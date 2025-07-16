Shut down the conspiracy theories: Kat Timpf is taking another ‘Gutfeld!’ break to get reconstructive surgery

Kat Timpf is taking another break from Fox News’ “Gutfeld!,” but this time she told the audience the reason in advance.

Kat Timpf wants fans of Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” to know why she will be missing from the show this time around — if only so the internet can’t develop nutty theories about where she might be hiding.

The comedian and co-host of Greg Gutfeld’s hit late-night show had a very dramatic start to maternity leave in February when she found out she had breast cancer and then 15 hours later went into labor with her son. She had a double mastectomy in March and returned to the show in the middle of June.

On Monday, she announced the upcoming break on the show. Tuesday on Instagram, she wrote, “I’ll be back on Gutfeld! in a few weeks! Huge thanks to those of you who have taken the time to offer me words of kindness and support. I love u all so much.”

She included a video clip from “Gutfeld!” in which she gave more details.

“When I came back, I said I still had some surgeries to go,” she said, referring to upcoming reconstructive work. The first one, she said, is next week.

“Even ... the best case scenario of breast cancer can involve quite a road to feeling whole again,” Timpf said. “So this is the first step in that. Just so the internet can’t come up with theories about where I am, that’s where I am. Thank you everyone for all your support, vibes and prayers or however you show that. I really appreciate it and I can’t wait to come back soon.”

Fellow Fox News contributor Guy Benson, weekend “Fox & Friends” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy and “The Five” contributor Kennedy — who earned praise for her work filling in for Timpf on “Gutfeld!” during maternity leave — all posted well wishes in comments on the post.

“Never been more impressed with Kat Timpf,” Campos-Duffy wrote. “The very definition of a strong mom!”

Some viewers earlier this year worried that the comedian’s double-mastectomy decision was rash, given that her cancer had been found early, at Stage 0.

“Every case of breast cancer is very different,” the “I Used to Like You Until...” author said upon her return to Fox News in June. “There are a lot of details of mine that I haven’t shared, but I just wanna say, you know, trust that I’m making the best decision for me and my family. I’m getting the best medical advice that I could possibly be getting.”