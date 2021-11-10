What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Jay Leno’s Garage,’ CNBC; ‘CMA Awards,’ ABC; ‘Intergalactic,’ Syfy

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Leno and Trevor Noah test drive the electric Mercedes EQS in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Sara, Ava, Behrad and Gary (Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Shayan Sobhian and Adam Tsekhman) arrive in New York City and track down Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan), but Astra, Spooner and Gideon (Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez and Amy Louise Pemberton) are still trying to stop them from using the time machine. Also, Nate and Zari (Nick Zano, Tala Ashe) work together on the Hoover situation. 8 p.m. The CW

The Masked Singer Singers compete in the semifinals and two are eliminated. Will.i.am. is a guest panelist in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “Born in the Rockies: First Steps” follows newborn lambs in a herd of bighorn sheep, a grizzly bear and her cubs and other animals as they struggle to survive in the American West. 8 p.m. KOCE

Married at First Sight (season finale) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Batwoman Ryan (Javicia Leslie) asks Sophie (Meagan Tandy) to accompany her to a dinner at Jada’s (Robin Givens), hoping to find out what her estranged mother knows about Wayne Enterprises. The evening takes a startling turn, however, when an uninvited guest drops in on the intimate gathering. Nick Creegan, Rachel Skarsten and Nicole Kang also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Alter Ego 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA “Alien Worlds,” the newest installment of the “Universe Revealed” miniseries, documents discoveries made possible by ultra-sensitive telescopes and scientific detective work that have turned alien planet hunting from science fiction into fact. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Winter House (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Counting Cars: Under the Hood In the first of two new episodes, Danny and the Count’s Kustoms crew re-create and restore some of the most famous vehicles of film and television from the ’70s and ’80s. The second features appearances by Tommy Lee and Rob Zombie. 9 and 9:30 p.m. History

Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants perform the music of Foo Fighters and Blink-182 in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. E!

CSI: Vegas (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Secrets of the Dead For decades, the exact cause of the 1937 Hindenburg disaster — which saw the airship exploding in flames upon landing — has remained a mystery. Recently, however, newly discovered letters, maintenance reports and company memos have revealed multiple errors that contributed to the fiery catastrophe, which claimed the lives of 36 people. 10 p.m. KOCE

Twenties (N) 10 p.m. BET

Intergalactic Set in the year 2143, this new British science fiction series follows a crew of female convicts who commandeer a prisoner transport ship. The story opens as Ash Harper (Savannah Steyn), an upright pilot and skycop, is framed for a crime she didn’t commit. The authorities discover the truth but before they can release Harper, the gang leader (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) seizes control of their ship and orders her to fly them to another world. Eleanor Tomlinson and Parminder Nagra also star. A second episode follows. 10 and 11 p.m. Syfy

The Sinner (N) 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

The CMA Awards Two-time CMA entertainer of the year Luke Bryan hosts this special honoring outstanding achievements in country music. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack with five nominations apiece, and both are up for entertainer of the year, along with Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. Scheduled performers include Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan & Shay, Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Blake Shelton. From Nashville. 8 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

College Football Ball State visits Northern Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN2

College Basketball Fairleigh Dickinson visits Seton Hall, 4 p.m. FS1; Coppin State visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Detroit Pistons visit the Houston Rockets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Miami Heat visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Nate Bargatze. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Remembering Princess Diana: Earl Spencer; Ryan Reynolds; Robert F. Smith; the Rockettes. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jimmie Allen; Old Dominion performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lucy Hale; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Keke Palmer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gayle King and Adam Glassman; Julia Child’s chicken recipe. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Author Dorinda Medley (“Make It Nice”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk David Alan Grier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The cast of “The Game”; Nischelle Turner; swimmer Mallory Weggemann. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Weird pains; chest pain from anxiety vs. heart attack; artificial fats; microwave shortcuts. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Emily Ratajkowski (“My Body”); Jenny McCarthy (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “You’ve Got a Friend”; Kal Penn; Haylie Duff; Yung Bleu performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil More than 30 years ago, an undercover detective was killed by a bomb under his car. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Foxx (“Act Like You Got Some Sense”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Former NBA player and TV sports analyst Grant Hill. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Lucy Hale; Dusty Slay. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Aubrey Plaza; Bruce Springsteen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ryan Reynolds; Science Bob; Ryan Hurd; Maren Morris. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dwayne Johnson; Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Gayle King; David Copperfield; Aurora performs; Elmo Lovano performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 8:14 and 5:28 p.m. Encore

A Hidden Life (2019) 8:20 a.m. Cinemax

Pacific Rim (2013) 9:30 a.m. IFC

A Christmas Kiss (2011) 10 a.m. Lifetime

This Is the End (2013) 10:06 a.m. and 10:53 p.m. Encore

Tenet (2020) 10:44 a.m. HBO

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 11 a.m. BBC America

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 11:05 a.m. TMC

Road to Perdition (2002) 11:10 a.m. Epix

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Top Gun (1986) 1:44 p.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 2 p.m. Freeform

Iron Man 3 (2013) 2:06 and 10:47 p.m. Starz

Enemy of the State (1998) 2:15 p.m. AMC

Poltergeist (1982) 2:30 p.m. BBC America

Out of the Furnace (2013) 3 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3:25 p.m. Syfy

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) 3:37 p.m. Encore

48 HRS. (1982) 4 p.m. Ovation

1917 (2019) 4:25 p.m. Showtime

Coach Carter (2005) 4:30 p.m. VH1

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Chisum (1970) 5 p.m. REELZ

Flamingo Road (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Chinatown (1974) 5 p.m. TMC

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX

Lilo & Stitch (2002) 6 p.m. Freeform

Chasing Amy (1997) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

The Woman in White (1948) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Elf (2003) 7:20 p.m. Encore

Training Day (2001) 7:30 p.m. VH1

Angel and the Badman (1947) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Rock (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

Ted (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Parent Trap (1998) 8 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Alamo (1960) 8:30 p.m. REELZ

Malaya (1950) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 9 p.m. TMC

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 10 p.m. Epix

Dirty Harry (1971) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Scarface (1983) 11 p.m. Showtime

