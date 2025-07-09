Maggie Q brings the heat to cold cases in ‘Ballard,’ a ‘Bosch’ spinoff series

Landing a lead role in a TV series would seem like a dream scenario for an up-and-coming actor. But it can also become a nightmare. Just ask Maggie Q.

The actor, who got her start in Hong Kong action films, scored the title role in the CW’s 2010 spy thriller “Nikita,” where she was able to showcase her athletic prowess while becoming one of the few Asian actors to star in a network drama series.

Although Q was grateful for the experience, she also remembers the project as all-consuming and grueling, prompting her to be more selective about her choices.

Her inner red flag went up when she was first approached about starring in “Ballard,” Prime Video’s new show based on a series of best-selling novels about fictional LAPD detective Renée Ballard by former Los Angeles Times journalist-turned-author Michael Connelly.

“I get a lot of scripts, and a lot of them I don’t like,” said Q, whose real name is Margaret Denise Quigley. “I also wasn’t looking to take on another show. It was like, ‘Is this something I really want to do right now?’ I know what it takes to be No. 1 on a show. It’s a massive output, and it really has to be good enough for me to want to do that again.”

To her surprise, she loved the scripts. After meeting with Connelly and other producers, she said, “I knew I was in a room with people I wouldn’t mind spending years of my life with.”

Maggie Q wasn’t looking to work on another TV show, but after reading the scripts and meeting with Michael Connelly, she changed her mind. (Tyler Golden / Prime Video)

Q is now back at the No. 1 slot on the call sheet in “Ballard,” premiering Wednesday with 10 episodes. The new TV series is a spinoff of “Bosch: Legacy,” which wrapped its third and final season in March.

Ballard first appeared in Connelly’s 2017 book “The Late Show,” and she has continued to solve crimes in five other novels. The detective joins quirky attorney Mickey Haller (known as the “Lincoln Lawyer”) and world-weary police detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch in the gallery of Connelly’s colorful characters to jump from the bestseller list to the TV screen.

Q felt an instant admiration for Ballard’s dedication to her job as well as her strong personality, which often puts her at odds with her male colleagues. She was also impressed that the character was inspired by real-life investigator Mitzi Roberts, who worked in LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide unit.

In the series, the investigator has been newly demoted from Robbery-Homicide after clashing with her male partner and has been reassigned to head up the underfunded cold case unit, supervising a staff of reserves and volunteers. Titus Welliver, who played Bosch in the eponymous series and in “Legacy,” will appear periodically during the season.

Connelly has been a longtime fan of Q, whose more prominent roles include the only female member of the Impossible Mission Force headed by Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in “Mission Impossible III” and a dogged FBI agent in ABC’s “Designated Survivor.”

“She has a relentless aura about her,” said Connelly in a phone interview. He was also thrilled that Q and Roberts share similarities: “They both have a confidence and a fierceness in their eyes. They have matching histories — they both grew up in Hawaii and they surf. It’s like it was fated to be.”

Michael Connelly based Renée Ballard on LAPD investigator Mitzi Roberts. “They both have a confidence and a fierceness in their eyes,” he said. (Tyler Golden / Prime Video)

“Ballard” is a sharp reversal from Q’s last series — the 2024 Fox comedy “Pivoting,” about three close-knit women who are trying to cope with the death of another friend. Q played a doctor who decides to make a life change and work in a grocery store. The show only lasted one season.

In a separate interview, Roberts, who is a consulting producer on the new show, said Q was her first choice among the actors being considered to play Ballard.

“She has played so many realistic, strong female characters,” she said. “When Maggie got the part, I was ecstatic. When we first met to have coffee, it was like we’ve known each other our whole lives. During several days of physical training before production, I thought there might be things that would be hard for her to work on. But it was never an issue. She approached everything so professionally.”

During a video interview from her home in Hawaii, Q discussed the new series, her raw memories of “Nikita” and why she doesn’t go to Hollywood parties. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Were you familiar with Michael Connelly or his books before you became involved with the show?

