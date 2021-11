Movies on TV this week: ‘When Harry Met Sally’ on Showtime; ‘Mary Poppins’ on Freeform

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 7 - 13 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 7 - 13 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 7 - 13, 2021

Aliens (1986) Showtime Sat. 2:30 p.m.

All the President’s Men (1976) Cinemax Fri. 6:55 a.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) TMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

42nd Street (1933) TCM Mon. 11:45 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Tues. 3:50 a.m.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) Sundance Sat. 1 p.m.

Marty (1955) TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) Freeform Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Milk (2008) Showtime Tues. 9 a.m.

The Music Box (1932) TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Out of the Past (1947) TCM Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Paths of Glory (1957) TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Sun. 10:39 a.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m.

Sergeant York (1941) TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) History Mon. 8 p.m. History Tues. 12:04 p.m.

Sounder (1972) TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Mon. 10:17 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 7:58 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Thur. 6:45 p.m. BBC America Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) MTV Mon. 8 p.m. MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 3:30 p.m. MTV Sun. Noon

The Untouchables (1987) EPIX Sun. 12:25 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Thur. 9:15 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 7 - 13, 2021

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 a.m.

El Dorado (1967) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 a.m. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Bravo Tues. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m. E! Sun. 5 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ E! Sun. 7 a.m. E! Sun. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3:30 a.m. E! Sat. Noon E! Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 1 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ USA Tues. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 10 a.m. Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 7:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3 p.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ AMC Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

RoboCop (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. Noon IFC Wed. 7 a.m. BBC America Thur. 4 p.m. BBC America Fri. 7:15 a.m. BBC America Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Sat. 7 a.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 7 - 13, 2021

Aladdin (1992) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 8:55 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 2:30 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 8:55 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Ovation Tues. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 9 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ E! Fri. Noon E! Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ E! Fri. 2:30 p.m. E! Fri. 10 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 9:54 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:07 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 11:40 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Wed. 3 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ CMT Fri. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ MLB Fri. 7 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 2:25 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 7 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Showtime Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 11 p.m. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 2 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ TBS Sun. 3 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 10 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Syfy Tues. 11:07 p.m. Syfy Wed. 1:02 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Thur. Noon

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:25 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ BBC America Fri. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 a.m.

Dangerous Minds (1995) ★★ VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Wed. 3:05 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Wed. 11:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ TMC Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Wed. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 3 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ CMT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ CMT Sun. 10:21 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ HBO Tues. 3:22 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:35 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:20 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:46 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:15 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ TNT Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. Noon

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ History Mon. 5 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 3 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Starz Sat. 6:12 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10:01 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Starz Thur. 3:36 p.m. Starz Fri. 2:52 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:51 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Sun. 2:39 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:15 a.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ TNT Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Encore Wed. 8:14 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:28 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 8:05 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11 p.m. Syfy Sat. 11:33 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:25 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1 p.m. Syfy Sat. 10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 6:55 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:25 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ USA Sun. 7 p.m. USA Sun. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 8 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Fri. Noon

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Thur. 4:42 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Starz Sun. 1:19 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:46 a.m. Starz Wed. 2:06 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:47 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Starz Tues. 6:02 p.m. Starz Wed. 6:57 a.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Encore Mon. 11:58 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:43 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 6 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Freeform Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TRU Tues. 12:30 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Minions (2015) ★★ FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 1 p.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ MTV Fri. 9 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Mon. 10:45 a.m. HBO Sat. 12:55 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ CMT Sat. 7 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ TBS Sun. 5:28 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Poltergeist (1982) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Encore Sat. 12:38 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:10 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 2 p.m. AMC Sun. 3:29 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. 12:59 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 10:39 a.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 11 p.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Tues. 7 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Starz Mon. 7:14 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Sun. 4 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 1:43 p.m. TNT Mon. 1 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 11:58 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Sun. 2 p.m. E! Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 8:50 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 9:30 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:13 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Thur. 6:45 p.m. BBC America Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ MTV Mon. 8 p.m. MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 3:30 p.m. MTV Sun. Noon

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 7 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Encore Wed. 1:44 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ HBO Tues. 6:35 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Syfy Wed. 1:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:27 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 8:55 a.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 6 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:25 p.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ POP Sat. 3 a.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 4:10 p.m.

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 7 - 13 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 7 - 13 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

