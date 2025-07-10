Larry David returns to TV ‘with a heavy heart’ for Barack Obama-backed HBO sketch comedy

Larry David is returning to TV with a new six-episode sketch comedy about American history produced by the Obamas’ Higher Ground.

He will be writing the HBO series alongside Jeff Schaffer, who was a showrunner, executive producer and director on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” David will star in the series, which will feature some actors from “Curb” as well as noteworthy guest stars.

Schaffer and David will both executive produce, with Schaffer taking the lead on directing. Barack and Michelle Obama will be executive producing the limited series for their banner Higher Ground Productions alongside Vinnie Malhotra and Ethan Lewis.

HBO’s official logline reads, “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion.

...But then Larry David called.”

“Once ‘Curb’ ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party,” David said in a press release. “After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

Obama added, “I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

The beloved and critically acclaimed “Curb Your Enthusiasm” aired for a total of 12 seasons from 2000 to 2024.

“The characters Larry is playing didn’t change history. In fact, they were largely ignored by history. And that’s a good thing,” Schaffer said.

David and Schaffer have also worked together on “Seinfeld” and the TV movie “Clear History,” which starred David. Schaffer is also known for his work as the co-creator of “The League” and “Dave” at FX. And David is no stranger to sketch TV comedy — he was a writer and performer on ABC’s early ‘80s late-night series “Fridays.”