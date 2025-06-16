‘Overcompensating,’ ‘Big Mouth’ and 4 other series to watch during Pride Month

The complete guide to home viewing
Whether a protest or a parade — and these days, they more likely need to be both — Pride Month has long served as a time to highlight the sheer expansiveness of the LGBTQ+ community. And while many of us celebrate queer folks year-round, it’s become customary for June to be the month when streamers and networks alike premiere shows that reflect and speak to this most fabulous community.
There’s no denying that there’s something exciting about being able to enjoy the work of so many talented creators and performers in this community over the month, but to help you wade through the noise, here are six shows recently released or upcoming that make for perfect Pride watches. They range from a seasoned comedy giving its final raunchy bow to a reality competition bringing a new kind of drag art to the mainstream. There is truly something for everyone.
Benito Skinner made the jump from viral content creator to comedy series creator with this offbeat look at a millennial college-set coming out tale scored by era-defining tracks from Charli xcx, Britney Spears and even My Chemical Romance. (Streaming on Prime Video. Read our review.)
Few shows have been so loudly queer positive as this animated, raunchy sex-ed coming-of-age series about what happens when a group of middle schoolers finally hit puberty and come face-to-face with their hormone … monsters. I mean, where else can you find Andrew Rannells singing about “Mouthful of Manhood”? The eighth and final season is out now. (Streaming on Netflix.)
If you’re looking for a cozier (read: more British) offering, look no further than this new eight-episode BBC drama. Lennie James plays Barrington Jedidiah Walker, a 70-something-year-old whose marriage collapses after a decades-long secret is revealed: Barry has been cheating on his wife of 50 years with his best friend (Ariyon Bakare). The shocking revelation forces this Antiguan-born Londoner to reassess the life he’s been leading and the life he wants to make for himself now, especially as it pushes him to rethink how he’s long conceptualized his sexuality (“I ain’t no homosexual,” he insists, “I’m a Barrysexual”). A touching look at love and acceptance, no matter one’s age, “Mr. Loverman” is finally making it stateside after a successful run in the U.K., where both James and Bakare picked up BAFTA awards for their lead and supporting performances, respectively. (Streaming on BritBox.)
Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name about five wealthy American women during the Gilded Age got the prestige TV treatment with this Katherine Jakeways-created drama. The series hinges on marriage proposals, romantic ideals, the pressure of status and the perils and promises of money. But no subplot made it more exciting than the budding romance between Mabel Elmsworth (Josie Totah) and Honoria Marable (Mia Threapleton). Season 2 looks at what happens after Nan (Kristine Froseth) says, “I do,” pushing the story past a supposed happily ever after. And thankfully, Mabel and Honoria are set up here to be out and proud of their love: “The most important person in our lives,” Mabel tells her lover, “is each other.” It’s as beautiful and radical a sentiment in the 1870s as it is in 2025. (Streaming on Apple TV+; Season 2 premieres June 18. Read our review.)
After more than a decade of drag queens taking over the mainstream, the LGBTQ+-driven network Revry is giving drag kings their time in the spotlight. Donning muscled attire and wearing painted facial hair to go with their over-the-top masc looks, these drag kings are here to show that there’s just as much artistry in their butch creations as the superstars minted in that other drag show. Hosted by Murray Hill (“Somebody Somewhere”), this reality TV competition is set on giving viewers a front row seat to what these queer performers can do when given this kind of platform, opening the doors for a whole new generation of queer artists to get their due. Special guest judges include “Drag Race” vets like Sasha Velour, Carmen Carrera and Gottmik; they’ll be joined by Lisa Rinna, Bridget Everett, Paul Feig and even recent Tony winner Cole Escola. (Premieres June 22 on Revry.)
Those of us who got hooked on this reality dating show hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher in its first outing can finally get some more juicy drama. The concept of the show is simple: Six couples (made up of women and nonbinary people) have to grapple with the path their relationships are on, where one of them is ready for marriage and the other maybe not so much. That tension — rooted in past trauma, family obligations and even some unresolved interpersonal drama — drives the storyline. But the show’s title is as much a promise as it is a threat. As one participant puts it, “You either marry me, or I move on.” In just over eight weeks, each couple will have to decide if staying together and tying the knot is the right call, or if they’re willing to dream up a new future for themselves with new potential partners they get to date for three weeks. (Streaming on Netflix; Season 2 premieres June 25.)
