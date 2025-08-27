Advertisement
Television

Watch the trailer for new CBS series ‘DMV’: Long lines, bad drivers and L.A. traffic

Six people alternate standing or sitting on a counter with blue numbered signs hanging above.
CBS comedy series “DMV” premieres Oct. 13 and stars Molly Kearney, left, Gigi Zumbado, Tony Cavalero, Alex Tarrant, Harriet Dyer and Tim Meadows.
(Matt Barnes / CBS)
Kaitlyn Huamani staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Kaitlyn Huamani
Staff Writer Follow

Nobody likes going to the DMV, including most of the people working there.

A new CBS series premiering Oct. 13 explores life at one of the least desirable errand destinations, and it’s aptly titled “DMV.” Starring Harriet Dyer and Tim Meadows in an ensemble cast, the series follows the rag-tag team of employees at a (fictional) East Hollywood DMV office.

VIDEO | 01:00
‘DMV’ trailer

The teaser trailer for the workplace comedy shows Dyer as Colette, a driving examiner taken on a treacherous test with an elderly woman before lamenting her career choices as she stands in front of a white board that reads, “It has been 0 tests since I nearly died.” Meadows plays Gregg, a misanthropic former English teacher who teases Colette as she pines after new employee Noa, played by Alex Tarrant.

Advertisement
Illustration of televisions with static onscreen over a colorful background

Television

16 TV shows we’re excited to watch this fall

The drama ‘Black Rabbit,’ the docuseries ‘Mr. Scorsese’ and the comedy ‘DMV’ present the democratic ideal of television, with something for everyone this season.

Rounding out the cast is Tony Cavalero as Vic, a former bouncer who loves putting difficult drivers in their places; Molly Kearney as Barbara, a newly promoted manager with good intentions but poor execution; and Gigi Zumbado as Ceci, a scrappy photographer who isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

The first look at the series also has all the hallmarks of driving in Los Angeles, including terrible back-ups on the freeway, drivers with poor judgment and jam-packed cars. There’s also, of course, plenty of long lines.

“DMV” will air weekly on CBS from 8:30 to 9 p.m. PT. The series will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Kaitlyn Huamani

Kaitlyn Huamani is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously interned with The Times’ Entertainment and Arts section and with the entertainment section at the Associated Press. She also interned at People Magazine as a part of the American Society of Magazine Editors’ internship program. A New Jersey native, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement