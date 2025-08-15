Dan Ziskie, actor known for TV series ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Treme,’ dies at 80

Actor Dan Ziskie, left, on the set of HBO’s “Treme” with co-star Jon Seda. Ziskie died in July at age 80, his family announced.

Dan Ziskie, the veteran TV actor best known for his work on the Netflix political drama series “House of Cards” and HBO’s “Treme,” has died. He was 80.

Ziskie died July 21 in New York, his family announced in an obituary for the actor published on Legacy.com. Though his life “was cut short by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” Ziskie’s family said in the obituary, his legacy will live on.

“His was a life lived with passion, a life that exemplified the beauty of pursuing one’s dreams and the importance of cherishing every moment,” the family said. “Dan will be profoundly missed, yet he will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him, like a cherished character in the timeless narrative of their lives.”

“House of Cards,” which premiered on Netflix in 2013 as the first scripted drama produced for the streaming giant, starred Ziskie as Vice President Jim Matthews. He appeared in six episodes from 2013 to 2017, acting alongside stars including Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright and Michael Kelly. “House of Cards” won several Primetime Emmys and secured dozens of nominations.

Ziskie also notably appeared in HBO’s drama “Treme,” as New Orleans banker and reconstruction financier C.J. Liguori. The series aired from 2010 to 2013 and featured an ensemble cast of Khandi Alexander, Rob Brown, Kim Dickens, Melissa Leo, Lucia Micarelli, Clarke Peters, Wendell Pierce, Jon Seda and Steve Zahn.

Ziskie also had minor roles in “The Equalizer,” “Newhart,” “L.A. Law,” “Quantum Leap,” “ER” and “Law & Order: SVU,” among other series. His final credit was a role in the miniseries “The Bite” in 2021 and he was set to appear in the film “Very Close Quarters,” according to IMDb.

Daniel A. Ziskie was born Aug. 13, 1944, in Detroit and had a knack for athletics, pursuing track and football in his high school days. Ziskie studied at the University of Michigan, where he excelled in track and field and struck up an interest in performing arts. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English, he took on a variety of jobs including as a crewman on a Great Lakes freighter before finding an outlet for his talents at improv hub Second City in Chicago. He began his screen career in the 1980s, landing a steady stream of acting jobs until the 2020s.

Beyond television, Ziskie also appeared in stage productions including “After the Fall” and “I’m Not Rappaport,” and the films “Adventures in Babysitting,” “Eight Below” and “War of the Worlds,” among others.

Ziskie’s family remembered him as a “gifted” photographer who shared his work in the photo book “Cloud Chamber.” He was also a travel enthusiast and took an interest in “complex” topics including the cosmos and quantum physics.

“Dan’s legacy extends beyond his family, as his colleagues and friends will remember him as a creative, thoughtful, and interesting man whose presence enriched their lives,” the family said.

Ziskie is survived by his brother David, wife Cynthia, nephews Jesse, Brett and Austin and their six children, the obituary said.