What’s on TV Monday: ‘All American’ on The CW; ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS; ‘The Voice’ on NBC

SERIES
The Neighborhood Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is thrilled when he meets NFL Hall of Famer Jerome “The Bus” Bettis (himself), until he discovers that the football legend has a history with Tina (Tichina Arnold). Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top 20 perform as the playoff rounds begin. With Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) has another big decision to make in this new episode of the drama. Also, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is worried about recruitment and seeks Billy’s (Taye Diggs) advice. 8 p.m. The CW
Dancing With the Stars Janet Jackson night. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 A man claims he was carjacked, shot and buried alive. Also, a homeowner thinks her roommate is a ghost. 8 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship The bakers take on boozy desserts and are challenged with different styles of yule log cakes in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network
Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS McGee’s (Sean Murray) mother-in-law (Patricia Richardson) finds a body in a sauna on a cruise ship in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
4400 LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) tries to stay in the spotlight but soon realizes that she doesn’t have the clout she once had. Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones and T.L. Thompson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
We’re Here In Evansville, Ind., a Methodist pastor promotes LGBTQ equality to his congregation. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO
Wakefield Kareena (Geraldine Hakewill) is confronted by her therapist who is on the ward to see someone else. Also, Nik (Rudi Dharmalingam) tries to piece together the memories of his trauma. Mandy McElhinney and Harry Greenwood also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Showtime
The Big Leap (N) 9 p.m. Fox
NCIS: Hawai’i (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Independent Lens The new episode “Ferguson Rises” examines the turbulent aftermath and protests in the St. Louis suburb following the 2014 fatal shooting of Black teenager Michael Brown Jr. by a white police officer. 10 p.m. KOCE
The Lost Symbol Young professor Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman) is drawn into a complex mystery when his mentor (Eddie Izzard) is kidnapped. Armed with his knowledge of history and symbols, Langdon works with his mentor’s daughter (Valorie Curry) to find him in this new mystery series based on the novel by Dan Brown. 10 p.m. NBC
Call the Closer In this new home improvement show, real estate expert Lauren Risley helps buyers — even the pickiest and most demanding ones — find just the right home. 10 p.m. HGTV
SPECIALS
Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards This new special profiles country music artists Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Lauren Alaina, Lady A, Carly Pearce and Keith Urban. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4:30 p.m. BSW
NFL Football The Chicago Bears visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. Sportsnet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Emily Ratajkowski; Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Juliette Lewis; Jordan Davis performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Alan Cumming. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Bill Pullman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Jon Gosselin (“Jon & Kate Plus 8"). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ed Sheeran; Max Greenfield; Ben Vereen; Ally Maki; Reba McEntire performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man’s daughters say they manage their anger through violence, eating disorders and smoking marijuana. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Salma Hayek (“Eternals”); Måneskin performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Singer Tank; Desi Banks. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Ed Sheeran; Martha Stewart; Summer Walker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Emily Ratajkowski; Elmo Lovano. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Most Wanted Man (2014) 9 a.m. AMC
Atomic Blonde (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Panic Room (2002) 10 a.m. TMC
City Slickers (1991) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax
The Godfather: Part II (1974) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Shield for Murder (1954) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Byzantium (2012) Noon TMC
Swingers (1996) 12:20 p.m. Cinemax
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1 p.m. FX
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 1 p.m. TNT
Just Mercy (2019) 1:57 p.m. Cinemax
Cast Away (2000) 2 p.m. Freeform
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 2 p.m. Showtime
Judy (2019) 2:30 p.m. Epix
Hotel Rwanda (2004) 2:55 p.m. HBO
Logan (2017) 4 p.m. FX
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 4 p.m. TMC
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 4 p.m. TNT
Total Recall (1990) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
Thunderball (1965) 5 p.m. BBC America
A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. History
The Band Wagon (1953) 5 p.m. TCM
Under Siege (1992) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Mid90s (2018) 6:30 p.m. TMC
The Martian (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 7 p.m. TCM
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. History
Titanic (1997) 8 p.m. MTV
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 8:05 p.m. Syfy
Guys and Dolls (1955) 9 p.m. TCM
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 9:54 p.m. Cinemax
Pacific Rim (2013) 10 p.m. AMC
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 10:17 p.m. TNT
