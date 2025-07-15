Emmy nominations 2025: List of nominees

The 2025 Emmy nominations will be announced Tuesday morning by Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song.

The countdown is almost over: The 2025 Emmy nominations will be announced this morning.

Harvey Guillén, the actor who played the sole human roommate in a vampire household on FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” for six seasons, and Netflix’s “Running Point” star and real-life knowledgeable sports fan Brenda Song will be on hand to make the announcement live from the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre along with academy chair Cris Abrego. The nominations will be streamed live starting at 8:30 a.m. PT on the Television Academy website and social media channels.

As a teaser, the nominations for talk series and reality competition program will be announced at 4:47 a.m. PT live on “CBS Mornings.”

Among the buzzy new shows expected to earn some nominations are HBO’s medical drama “The Pitt,” Apple TV+’s Hollywood satire “The Studio” and Netflix’s crime drama “Adolescence.” Returning series expected to once again receive Emmys love include “Severance,” “The White Lotus,” “Hacks,” “The Bear” and “Abbott Elementary.”

Advertisement

The 77th Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. The live telecast will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which honors the artistic and technical achievements as well as some performance categories, will be held on Sept. 6 and 7, then edited to air Sept. 13 on FXX.

This story will be updated.