My first exposure were those first six or seven scripts, which I read on a plane to New Zealand. I was aware of Michael Connelly, but only peripherally. I’m an avid reader and I wish I had more time to read fiction, but I don’t. So I wasn’t schooled on Mike’s massive success. After I read the scripts and liked them, I then dove into who Michael was and found it really interesting that he parlayed being a journalist into this wildly successful fiction career.

How important was it when you learned that Renée was based on a real detective?

When I finally met Mitzi, we got on in a way that was very unpredictable. She felt like a sister. She ended her career in cold cases, and it was there that she was really able to connect the DNA in crimes that were completely unrelated.

Although you’ve done so many kinds of projects, this still strikes me as an unlikely Maggie Q vehicle.

I agree. I have to feel something; there has to be an emotion that resonates down the line. I need to feel longevity with it. A lot of consultants working on this show were or are people who are retired. I can see and feel in their stories and the lives they live now that they still haven’t let go of cases they were not able to close. The peace they haven’t been able to bring to a certain family still bothers them. The quality of these people is extraordinary. I felt it was an honor to tell their stories.

Harry Bosch and the Lincoln Lawyer are very dynamic. Renée is a lot more reserved and closed off. She does not connect easily with others. Was that a challenge to make her feel alive?

In terms of Renée, being in Robbery-Homicide was her dream job. She wanted to get the bad guys. To be demoted the way that she was — there’s a certain amount of bottling up that comes with that. She then has to prove herself in a department that she doesn’t want to be in and never asked for. In doing that, maybe they will again see in her the detective that she was and bring her back to the job she loved so much.

“In terms of Renée, being in Robbery-Homicide was her dream job. She wanted to get the bad guys. To be demoted the way that she was — there’s a certain amount of bottling up that comes with that,” Maggie Q said on her character. (Greg Gayne / Prime Video)

This show is a sharp pivot from your last TV series, “Pivoting.” It was jarring to see you in a comedy.

That show was a dream job. It was a huge departure for me, and that was what was fun about it. Nobody expected me in that role. It was a gift to me. The show did not perform like we hoped. Fox offered to save the series by moving it to another country, and I was not willing to do that.

I’m very curious about your ordeal with “Nikita.” You once described it as an experience that almost killed you.

It really did. Up to that point, I had done only films. I had never done a TV show, and I was very naive. I remember going into it with positive energy. David Solomon, one of the producers in the first season, took me to lunch. He had been on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” for seven years and watched how Sarah Michelle Gellar killed herself being the title character. “Maggie,” he said, “do you know what it will take to lead this show?” I said, “No, but I work really hard.” He said, “I appreciate that, but can you even conceptualize the output you will need on this show? I watched Sarah Michelle suffer for seven years. Everything was on her shoulders.”

I have never been so wrong about what it would take to do a show like that. I’m pretty optimistic, but nothing in my bag of tricks was working when I was on that show. It’s not just about the job. You have to deal with people’s personalities, writers, schedules. And I was in Canada on my own, with no support, leading a show that I thought I would be able to sustain for 10 months during the year because of my work ethic. I have never been so wrong. Because I had done action movies, there was a level I wanted to reach that people had never seen before. I was doing my own stunts, working with choreographers at the top of their game. I’m really proud of the level of action we did bring to the small screen.

People may find it surprising that you live in Hawaii. I know you were born and raised there.

My husband and I live in a couple of different places, but we spend a lot of time here because there is peace here. There’s no traffic, it’s low crime, the air is clean. For a lot of Hollywood actors, they do the work and then want to get as far away from the industry as possible. I work in the industry but have never immersed myself in it. I don’t go to parties; I don’t hang out. I do my job and go home, and that’s the way I like it. I never thought being seen had any real value. I just want to be at home, be with my dogs and be in nature. That’s what grounds me. Then when I’m back in Hollywood and on the clock, I have a peace that no one can take away.