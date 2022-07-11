How to watch the 2022 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be streamed live exclusively on the Television Academy’s website, emmys.com, at 8:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and J.B. Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), co-stars of the upcoming Netflix series “Blockbuster,” will announce the nominees. Prepare for the announcement by reading columnist Glenn Whipp’s Emmy nominations predictions in the major categories.

The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Monday, Sept. 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Saturday, Sept. 10, on FXX.