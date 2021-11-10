What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Jay Leno’s Garage,’ CNBC; ‘CMA Awards,’ ABC; ‘Intergalactic,’ Syfy
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Leno and Trevor Noah test drive the electric Mercedes EQS in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Sara, Ava, Behrad and Gary (Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Shayan Sobhian and Adam Tsekhman) arrive in New York City and track down Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan), but Astra, Spooner and Gideon (Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez and Amy Louise Pemberton) are still trying to stop them from using the time machine. Also, Nate and Zari (Nick Zano, Tala Ashe) work together on the Hoover situation. 8 p.m. The CW
The Masked Singer Singers compete in the semifinals and two are eliminated. Will.i.am. is a guest panelist in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode “Born in the Rockies: First Steps” follows newborn lambs in a herd of bighorn sheep, a grizzly bear and her cubs and other animals as they struggle to survive in the American West. 8 p.m. KOCE
Married at First Sight (season finale) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Batwoman Ryan (Javicia Leslie) asks Sophie (Meagan Tandy) to accompany her to a dinner at Jada’s (Robin Givens), hoping to find out what her estranged mother knows about Wayne Enterprises. The evening takes a startling turn, however, when an uninvited guest drops in on the intimate gathering. Nick Creegan, Rachel Skarsten and Nicole Kang also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Alter Ego 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA “Alien Worlds,” the newest installment of the “Universe Revealed” miniseries, documents discoveries made possible by ultra-sensitive telescopes and scientific detective work that have turned alien planet hunting from science fiction into fact. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Winter House (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Counting Cars: Under the Hood In the first of two new episodes, Danny and the Count’s Kustoms crew re-create and restore some of the most famous vehicles of film and television from the ’70s and ’80s. The second features appearances by Tommy Lee and Rob Zombie. 9 and 9:30 p.m. History
Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants perform the music of Foo Fighters and Blink-182 in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. E!
CSI: Vegas (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Secrets of the Dead For decades, the exact cause of the 1937 Hindenburg disaster — which saw the airship exploding in flames upon landing — has remained a mystery. Recently, however, newly discovered letters, maintenance reports and company memos have revealed multiple errors that contributed to the fiery catastrophe, which claimed the lives of 36 people. 10 p.m. KOCE
Twenties (N) 10 p.m. BET
Intergalactic Set in the year 2143, this new British science fiction series follows a crew of female convicts who commandeer a prisoner transport ship. The story opens as Ash Harper (Savannah Steyn), an upright pilot and skycop, is framed for a crime she didn’t commit. The authorities discover the truth but before they can release Harper, the gang leader (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) seizes control of their ship and orders her to fly them to another world. Eleanor Tomlinson and Parminder Nagra also star. A second episode follows. 10 and 11 p.m. Syfy
The Sinner (N) 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
The CMA Awards Two-time CMA entertainer of the year Luke Bryan hosts this special honoring outstanding achievements in country music. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack with five nominations apiece, and both are up for entertainer of the year, along with Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. Scheduled performers include Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan & Shay, Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Blake Shelton. From Nashville. 8 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
College Football Ball State visits Northern Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN2
College Basketball Fairleigh Dickinson visits Seton Hall, 4 p.m. FS1; Coppin State visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Detroit Pistons visit the Houston Rockets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Miami Heat visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN
NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Nate Bargatze. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Remembering Princess Diana: Earl Spencer; Ryan Reynolds; Robert F. Smith; the Rockettes. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jimmie Allen; Old Dominion performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lucy Hale; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Keke Palmer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Gayle King and Adam Glassman; Julia Child’s chicken recipe. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Author Dorinda Medley (“Make It Nice”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk David Alan Grier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall The cast of “The Game”; Nischelle Turner; swimmer Mallory Weggemann. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Weird pains; chest pain from anxiety vs. heart attack; artificial fats; microwave shortcuts. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Emily Ratajkowski (“My Body”); Jenny McCarthy (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “You’ve Got a Friend”; Kal Penn; Haylie Duff; Yung Bleu performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil More than 30 years ago, an undercover detective was killed by a bomb under his car. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Foxx (“Act Like You Got Some Sense”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Former NBA player and TV sports analyst Grant Hill. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Lucy Hale; Dusty Slay. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Aubrey Plaza; Bruce Springsteen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ryan Reynolds; Science Bob; Ryan Hurd; Maren Morris. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dwayne Johnson; Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Gayle King; David Copperfield; Aurora performs; Elmo Lovano performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 8:14 and 5:28 p.m. Encore
A Hidden Life (2019) 8:20 a.m. Cinemax
Pacific Rim (2013) 9:30 a.m. IFC
A Christmas Kiss (2011) 10 a.m. Lifetime
This Is the End (2013) 10:06 a.m. and 10:53 p.m. Encore
Tenet (2020) 10:44 a.m. HBO
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 11 a.m. BBC America
Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 11:05 a.m. TMC
Road to Perdition (2002) 11:10 a.m. Epix
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Top Gun (1986) 1:44 p.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 2 p.m. Freeform
Iron Man 3 (2013) 2:06 and 10:47 p.m. Starz
Enemy of the State (1998) 2:15 p.m. AMC
Poltergeist (1982) 2:30 p.m. BBC America
Out of the Furnace (2013) 3 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3:25 p.m. Syfy
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) 3:37 p.m. Encore
48 HRS. (1982) 4 p.m. Ovation
1917 (2019) 4:25 p.m. Showtime
Coach Carter (2005) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Chisum (1970) 5 p.m. REELZ
Flamingo Road (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Chinatown (1974) 5 p.m. TMC
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX
Lilo & Stitch (2002) 6 p.m. Freeform
Chasing Amy (1997) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
The Woman in White (1948) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Elf (2003) 7:20 p.m. Encore
Training Day (2001) 7:30 p.m. VH1
Angel and the Badman (1947) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Rock (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
Ted (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Parent Trap (1998) 8 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Alamo (1960) 8:30 p.m. REELZ
Malaya (1950) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 9 p.m. TMC
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 10 p.m. Epix
Dirty Harry (1971) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Scarface (1983) 11 p.m. Showtime
