Sesame Workshop said it is working to regain control over Elmo’s X account after the beloved puppet’s social media account posted “disgusting messages” over the weekend.

It seems Elmo’s world recently included vitriolic racist, antisemitic and foul-mouthed social media posts.

“Sesame Street‘s” perpetually 3½-year-old mascot caught his social media fans off guard over the weekend as he seemingly traded his wholesome tweets on X (formerly Twitter) in for hateful posts, including calling for violence against the Jewish community and others using lewd language to demand that President Trump release Jeffrey Epstein’s “client list,” alleging he was involved in the late financier’s sex trafficking operation. The obscenity-laden posts shared Sunday went viral, with screenshots also making the rounds. As of Monday morning, the posts have been scrubbed from Elmo’s page.

A spokesperson for Sesame Workshop, the organization behind “Sesame Street” and Elmo, told the Associated Press in a statement, “Elmo’s X account was compromised by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages including antisemitic and racist posts.”

“We are working to restore full control of the account,” the spokesperson added.

A representative for X did not immediately confirm the alleged hack or provide additional information to The Times on Monday.

In addition to the problematic tweets, the alleged hacker left a mysterious link on the beloved puppet’s page. The link, which has since been removed, redirected followers and internet sleuths to a user’s Telegram channel. On Telegram, the user appears to take credit for the hack. “Thanks Elmo,” reads one Telegram message shared Sunday, the same day Elmo’s odd posts hit the timeline.

In another Telegram message, the user praises Adolf Hitler and rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West), who has his own handful of controversies involving antisemitism and hateful comments.

The since-deleted tweets presented a very dramatic tone shift in the red furball’s online presence. Elmo, whose X activity mostly consists of photos with friends and wholesome greetings, notably broke the internet last year with an innocuous post: “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”

The tweet, which is pinned to the top of Elmo’s profile, prompted some brutal honesty from a range of followers. “Resisting the urge to tell Elmo that I am kinda sad,” replied “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler.

Fielding online confessions of existential dread and general anxiety, Elmo responded to fans that he “learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing.”

He added: “Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.”

In the wake of the viral tweet, Sesame Workshop also offered fans and followers a mental health resource guide on its website, reminding users on X that “Mental health is health!”

Clearly, the alleged hacker didn’t get the memo on Elmo’s longstanding agenda of kindness and compassion.

Former Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.