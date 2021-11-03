What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Batwoman’ on the CW; ‘The Masked Singer’ and ‘Alter Ego’ on Fox

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Sugar Ray Leonard and Ray Liotta are guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Marcel (Dominic Rains) helps Blake (Sarah Rafferty) replace a patient’s liver in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The legends arrive in Chicago and come across a speakeasy that caters to a diverse crowd, but their presence upsets a mob that then burns the club down in this new episode of the time-traveling science-fiction series. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Nick Zano, Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan and Shayan Sobhian star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer Joel McHale returns as a guest panelist in a Thanksgiving-themed episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “The Elephant and the Termite” documents the daily life of the creatures living at a waterhole in Africa. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Part 4. (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

The Wonder Years Kim (Laura Kariuki) thinks it’s time she had a car but no one likes Bill’s (Dulé Hill) solution, except Bill. Saycon Sengbloh and Elisha Williams also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Tough as Nails Contestants go to the Irwindale Speedway, where they complete a race-car pit stop. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Batwoman Ryan (Javicia Leslie) lands on Gotham’s “30 Under 30" list in this new episode. Robin Givens, Rachel Skarsten and Meagan Tandy also star, with guest star Keeya King. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) worries about Mark (Ames McNamara) making friends at his new school, then Mark turns to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) for advice. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Alter Ego (N) 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new installment “Universe Revealed: Milky Way” explores Earth’s galaxy being mapped by Gaia, a spacecraft that is measuring the movements of more than a billion stars. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Winter House (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Clash of the Cover Bands This new episode features performances of the music of Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears. 9:30 p.m. E!

Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

CSI: Vegas Maxine (Paula Newsome) and the team investigate after a cargo plane lands on automatic pilot at McCarran Airport with everyone on board dead. Also, Grissom and Sara (William Petersen, Jorja Fox) get closer to figuring out who framed Hodges (Wallace Langham). Matt Lauria and Mel Rodriguez also star, with guest stars Yancey Arias, Georgina Reilly, Jay Lee and Josh Bitton. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Secrets of the Dead In this new episode, an archaeological effort reveals that the oldest stones at England’s Stonehenge were originally part of a much earlier circle built on a rugged and remote hillside in western Wales. 10 p.m. KOCE

Twenties Marie and Chuck (Christina Elmore, Jevon McFerrin) attend premarital pastoral care and learn new things about each other. Also, Hattie (Jojo T. Gibbs) attends her first writers’ group with Idina (Shylo Shaner) in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET

The Sinner (N) 10 p.m. USA

SPORTS

College Football Northern Illinois visits Kent State, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Charlotte Hornets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Dylan Levitt; Jon Batiste and Tori Kelly perform. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Olivia Munn; California farmers and climate change; Yotam Ottolenghi; Noor Murad. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jamie Oliver; Tessa Thompson; Ruth Negga; the Wanted. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Paula Patton (“Sacrifice”); Freestyle Love Supreme performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest cohost Michele Tafoya; Tamron Hall. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray David Duchovny. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Tristan Mack Wilds, Luke James and Forrest McClendon (“Thoughts of a Colored Man”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Andy Cohen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Lauren Ridloff (“Eternals”); Misty Copeland (“Black Ballerinas”); PJ Morton performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard; David Chang and Priya Krishna (“Cooking at Home”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Guest host Jay Leno; Emily Osment; Lea Michele performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s Nigerian fiancé via satellite. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracy Morgan; race car driver Daniel Ricciardo. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kathy Hilton (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Charlamagne Tha God. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Stewart; Bad Bunny; Joyelle Nicole Johnson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andy Cohen; Thundercat performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dwayne Johnson; Gal Gadot; Idles performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Eva Longoria; J.B. Smoove; Anitta and Saweetie perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Keri Russell; Joe Pera; Jake Wesley Rogers performs; Roy Mayorga performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Maltese Falcon Dashiell Hammett’s hard-boiled private eye Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) searches for a jewel-encrusted statue while deceits and double-crosses pile up around him in this 1941 film noir classic. Mary Astor, Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Public Enemies (2009) 8:13 a.m. Starz

You Only Live Once (1937) 8:15 a.m. TCM

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 a.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 9 a.m. FX

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 9 a.m. FXX

They Live by Night (1948) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Solaris (2002) 9:50 a.m. HBO

Zoolander (2001) 10 a.m. IFC

Mighty Aphrodite (1995) 10:25 a.m. TMC

Gun Crazy (1950) 11:30 a.m. TCM

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) noon FX

Matilda (1996) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

The Getaway (1972) 1 p.m. TCM

Thunderheart (1992) 1:03 p.m. Encore

Transformers (2007) 2 p.m. HBO

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 2 p.m. TMC

Girls Trip (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

Wanted (2008) 2:30 p.m. TNT

Instant Family (2018) 2:35 p.m. Freeform

Purple Rain (1984) 3 p.m. VH1

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993) 3:06 and 10:40 p.m. Encore

Eye of the Needle (1981) 3:15 p.m. Epix

Badlands (1973) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 3:55 p.m. Syfy

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 4:25 p.m. Starz

Thirteen (2003) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Rock (1996) 5 p.m. AMC

Iron Man 3 (2013) 5 p.m. FX

Megan Leavey (2017) 5:05 p.m. Encore

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 5:15 p.m. Freeform

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 5:30 p.m. VH1

Blades of Glory (2007) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax

Eve’s Bayou (1997) 7 p.m. Ovation

Across the Pacific (1942) 7 p.m. TCM

City Slickers (1991) 8 p.m. Cinemax

News of the World (2020) 8 p.m. HBO

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Incredibles 2 (2018) 8:20 p.m. Freeform

The Stranger (1946) 8:50 p.m. KVCR

Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 p.m. Encore

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 9 p.m. Syfy

Conflict (1945) 9 p.m. TCM

Narc (2002) 9:06 p.m. Starz

The One I Love (2014) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Unfaithful (2002) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 10 p.m. Paramount

The Godfather (1972) 10 p.m. Showtime

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 10:27 p.m. KVCR

Enemy of the State (1998) 10:30 p.m. AMC

The Hucksters (1947) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Movies on TV the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 as PDF files you can download and print