Developing ‘Alien: Earth’ was all about building suspense — and getting Easter eggs right

Here’s what one might expect from a series rooted in the “Alien” universe: dimly lit spaceship corridors, sleeping pods, computer screens, something slithering in the shadows and, of course, lots and lots of blood.

Here’s what you don’t expect: lore from “Peter Pan.”

But then FX’s “Alien: Earth” was created by Noah Hawley, who made his narrative mark with adaptations of “Fargo” and “Legion.” And for Hawley, who was 9 when the first film debuted, his relationship to “Alien” has always been rooted in childhood and suspense.

He remembers how thrilled he was to be invited on a birthday outing to watch Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi masterpiece, and the disappointment when his parents objected to the film’s R-rating. (He had to settle for Peter Falk and Alan Arkin in “The In-Laws.”)

It wasn’t until years later, as a teenager hanging out at a friend’s house, that he finally experienced — on LaserDisc — one of the most chilling and visually iconic renderings of extraterrestrial life in the cinematic canon. And, as with millions of other viewers, the mid-film reveal — the defining moment when an alien being bursts from the chest of a space crew member — took him completely by surprise.

“Because of its pace and because of these blue-collar space truckers, [the film] lulls you into this sense of ordinariness,” Hawley says. “So when the story really starts, which isn’t for like 45 minutes into the movie, what happens is so shocking. It’s the opposite of how a horror movie is built. You’re supposed to feel dread from the first moment. This doesn’t do that. It’s earned.”

That subversive structure is what came to mind when FX, all the way back in 2018, asked if he had an idea how to turn the storied sci-fi film franchise into a series. Of course he did. He approached it the way he’s done with other established properties, including for a “Star Trek” film that never made it to screen: “What I like is the original lives in my head, it’s in the corner of my eye. What are the feelings that linger with me from the film? And how do I create those feelings?”

The suspense was not just narrative; between delays caused by Disney’s takeover of Fox and the dual strikes of 2023, it has taken seven years for Hawley’s contribution to the nine-film “Alien” mythology — delivering the franchise’s first TV show — to make its big reveal.

Premiering with two episodes on FX and Hulu Tuesday, the series is set in 2120, two years before the events of the original film. Viewers are introduced to a new crew charging through space aboard the Maginot — owned by the Weyland-Yutani company, the same megalomaniacal enterprise that sent Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and her crew into orbit to retrieve the double-jawed, acid-filled Xenomorphs, the franchise’s central alien antagonist, for weaponization. After a 65-year mission spent gathering specimens of alien life, the Maginot is on its way back to Earth when it crashes into a densely-populated city, governed by a rival corporation, Prodigy.

Prodigy, of course, wants to retrieve whatever findings its competitor has acquired and all manner of mystery and mayhem ensues.

The Times spoke with Hawley and his creative team about building the world of “Alien: Earth,” which filmed in Thailand on 13 sound stages spread across five facilities.