Television

How to watch the 2022 Emmy nominations

An Emmy statuette
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Ed Stockly
The nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be streamed live exclusively on the Television Academy’s website, emmys.com, at 8:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and J.B. Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), co-stars of the upcoming Netflix series “Blockbuster,” will announce the nominees. Prepare for the announcement by reading columnist Glenn Whipp’s Emmy nominations predictions in the major categories.

The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Monday, Sept. 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Saturday, Sept. 10, on FXX.

Jeremy Strong (left), Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox co-star in "Succession," HBO's black-hearted comedy-drama about members of a media family and their battle to claim the corporate throne.

Television

Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

