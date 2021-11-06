What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Attica’ on Showtime; ‘Saturday Night Live’; ‘Highway to Heaven’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Nyima Funk and Olympian Shawn Johnson are guests in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW
The Zoo: Bronx Tales Giraffes Jigsaw Joe and Zizi are finally paired for breeding in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Saturday Night Live Kieran Culkin hosts this new episode with musical guest Ed Sheeran, who is back from COVID-19 isolation. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced late last month that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be giving performances from home.
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Zoo A feisty camel develops a tooth issue. Also, a zookeeper forms a bond with a Magellanic penguin chick that is reluctant to be hand-fed. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Crystal Palace versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, 8 a.m. NBCSP; Brighton & Hove Albion versus Newcastle United, 10:30 a.m. NBC
College Football USC visits Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; San Diego State visits Hawaii, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Army visits Air Force, 8:30 a.m. CBS; Wake Forest visits North Carolina, 9 a.m. ABC; Ohio State visits Nebraska, 9 a.m. Fox; Oregon visits Washington, 9 a.m. ESPN; Illinois visits Minnesota, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Kansas State visits Kansas, 9 a.m. FS1; Teams TBA, 9:30 a.m. BSSC; Auburn visits Texas A&M, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Navy visits Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. NBC; Michigan State visits Purdue, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Baylor visits TCU, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Oklahoma State visits West Virginia, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Tulsa visits Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Penn State visits Maryland, 12:30 p.m. FS1; LSU visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN; Tennessee visits Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon visits Washington, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Indiana visits Michigan, 4:30 p.m. Fox; Texas visits Iowa State, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Texas-San Antonio visits Texas-El Paso, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2;
Horse Racing: Breeders’ Cup Classic From Del Mar Racetrack, 5 p.m. NBC
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews 11 a.m. KTLA
Sunday Talk Show Guests: Nov. 7 : Brad Raffensperger on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart.” “Face the Nation”; “This Week”; “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
Next Stop, Christmas A woman dissatisfied with her life wonders what would have happened if she had married an old boyfriend who went on to become a famous sportscaster. Then, after a long train trip back to her hometown, she’s 10 years in the past. Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd star in this 2021 holiday fantasy romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Land Robin Wright directs and stars in this 2021 drama as a middle-aged woman left shattered by a tragedy. Retreating to an isolated cabin in the wilderness of Wyoming she begins her long healing process and forms unexpected friendship with a local hunter (Demián Bichir) who helps her reconnect with life. Kim Dickens and Warren Christie also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Highway to Heaven Jill Scott stars as a heavenly emissary dispatched to help mortals in crisis in this new reboot of the classic TV drama from the late ‘80s. Barry Watson also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to their roles as velociraptor wrangler Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, the former operations manager of Jurassic World, in this 2018 action-adventure sequel. Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, James Cromwell and Toby Jones also star. 8:15 p.m. Freeform
Attica Emmy-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson (“Freedom Riders”) documents the bloodiest prison rebellion in U.S. history. The five-day prisoner rebellion claimed the lives of 28 inmates and 10 hostages in 1971. 9 p.m. Showtime
Stanley Nelson’s insightful, provocative documentary ‘Attica,’ one of the year’s best, revisits the deadly 1971 uprising at the New York prison.
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 8 a.m. POP
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 9 a.m. FXX
Dodge City (1939) 9 a.m. TCM
Big (1988) 9:02 a.m. Starz
Thirteen (2003) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 9:45 a.m. E!
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 9:45 a.m. USA
The Queen (2006) 10:15 a.m. HBO
The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 10:23 a.m. Encore
The Client (1994) 10:30 a.m. POP
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 10:51 a.m. Starz
White Heat (1949) 11 a.m. TCM
The American President (1995) 11:05 a.m. TMC
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 11:16 a.m. TNT
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX
48 Hrs. (1982) Noon Ovation
Fury (2014) 12:04 p.m. History
Gremlins (1984) 12:15 p.m. TBS
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 12:45 p.m. USA
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 1 p.m. TCM
G.I. Jane (1997) 1 p.m. TMC
The Firm (1993) 1:30 p.m. POP
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 2:22 p.m. TNT
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2:30 and 10:15 p.m. CMT
Trainwreck (2015) 2:30 p.m. E!
Public Enemies (2009) 2:58 p.m. Starz
Friday (1995) 3 and 9 p.m. MTV
The Celluloid Closet (1996) 3 p.m. TCM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 3:58 p.m. Encore
Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 4 p.m. KCET
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. AMC
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 4:07 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:15 p.m. USA
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 4:30 p.m. TBS
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Cliffhanger (1993) 5 p.m. Ovation
A Time to Kill (1996) 5 p.m. POP
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 5:15 p.m. CMT
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 5:19 p.m. TNT
Tenet (2020) 5:25 p.m. HBO
Elf (2003) 5:50 p.m. Encore
The Hangover (2009) 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!
Salt (2010) 7 p.m. Syfy
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:15 p.m. USA
And Then There Were None (1945) 7:50 p.m. KVCR
Tombstone (1993) 8 and 11 p.m. AMC
The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 p.m. FX
Next Stop, Christmas (2021) 8 p.m. Hallmark
Land (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
Highway to Heaven (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. TBS
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 8:04 p.m. TNT
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) 8:15 p.m. Freeform
Training Day (2001) 9 p.m. BET
Attica (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime
Iron Man 3 (2013) 9 p.m. Starz
Drag Me to Hell (2009) 9 p.m. TMC
Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 9:30 p.m. KVCR
Skyfall (2012) 10:45 p.m. Epix
The Andromeda Strain (1971) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 10:45 p.m. USA
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 10:51 p.m. TNT
Open Range (2003) 11 p.m. Paramount
Zola (2020) 11 p.m. Showtime
TV highlights for Oct. 31-Nov. 6 include Jodie Whittaker’s final season on ‘Doctor Who,’ the return of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ and the Astros and Braves in the World Series
Movies on TV this week: ‘All the President’s Men’ on Cinemax; ‘Goldfinger’ on BBC America
Movies on TV this week: October 31: ‘All the President’s Men’ on Cinemax; ‘Goldfinger’ on BBC America; ‘The Maltese Falcon’ TCM; ‘The Shining’ on AMC
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 as PDF files you can download and print
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
TV NEXT WEEK
Movies on TV this week: November 7: ‘When Harry Met Sally’ on Showtime; ‘Mary Poppins’ on Freeform; ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance’ on Sundance
TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 7 - 13 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 7 - 13 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.