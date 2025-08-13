Advertisement
Television

Derek Hough will replace Billy Bush as host of the entertainment news show ‘Extra’

Derek Hough grins in front of a black and gold background in a dark jacket and collarless black shirt
Derek Hough, well known for his work on “Dancing With the Stars,” will be the new host of the syndicated entertainment show “Extra.”
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
The entertainment news show “Extra” is getting a new host in its old age.

Derek Hough, best known as a dance pro and now judge on “Dancing With the Stars,” will replace Billy Bush as lead anchor of the syndicated series, which is going into its 32nd season in September.

In a statement to The Times on Wednesday, Hough expressed his excitement and acknowledged the opportunities the ballroom has created for him.

“I’m stepping into an exciting new spotlight as the host of ‘Extra,’” Hough said. “I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with this incredible team, diving into this next creative chapter, and connecting with fans and audiences in a whole new way.”

In May, Bush announced on his “Hot Mics” podcast that he would not return as host of “Extra” after serving as its emcee since 2019. The former “Access Hollywood” correspondent and co-anchor, who was entangled in a hot mic controversy with then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, wants to focus on his own show.

“‘Extra’ is culturally iconic,” Bush said in May. “If I had a dollar for every time someone hollered ‘Extra Extra’ to me in the airport or something, I’d buy Warner Bros.”

Hough is an Emmy Award-winning dancer and choreographer. As an actor, he has appeared in the ABC series “Nashville” and the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical.” He has been a “DWTS” judge since Season 29, appearing alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

“Derek has not only dominated the world of dance — he’s become a beloved household name who has won America’s hearts with his talent, charisma and boundless creativity,” “Extra” executive producer Jeremy Spiegel said Wednesday in a statement to The Times.

“I am excited to work closely with Derek as he brings his electrifying energy and fresh perspective to ‘Extra,’” he added.

The new season of “Extra” will premiere on Sept. 8 on Fox. Hough will also continue his duties as head judge on “DWTS.”

