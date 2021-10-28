What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Project Runway’ on Bravo; ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS
SERIES
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan An online rap battle causes Dylan’s (Young Dylan) popularity to skyrocket in this new episode. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Young Sheldon Sheldon, Missy and Georgie (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan) struggle to adjust to new living arrangements. Also, Meemaw (Annie Potts) opens a gambling room in this new episode. Craig T. Nelson, Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star with guest star Bill Fagerbakke, who was Nelson’s “Coach” co-star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Walker With his life in danger, Walker (Jared Padalecki) confronts Captain James (Coby Bell), who tells him the real reason Micki (Lindsey Morgan) went undercover. Molly Hagan and Jeff Pierre also star in the season premiere of the rebooted action series. 8 p.m. The CW
United States of Al When Al (Adhir Kalyan) starts having panic attacks, Riley, Art and Lizzie (Parker Young, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer) encourage him to seek therapy in this new episode of the topical comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Ghosts The ghosts try to help Sam and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) protect their home from neighborhood kids who vandalize the house every year on Halloween. Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty and Devan Long also star in this supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS
Legacies Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has a difficult decision to make in this new episode of the supernatural series. Quincy Fouse, Matthew Davis and Chris Lee also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Project Runway In this new Halloween-themed episode, designers stay overnight in a haunted mansion to find inspiration, then they have two days to create a hauntingly chic masquerade gown for Taraji P. Henson. 9 p.m. Bravo
America’s Big Deal This new episode showcases products from around the nation designed to help enjoy the outdoors. 9 p.m. USA
B Positive On Gina’s (Annaleigh Ashford) first day as the retirement home’s new owner, she asks Drew (Thomas Middleditch) to help her handle a short-tempered resident with a sick wife in this new episode of the comedy. Linda Lavin also stars with recurring guest stars Héctor Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Priscilla Lopez, Jim Beaver and Anna Maria Horsford. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
City Confidential An 11-year-old girl goes missing on her way home from a Halloween party in the season premiere of the true-crime series. 10 p.m. A&E
What We Do in the Shadows Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch star in the season finale of the supernatural comedy. 10 p.m. FX
Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. Tru
SPORTS
College Football South Florida visits East Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Troy visits Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The Green Bay Packers visit the Arizona Cardinals, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL
NHL Hockey The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Final: CF Monterrey versus Club América, from Monterrey, Mexico, 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Marion Hedges shares her story of recovery; Mikaela Shiffrin; Jamie Anderson; Aja Evans. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Pharrell Williams; Bryant Terry; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Leguizamo; Jorja Fox (“CSI: Vegas”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Edie Falco. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Rob Lowe. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Whitney Cummings and Michelle Buteau. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Deon Cole; Kool & the Gang perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Roy Wood Jr. and Ali Wentworth; Logan Browning and Marque Richardson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Casey Anthony’s parents discuss the loss of Caylee and what they think happened. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Rachael Ray; Zach Shay; Jason Biggs; Jenny Mollen. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Karma Police”; Eugene Levy; Loretta Devine; Caitlyn Smith performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman claims her dad is being scammed by his online fiancee. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eva Longoria; Deepak Chopra. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ashley Darby and Wendy Osefo. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Kristen Soltis Anderson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chrissy Teigen; Matthias Schweighöfer; Skepta performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Leguizamo; Thomasin McKenzie. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Regina King; Lenny Clarke; the Kid Laroi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andie MacDowell; Rudi Dharmalingam; Calum Scott performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Olivia Munn; Roy Wood Jr.; Jason Blum; Atom Willard performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Thirteen Ghosts Steve Beck’s 2001 remake of a 1960 cult horror classic stars Tony Shalhoub as a widower with two children who inherits a sinister mansion from his late uncle (F. Murray Abraham), a celebrated ghost hunter who died on the job. Embeth Davidtz and Shannon Elizabeth also star. 8 p.m. AMC
Laggies (2014) 8 a.m. TMC
The Missing (2003) 8:30 a.m. Encore
After the Thin Man (1936) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Love and Monsters (2020) 9:05 a.m. Epix
Blue Jasmine (2013) 9:40 a.m. TMC
Ruthless People (1986) 10:05 a.m. Showtime
The Omen (1976) 10:15 a.m. AMC
The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Casper (1995) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Split (2016) Noon FXX
The Exorcist (1973) 12:45 p.m. AMC
Captain Blood (1935) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1 p.m. MTV
It Follows (2014) 1:58 p.m. Syfy
Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform
Open Water (2003) 2 p.m. Showtime
The Way, Way Back (2013) 2:05 p.m. HBO
Steel Magnolias (1989) 2:10 p.m. Encore
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:20 p.m. Epix
Argo (2012) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax
Pillow Talk (1959) 3 p.m. TCM
Poltergeist (1982) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Hereditary (2018) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Ghostbusters (1984) 4 p.m. Freeform
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 4:15 p.m. Syfy
The Way Back (2020) 4:26 p.m. Cinemax
The Croods (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
Friday (1995) 5 p.m. VH1
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 5:19 p.m. Starz
Unfaithful (2002) 5:55 p.m. Epix
Cinderella (2015) 7:11 p.m. Starz
Ant-Man (2015) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
True Grit (2010) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Cowboys (1972) 8 p.m. Reelz
Toy Story 4 (2019) 8:30 p.m. ABC
Set It Off (1996) 9 p.m. BET
Private Benjamin (1980) 9 p.m. Logo
Star Trek (2009) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Contagion (2011) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Zola (2020) 9:30 p.m. Showtime
Scream (1996) 10 p.m. AMC
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 10 p.m. Syfy
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 10 p.m. TNT
Die Hard (1988) 11 p.m. Bravo
