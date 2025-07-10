Cierra Ortega, booted off ‘Love Island,’ addresses racist slurs: ‘Intent doesn’t excuse ignorance’

Cierra Ortega was booted from the “Love Island” villa after posts of her using a racial slur resurfaced.

Former “Love Island USA” contestant Cierra Ortega has spoken out after her abrupt departure from the villa on Sunday following the resurfacing of posts containing a racial slur.

Ortega, who left just one week from the finale of the hit Peacock show’s seventh season, addressed the incident on Wednesday.

“Now that I’ve been back in the U.S. for about 48 hours and I’ve had the chance to process,” she said in a video posted on Instagram, “I now feel like I’m at a space where I can speak about this without being highly emotional because I am not the victim in this situation.”

Advertisement

“Love Island” commentator Iain Stirling broke the news during Sunday’s episode, stating that the 25-year-old Angeleno had left the show to deal with a “personal issue” that arose. Though it was not explicitly stated why Ortega had left, she had recently faced backlash over social media posts that resurfaced containing a racial slur against Asian people.

She used the slur in 2020 on TikTok and in 2023 on Instagram to describe her own appearance.

Ortega initially remained silent on the issue, with her parents taking to addressing the controversy themselves. In a statement Sunday on Ortega’s Instagram story, they said the backlash had resulted in “one of the most painful weeks of our lives.”

Advertisement

“We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate,” they wrote, adding that their daughter had been subject to threats and “cruel messages.”

“It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made,” they continued.

Ortega chose to address the situation via an “accountability video” in addition to a written statement.

Advertisement

“While I was in the villa, there were some posts that resurfaced from my past where I was very naively using an incredibly offensive and derogatory term. And before I get into the details, I want to first start by addressing not just anyone that I have hurt or deeply offended, but most importantly, the entire Asian community. I am deeply, truly, honestly, so sorry,” she said .

“I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that’s absolutely no excuse because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance … this is not an apology video. This is an accountability video.”

She continued by insisting that the “lesson was learned” and, in an additional post made to her Instagram story , said c she was “genuinely ashamed” of her actions.

“Once again, to the Asian community, I am deeply sorry for my thoughtless mistake and the harm it caused,” she added.

Just a month prior to Ortega’s departure, another contestant faced a similar debacle. Yulissa Escobar left the villa by the season’s second episode due to her use of racial slurs against Black people during a podcast conversation