Movies on TV this week: ‘All the President’s Men’ on Cinemax; ‘Goldfinger’ on BBC America

Movies on TV the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Oct 31 - Nov 6, 2021

Advertisement

Aliens (1986) Showtime Sat. 3:20 a.m.

All the President’s Men (1976) Cinemax Sun. 3:32 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Freeform Thur. 9 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) POP Mon. 8 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. Noon

Forrest Gump (1994) Showtime Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Fury (1936) TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) Showtime Wed. 7 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Restored Version (1967) TCM Fri. 4 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Sun. 3:53 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Madame Bovary (1949) TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Metropolis (1927) TCM Sun. 9:49 p.m.

Psycho (1960) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Encore Sun. 7:10 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Search (1948) TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Shining (1980) AMC Mon. 1 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sat. 5:19 p.m. TNT Sun. 5:13 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sat. 8:04 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Oct 31 - Nov 6, 2021

The A-Team (2010) ★★ BBC America Tues. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:51 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. Noon

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 6:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Tues. 8 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 3:53 p.m. Sundance Sat. 1 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ AMC Sun. 7:27 a.m. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:55 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Halloween II (1981) ★★ AMC Sun. 5:53 p.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:35 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:43 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Wed. 6 a.m. Bravo Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Money Train (1995) ★ IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Bravo Fri. 2:30 p.m.

RoboCop (2014) ★★ IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Shanghai Noon (2000) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Tues. Noon

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 2:05 a.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Oct 31 - Nov 6, 2021

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Paramount Sun. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Mon. Noon

Aladdin (1992) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 3:20 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ HBO Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Ovation Fri. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ TMC Mon. 11:40 a.m. TMC Fri. 8:10 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Starz Mon. 5:41 p.m. Starz Tues. 1:50 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Freeform Thur. 9 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 4 p.m. Paramount Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Sun. 8 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Starz Sat. 9:02 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8:45 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:15 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ VH1 Thur. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. Noon

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. KCOP Mon. Noon

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Sat. 4:24 a.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ POP Sat. 2:30 a.m. POP Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Colors (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 11:25 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Showtime Sun. 6 a.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Tues. 2:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 5 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 11 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Encore Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ TMC Sun. 11 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) ★★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. Noon

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 5:30 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Ghost (1990) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 7:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 7 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Starz Wed. 5:51 a.m. Starz Wed. 2:03 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ TBS Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ E! Sat. 7 p.m. E! Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ USA Sat. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Sat. 9:45 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:15 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 7 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m. Starz Sat. 9 p.m. Starz Sun. 5:38 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Encore Fri. 2:47 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:52 a.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Mon. 1:38 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:58 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Encore Sat. 12:13 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Sun. 9:20 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m. Freeform Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FXX Sun. 7 a.m. FXX Fri. 10 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:35 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 5:15 p.m. Freeform Thur. 2 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Thur. 1:50 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ FX Wed. Noon FX Thur. 9 a.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ TBS Sat. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 3 a.m.

Poltergeist (1982) ★★★ AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Encore Wed. 7:45 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Purple Rain (1984) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 3 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:20 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:45 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Ruthless People (1986) ★★★ TMC Tues. 10:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ AMC Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 3 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 2 a.m. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Freeform Sat. 3:05 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 1 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ MTV Thur. 1 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ MTV Thur. 11 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Encore Sun. 1:09 p.m. Encore Sun. 8 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Starz Fri. 4:38 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:51 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 5 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ HBO Wed. 2 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ VH1 Sat. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Sun. 12:55 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Sun. 3:25 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Sun. 10 a.m. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:16 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 7:46 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 6:15 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Fri. 4:30 p.m. FX Sat. 1 a.m.

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Movies on TV the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 as PDF files you can download and print