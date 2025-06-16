‘Overcompensating,’ ‘Big Mouth’ and 4 other series to watch during Pride Month

Whether a protest or a parade — and these days, they more likely need to be both — Pride Month has long served as a time to highlight the sheer expansiveness of the LGBTQ+ community. And while many of us celebrate queer folks year-round, it’s become customary for June to be the month when streamers and networks alike premiere shows that reflect and speak to this most fabulous community.

There’s no denying that there’s something exciting about being able to enjoy the work of so many talented creators and performers in this community over the month, but to help you wade through the noise, here are six shows recently released or upcoming that make for perfect Pride watches. They range from a seasoned comedy giving its final raunchy bow to a reality competition bringing a new kind of drag art to the mainstream. There is truly something for everyone.