Watch the trailer for new CBS series ‘DMV’: Long lines, bad drivers and L.A. traffic

Nobody likes going to the DMV, including most of the people working there.

A new CBS series premiering Oct. 13 explores life at one of the least desirable errand destinations, and it’s aptly titled “DMV.” Starring Harriet Dyer and Tim Meadows in an ensemble cast, the series follows the rag-tag team of employees at a (fictional) East Hollywood DMV office.

VIDEO | 01:00 ‘DMV’ trailer

The teaser trailer for the workplace comedy shows Dyer as Colette, a driving examiner taken on a treacherous test with an elderly woman before lamenting her career choices as she stands in front of a white board that reads, “It has been 0 tests since I nearly died.” Meadows plays Gregg, a misanthropic former English teacher who teases Colette as she pines after new employee Noa, played by Alex Tarrant.

Rounding out the cast is Tony Cavalero as Vic, a former bouncer who loves putting difficult drivers in their places; Molly Kearney as Barbara, a newly promoted manager with good intentions but poor execution; and Gigi Zumbado as Ceci, a scrappy photographer who isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

The first look at the series also has all the hallmarks of driving in Los Angeles, including terrible back-ups on the freeway, drivers with poor judgment and jam-packed cars. There’s also, of course, plenty of long lines.

“DMV” will air weekly on CBS from 8:30 to 9 p.m. PT. The series will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.