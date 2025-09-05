Sheinelle Jones says she convinced herself husband Uche Ojeh ‘would be OK.’ He died in May of brain cancer

Sheinelle Jones anchors the third hour of “Today” on Sept. 9, 2024, about a year after learning her husband had brain cancer — a diagnosis that wasn’t made public until after his death in May.

Sheinelle Jones returned to work co-hosting the third hour of the “Today” show Friday, nearly five months after her husband’s death, and described a marathon of grief that started long before the public knew what she and her family were contending with.

Uche Ojeh, Jones’ college sweetheart and spouse of more than 17 years, died from brain cancer in late May. Jones said Friday in a pretaped interview that she had known about his glioblastoma diagnosis since the fall of 2023.

“I believed that he was going to be OK,” the 47-year-old mother of three told “Today” co-host and friend Savannah Guthrie. “I knew it was going to be tough, but we all believed he was going to be fine; it was just a matter of time and figuring it out.”

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive form of brain and spinal cord cancer, the Glioblastoma Foundation says, with a current standard of care that doesn’t help much. The average survival time for those who get treatment is 15 months after diagnosis, according to the foundation, compared with three to six months for those who do not. While research on new treatments has been promising, according to the Mayo Clinic, the condition has no cure.

Singer Michael Bolton announced his glioblastoma diagnosis at the end of April; classical music conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has been in treatment for the disease since spring 2022. Ojeh survived for more than a year and a half after his diagnosis.

Jones had announced she was training for the 2023 New York City Marathon in August of that year, then crossed the finish line on Nov. 5, 2023. She told Guthrie that she learned of her husband’s diagnosis a few weeks before she ran the 26.2-mile route.

“Little did I know that that marathon was going to set me up for a real one,” she said. “When I ran the marathon, it was like, ‘OK, one foot in front of the other, one breath at a time. Oh, my God, this is so hard — I can’t take another step. Yes, you can.’ ... Who knew — it was like a template, a manual for what I was going to have to deal with.”

Jones described sitting with her husband in his hospital room, looking out the window at the beautiful view of New York City as they had sat and gazed out at the campus’ clock tower when they were in college together.

“I remember staring out the window, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,’ it’s like this crazy, full-circle moment,” she said. “Here we are again, not talking, and it feels like a beautiful nightmare. ... It felt scary. It felt divine. It felt bigger than us.”

Still, Jones said, she wouldn’t have done it any other way.

“I would look at him,” she said, “and I would say, ‘I would do this all over again.’ ... I would look at him and I would say, ‘This sucks,’ and ‘This is scary,’ but if you asked me, if this was gonna be my fate, I would do it all over again.”

As for managing her grief since his death, she said if she could just stay in bed and not answer the door and not answer the phone, it would be “amazing,” but she has three kids depending on her to set the tone and be a model for them.

“I want them to be proud of me. I want them to be proud of how I handled it. And so I kind of feel like I just have to keep running... Somehow I just keep running to my peace,” she said.

Jones, who anchors the third hour of “Today” with Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Al Roker, had been absent from the show since saying in mid-December that she was managing “a family health matter.”

People reported in January that the situation was “serious” but didn’t involve Jones or her three children with Ojeh: son Kayin, 16, and twins Clara and Uche, 13. News of Ojeh’s death came out May 23.

Ojeh and Jones met during the late 1990s on the campus of Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., when she was walking to class and he was a high school senior visiting campus. She said she pretended to be a sort-of fake tour guide when he needed directions and offered to take him around “because he was cute.” After dating for a decade, they married in September 2007.