‘Power’ actor Alix Lapri arrested on suspicion of cruelty to children

Alix Lapri, pictured in 2021, was arrested on Aug. 17 in Georgia’s DeKalb County.

Alix Lapri, who portrayed Effie Morales on the Starz show “Power,” was arrested last week in Atlanta on suspicion of cruelty to children in the third degree and disorderly conduct, according to county records.

The actor, whose full name is Alexus Lapri Geier, was released the following day. Details on the circumstances surrounding the Aug. 17 arrest were not immediately clear.

The 28-year-old actor appeared in several episodes of “Power” as well as its sequel, “Power Book II: Ghost.” She also had a role in the film “Den of Thieves.” But Lapri hit the limelight as a singer.

Advertisement

Voices Commentary: ‘Power’ created a black TV antihero. It wasn’t equipped to handle the consequences After six hit seasons on Starz, “Power” comes to an end with Sunday night’s finale. It leaves behind a complicated legacy.

She released an EP in 2012 titled “I Am Alix Lapri.” Lapri also appeared on BET’s sitcom “Reed Between the Lines” alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

The state of Georgia considers cruelty to children in the third degree to be a misdemeanor.

It occurs when a person “intentionally allows a child under age 18 to witness the commission of a forcible felony, battery, or family violence battery,” according to Child Welfare .

Advertisement

Lapri’s manager did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment by The Times. Calls to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned.