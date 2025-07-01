What cosmetic work has Khloé Kardashian had? Hear it from the reality star herself

Khloé Kardashian, right, and sister Kim Kardashian took part in the Bezos-Sánchez wedding festivities in Venice last week.

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight — and giving credit where it’s due — about the plastic surgery and cosmetic work she’s had done after a London-based surgeon rattled off a list of suspected surgeries in honor of the reality star’s 41st birthday.

Dr. Jonathan Betteridge had a rather suspicious mind: He told followers in an Instagram Reel that he believed Kardashian had undergone a brow lift, an upper-eyelid lift, a nose job, a chin implant, a facelift and a neck lift for “overall tightness and definition” and lip filler.

Referring to side-by-side photos of Kardashian from a while back and from the recent Bezos-Sánchez wedding in Venice, Betteridge said she “looks dramatically different from a few years ago, and whether you see it as glow-up or glam makeover, there’s no denying she’s created a bold new look for herself.”

Then he added a disclaimer, saying he had no personal knowledge of what Kardashian had done and was purely speculating, albeit as a professional.

He also asked people to offer their opinions and voila, along came Khloé.

“I take this as a great compliment! first off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here’s a list of things that I have done. I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go,” Kardashian wrote in a comment.

And it turns out the doc’s speculation was mostly wrong.

Here’s what Kardashian copped to: a nose job. “Laser Hair” for the hairline and “everywhere else,” which we assume means laser hair removal. Botox and Sculptra injectables on her right cheek after she had a melanoma tumor removed. Collagen baby threads under her chin and neck. Sofwave laser treatment for skin tightening.

She lost 80 pounds slowly over time, she said, and has had fillers but not in the past few years. (“I hear it never goes away,” she wrote, “so I’m sure it’s still there but calmed down.”)

Also, in addition to “regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care,” Kardashian said she gets salmon sperm facials.

Giggle or not — it’s your choice. We giggled. Turns out said facials are all the rage.

She added that in 2025 “there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors.”

Kardashian has indeed been open about her cosmetic work over the years, talking about her nose job in 2021 and saying in 2023 that she hadn’t used diabetic medicine to take off what was about 60 pounds at the time. “Let’s not discredit my years of working out,” she wrote in reply to one Ozempic accusation. “I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

In her list, the reality star credited all her providers as well.

Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, also recently got candid on social media about her plastic surgery, revealing to a TikTok user the details of her breast augmentation.