ali Wentworth; Logan Browning and Marque Richardson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Casey Anthony’s parents discuss the loss of Caylee and what they think happened. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Rachael Ray; Zach Shay; Jason Biggs; Jenny Mollen. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Karma Police”; Eugene Levy; Loretta Devine; Caitlyn Smith performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman claims her dad is being scammed by his online fiancee. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eva Longoria; Deepak Chopra. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ashley Darby and Wendy Osefo. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Kristen Soltis Anderson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chrissy Teigen; Matthias Schweighöfer; Skepta performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Leguizamo; Thomasin McKenzie. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Regina King; Lenny Clarke; the Kid Laroi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andie MacDowell; Rudi Dharmalingam; Calum Scott performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Olivia Munn; Roy Wood Jr.; Jason Blum; Atom Willard performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Thirteen Ghosts Steve Beck’s 2001 remake of a 1960 cult horror classic stars Tony Shalhoub as a widower with two children who inherits a sinister mansion from his late uncle (F. Murray Abraham), a celebrated ghost hunter who died on the job. Embeth Davidtz and Shannon Elizabeth also star. 8 p.m. AMC

Laggies (2014) 8 a.m. TMC

The Missing (2003) 8:30 a.m. Encore

After the Thin Man (1936) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Love and Monsters (2020) 9:05 a.m. Epix

Blue Jasmine (2013) 9:40 a.m. TMC

Ruthless People (1986) 10:05 a.m. Showtime

The Omen (1976) 10:15 a.m. AMC

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Casper (1995) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Split (2016) Noon FXX

The Exorcist (1973) 12:45 p.m. AMC

Captain Blood (1935) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1 p.m. MTV

It Follows (2014) 1:58 p.m. Syfy

Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform

Open Water (2003) 2 p.m. Showtime

The Way, Way Back (2013) 2:05 p.m. HBO

Steel Magnolias (1989) 2:10 p.m. Encore

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:20 p.m. Epix

Argo (2012) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

Pillow Talk (1959) 3 p.m. TCM

Poltergeist (1982) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Hereditary (2018) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Ghostbusters (1984) 4 p.m. Freeform

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 4:15 p.m. Syfy

The Way Back (2020) 4:26 p.m. Cinemax

The Croods (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Friday (1995) 5 p.m. VH1

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 5:19 p.m. Starz

Unfaithful (2002) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Cinderella (2015) 7:11 p.m. Starz

Ant-Man (2015) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

True Grit (2010) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Cowboys (1972) 8 p.m. Reelz

Toy Story 4 (2019) 8:30 p.m. ABC

Set It Off (1996) 9 p.m. BET

Private Benjamin (1980) 9 p.m. Logo

Star Trek (2009) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Contagion (2011) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Zola (2020) 9:30 p.m. Showtime

Scream (1996) 10 p.m. AMC

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 10 p.m. Syfy

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 10 p.m. TNT

Die Hard (1988) 11 p.m. Bravo

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 24 - 30 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 24 - 30 as PDF files you can download and print



Movies on TV the week of Oct. 24 - 30 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 24 - 30 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

