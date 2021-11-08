What’s on TV Monday: ‘All American’ on The CW; ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS; ‘The Voice’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is thrilled when he meets NFL Hall of Famer Jerome “The Bus” Bettis (himself), until he discovers that the football legend has a history with Tina (Tichina Arnold). Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The top 20 perform as the playoff rounds begin. With Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) has another big decision to make in this new episode of the drama. Also, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is worried about recruitment and seeks Billy’s (Taye Diggs) advice. 8 p.m. The CW

Dancing With the Stars Janet Jackson night. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 A man claims he was carjacked, shot and buried alive. Also, a homeowner thinks her roommate is a ghost. 8 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship The bakers take on boozy desserts and are challenged with different styles of yule log cakes in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS McGee’s (Sean Murray) mother-in-law (Patricia Richardson) finds a body in a sauna on a cruise ship in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

4400 LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) tries to stay in the spotlight but soon realizes that she doesn’t have the clout she once had. Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones and T.L. Thompson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

We’re Here In Evansville, Ind., a Methodist pastor promotes LGBTQ equality to his congregation. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO





Wakefield Kareena (Geraldine Hakewill) is confronted by her therapist who is on the ward to see someone else. Also, Nik (Rudi Dharmalingam) tries to piece together the memories of his trauma. Mandy McElhinney and Harry Greenwood also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Showtime

The Big Leap (N) 9 p.m. Fox

NCIS: Hawai’i (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Independent Lens The new episode “Ferguson Rises” examines the turbulent aftermath and protests in the St. Louis suburb following the 2014 fatal shooting of Black teenager Michael Brown Jr. by a white police officer. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Lost Symbol Young professor Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman) is drawn into a complex mystery when his mentor (Eddie Izzard) is kidnapped. Armed with his knowledge of history and symbols, Langdon works with his mentor’s daughter (Valorie Curry) to find him in this new mystery series based on the novel by Dan Brown. 10 p.m. NBC

Call the Closer In this new home improvement show, real estate expert Lauren Risley helps buyers — even the pickiest and most demanding ones — find just the right home. 10 p.m. HGTV

SPECIALS

Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards This new special profiles country music artists Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Lauren Alaina, Lady A, Carly Pearce and Keith Urban. 10 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4:30 p.m. BSW

NFL Football The Chicago Bears visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. Sportsnet

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Emily Ratajkowski; Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Juliette Lewis; Jordan Davis performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Alan Cumming. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Bill Pullman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Jon Gosselin (“Jon & Kate Plus 8"). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ed Sheeran; Max Greenfield; Ben Vereen; Ally Maki; Reba McEntire performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man’s daughters say they manage their anger through violence, eating disorders and smoking marijuana. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Salma Hayek (“Eternals”); Måneskin performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Singer Tank; Desi Banks. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Ed Sheeran; Martha Stewart; Summer Walker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Emily Ratajkowski; Elmo Lovano. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A Most Wanted Man (2014) 9 a.m. AMC

Atomic Blonde (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Panic Room (2002) 10 a.m. TMC

City Slickers (1991) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax

The Godfather: Part II (1974) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Shield for Murder (1954) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Byzantium (2012) Noon TMC

Swingers (1996) 12:20 p.m. Cinemax

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1 p.m. FX

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 1 p.m. TNT

Just Mercy (2019) 1:57 p.m. Cinemax

Cast Away (2000) 2 p.m. Freeform

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 2 p.m. Showtime

Judy (2019) 2:30 p.m. Epix

Hotel Rwanda (2004) 2:55 p.m. HBO

Logan (2017) 4 p.m. FX

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 4 p.m. TMC

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 4 p.m. TNT

Total Recall (1990) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Thunderball (1965) 5 p.m. BBC America

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. History

The Band Wagon (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

Under Siege (1992) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Mid90s (2018) 6:30 p.m. TMC

The Martian (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 7 p.m. TCM

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. History

Titanic (1997) 8 p.m. MTV

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 8:05 p.m. Syfy

Guys and Dolls (1955) 9 p.m. TCM

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 9:54 p.m. Cinemax

Pacific Rim (2013) 10 p.m. AMC

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 10:17 p.m. TNT

