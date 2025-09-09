Donna Farizan is leaving ‘Today’ after 12 years: ‘I’m challenging myself to spread my wings beyond the show’

Donna Farizan is leaving “Today” after 12 years with the NBC morning show. She made the announcement Monday on air.

Voice comes from the use of AI. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Donna Farizan, a “Today” contributor, announced her departure from the NBC morning show during Monday’s “Today With Jenna and Friends.”

“A year ago, I launched a series called ‘Own Your Power,’ where I challenged myself to speak my truth,” Farizan told co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie. “And now, after 12 years with ‘Today,’ I’m challenging myself to spread my wings beyond the show to see what new and exciting opportunities await me professionally.”

Farizan, 34, then read a letter she wrote to herself reflecting on the experiences and lessons she gained during her time on the show.

Advertisement

“The world of TV and content can sometimes feel overwhelming because there is no road map,” she said as highlights from the last 12 years played. “But I am so grateful to have gone to the school of Kathie Lee Gifford, the school of Hoda Kotb and the school of Jenna Bush Hager, because now it’s time for me, Donna Farizan, to create my own map.”

Farizan, who joined “Today” as an intern when she was 20, became a full-time contributor after graduating from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Throughout her “Today” career, she hosted game segments and, through her segment “Own Your Power,” told stories of people realizing their capabilities. Farizan often shared personal experiences on the show or through essays written for Today.com, where she wrote about freezing her eggs.

Advertisement

The show’s staff joined Farizan, Hager and Guthrie onstage to bid their contributor farewell.

Farizan thanked Hager for teaching her that being herself is enough and told Guthrie that she was one of the reporters she studied for her senior thesis in college.

Before signing off, Farizan thanked the viewers for growing up with her and for being a constant of the show.