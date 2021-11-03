What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Batwoman’ on the CW; ‘The Masked Singer’ and ‘Alter Ego’ on Fox
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Sugar Ray Leonard and Ray Liotta are guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Marcel (Dominic Rains) helps Blake (Sarah Rafferty) replace a patient’s liver in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The legends arrive in Chicago and come across a speakeasy that caters to a diverse crowd, but their presence upsets a mob that then burns the club down in this new episode of the time-traveling science-fiction series. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Nick Zano, Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan and Shayan Sobhian star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer Joel McHale returns as a guest panelist in a Thanksgiving-themed episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode “The Elephant and the Termite” documents the daily life of the creatures living at a waterhole in Africa. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Part 4. (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
The Wonder Years Kim (Laura Kariuki) thinks it’s time she had a car but no one likes Bill’s (Dulé Hill) solution, except Bill. Saycon Sengbloh and Elisha Williams also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Tough as Nails Contestants go to the Irwindale Speedway, where they complete a race-car pit stop. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Batwoman Ryan (Javicia Leslie) lands on Gotham’s “30 Under 30" list in this new episode. Robin Givens, Rachel Skarsten and Meagan Tandy also star, with guest star Keeya King. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) worries about Mark (Ames McNamara) making friends at his new school, then Mark turns to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) for advice. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Alter Ego (N) 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new installment “Universe Revealed: Milky Way” explores Earth’s galaxy being mapped by Gaia, a spacecraft that is measuring the movements of more than a billion stars. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Winter House (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Clash of the Cover Bands This new episode features performances of the music of Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears. 9:30 p.m. E!
Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
CSI: Vegas Maxine (Paula Newsome) and the team investigate after a cargo plane lands on automatic pilot at McCarran Airport with everyone on board dead. Also, Grissom and Sara (William Petersen, Jorja Fox) get closer to figuring out who framed Hodges (Wallace Langham). Matt Lauria and Mel Rodriguez also star, with guest stars Yancey Arias, Georgina Reilly, Jay Lee and Josh Bitton. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Secrets of the Dead In this new episode, an archaeological effort reveals that the oldest stones at England’s Stonehenge were originally part of a much earlier circle built on a rugged and remote hillside in western Wales. 10 p.m. KOCE
Twenties Marie and Chuck (Christina Elmore, Jevon McFerrin) attend premarital pastoral care and learn new things about each other. Also, Hattie (Jojo T. Gibbs) attends her first writers’ group with Idina (Shylo Shaner) in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET
The Sinner (N) 10 p.m. USA
SPORTS
College Football Northern Illinois visits Kent State, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Charlotte Hornets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Dylan Levitt; Jon Batiste and Tori Kelly perform. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olivia Munn; California farmers and climate change; Yotam Ottolenghi; Noor Murad. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jamie Oliver; Tessa Thompson; Ruth Negga; the Wanted. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Paula Patton (“Sacrifice”); Freestyle Love Supreme performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest cohost Michele Tafoya; Tamron Hall. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray David Duchovny. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Tristan Mack Wilds, Luke James and Forrest McClendon (“Thoughts of a Colored Man”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Andy Cohen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Lauren Ridloff (“Eternals”); Misty Copeland (“Black Ballerinas”); PJ Morton performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard; David Chang and Priya Krishna (“Cooking at Home”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Guest host Jay Leno; Emily Osment; Lea Michele performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman’s Nigerian fiancé via satellite. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracy Morgan; race car driver Daniel Ricciardo. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kathy Hilton (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Charlamagne Tha God. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Stewart; Bad Bunny; Joyelle Nicole Johnson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andy Cohen; Thundercat performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dwayne Johnson; Gal Gadot; Idles performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Eva Longoria; J.B. Smoove; Anitta and Saweetie perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Keri Russell; Joe Pera; Jake Wesley Rogers performs; Roy Mayorga performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Maltese Falcon Dashiell Hammett’s hard-boiled private eye Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) searches for a jewel-encrusted statue while deceits and double-crosses pile up around him in this 1941 film noir classic. Mary Astor, Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Public Enemies (2009) 8:13 a.m. Starz
You Only Live Once (1937) 8:15 a.m. TCM
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 a.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 9 a.m. FX
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 9 a.m. FXX
They Live by Night (1948) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Solaris (2002) 9:50 a.m. HBO
Zoolander (2001) 10 a.m. IFC
Mighty Aphrodite (1995) 10:25 a.m. TMC
Gun Crazy (1950) 11:30 a.m. TCM
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) noon FX
Matilda (1996) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
The Getaway (1972) 1 p.m. TCM
Thunderheart (1992) 1:03 p.m. Encore
Transformers (2007) 2 p.m. HBO
Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 2 p.m. TMC
Girls Trip (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
Wanted (2008) 2:30 p.m. TNT
Instant Family (2018) 2:35 p.m. Freeform
Purple Rain (1984) 3 p.m. VH1
Geronimo: An American Legend (1993) 3:06 and 10:40 p.m. Encore
Eye of the Needle (1981) 3:15 p.m. Epix
Badlands (1973) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 3:55 p.m. Syfy
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 4:25 p.m. Starz
Thirteen (2003) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Rock (1996) 5 p.m. AMC
Iron Man 3 (2013) 5 p.m. FX
Megan Leavey (2017) 5:05 p.m. Encore
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 5:15 p.m. Freeform
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 5:30 p.m. VH1
Blades of Glory (2007) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
Eve’s Bayou (1997) 7 p.m. Ovation
Across the Pacific (1942) 7 p.m. TCM
City Slickers (1991) 8 p.m. Cinemax
News of the World (2020) 8 p.m. HBO
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Incredibles 2 (2018) 8:20 p.m. Freeform
The Stranger (1946) 8:50 p.m. KVCR
Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 p.m. Encore
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 9 p.m. Syfy
Conflict (1945) 9 p.m. TCM
Narc (2002) 9:06 p.m. Starz
The One I Love (2014) 9:30 p.m. TMC
Unfaithful (2002) 9:40 p.m. Epix
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 10 p.m. Paramount
The Godfather (1972) 10 p.m. Showtime
The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 10:27 p.m. KVCR
Enemy of the State (1998) 10:30 p.m. AMC
The Hucksters (1947) 10:45 p.m. TCM
