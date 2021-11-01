Bravo will add ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ to its roster, Andy Cohen announces

Bravo is packing its passport and heading to the Middle East: The “Real Housewives” franchise is going to Dubai.

Executive producer and reunion show host Andy Cohen made the announcement about the show’s 11th home city Monday morning on NBC’s “Today.” NBC and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal.

“We are going to the billionaire’s playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis — ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai,’” he excitedly told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “This is the first international city produced by Bravo. This is maj. You two don’t get it. This is huge.”

Although there are 15 international versions of the show, set in places such as Australia, Brazil and Hungary, this is the first non-U.S. “Housewives” series to be produced by Bravo.

Advertisement

“We have a great group of friends” slated to be on the show, Cohen added later. “This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise.”

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” — a name that will ultimately travel in hashtag circles as “RHODubai” or “RHODBX,” after a fan vote, Bravo said Monday — heads into production in the next few weeks and will run sometime in 2022.

The show takes the franchise up a notch, highlighting a group of women living in a “billionaire’s playground ... known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene,” the network said in a release.

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Brandon Panaligan, Glenda Cox and Chelsey Stephens as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

The TV institution that began in 2006 with “The Real Housewives of Orange County” spread domestically into New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Beverly Hills, Miami, the Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City.

Each series includes a group of women — most wealthy and middle-aged, pulled from a city’s elite social circles — and follows where the group dynamic leads (with some help from their producers, of course) over the course of four to six months. And each season is buttoned up with a reunion special in which the cast members and Cohen discuss what the heck just happened.

